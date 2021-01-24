Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: UK Doctors Seek Review of 12-Week Gap Between Vaccine Doses; Fabric Masks Still Work, Says WHO

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: A major British doctors' group says the U.K. government should “urgently review” its decision to give people a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine up to 12 weeks after the first, rather than the shorter gap recommended by the manufacturer and the World Health Organization. The U.K., which has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, adopted the policy in order to give as many people as possible a first dose of vaccine quickly. So far almost 5.9 million people in Britain have received a shot of either a vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech or one developed by U.K.-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
AstraZeneca has said it believes a first dose of its vaccine offers protection after 12 weeks, but Pfizer says it has not tested the efficacy of its jab after such a long gap. The British Medical Association on Saturday urged England’s chief medical officer to “urgently review the U.K.’s current position of second doses after 12 weeks.” In a statement, the association said there was “growing concern from the medical profession regarding the delay of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as Britain's strategy has become increasingly isolated from many other countries.”
US is Nearing 25 Million Cases | The United States is nearing an astonishing 25 million cases of coronavirus – a quarter of the global total and one in every thirteen people in the country. There are currently 24,985,689 confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Fabric Masks Still Work, Said WHO | The World Health Organization says it has no plans to change its guidance recommending fabric face masks as new coronavirus variants spread because the mutated strains are transmitted in the same way. The statement comes after Germany and Austria made medical masks mandatory on public transport and in shops, allowing only surgical or FFP2 masks rather than fabric.
Seven more states will be administering the indigenously-developed Covaxin from next week, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Possible Community Case in New Zealand | There is a possible community case of Covid is being reported in the northernmost province of Northland, New Zealand. The “probable” case is in the community, a ministry of health spokesperson said, rather than a managed isolation facility. The director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, and the minister of covid-19 response, Chris Hipkins, will hold a media stand-up at 4pm to share the latest information.
The Covid-19 Vaccine is 99% Safe and It is Important to Get Vaccinated: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender
Mainland China Reports 80 New Cases vs 107 a Day Earlier | Mainland China confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases on 23 January, Reuters reports, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 65 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 92 from 99 cases a day earlier.
Three Infections Linked to Australian Open Confirmed as UK Strain | Coronavirus infections linked to the Australian Open are continuing to emerge as the states and territories continue their run of no new locally acquired cases. Victorian authorities on Saturday reported one new case linked to the Open, a man in his 20s who is not a player.
23,057 Get Covid-19 Vaccine Shots on Day 5 in Rajasthan | Over 70 per cent of the targeted health workers in Rajasthan received COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, according to an official report. Against the target to vaccinate 32,413 health workers on Saturday, the shots were given to 23,057 of them (70.59 per cent) in the state, the report said. It was the fifth day of vaccination which started on January 16. A total of 67.90 per cent of the health workers registered for these days have been administered vaccines in the state.
UK to Quarantine Arrivals from High-risk Countries | Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to force travelers from countries where there is a high risk of Covid to go into quarantine for 10 days after arriving in Britain. Travellers from Brazil and South Africa, and neighbouring countries, will be met on arrival and escorted to hotels to quarantine, under plans being discussed by UK ministers, the Daily Mail said.
19 New Cases Push Assam's Covid-19 Tally to 2,16,976 | Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,976 on Saturday as 19 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. A total number of 13,881 people have received COVID-19 vaccines in the state so far, it said. Goalpara reported the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by Charaideo (three) and Dima Hasao (two), the bulletin said.
Close to 76,000 Vaccinated for Covid-19 in Bihar a Week After Launch of Drive | Close to 76,000 people have received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar till Saturday, a week after the inoculation drive commenced in the state where coronavirus has claimed the lives of around 1,500 people and infected about 2.60 lakh, the health department said. According to a statement issued by the department, the total number of people vaccinated till date was 75,978 out of whom 74.223 were Covishield beneficiaries while the remaining 1,755 received Covaxin shots.
“No other nation has adopted the UK’s approach,” Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA council, told the BBC. He said the WHO had recommended that the second Pfizer vaccine shot could be given up to six weeks after the first but only “in exceptional circumstances.” “I do understand the trade-off and the rationale, but if that was the right thing to do then we would see other nations following suit,” Nagpaul said.
Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, defended the decision as “a reasonable scientific balance on the basis of both supply and also protecting the most people.” Researchers in Britain have begun collecting blood samples from newly vaccinated people in order to study how many antibodies they are producing at different intervals, from 3 weeks to 24 months, to get an answer to the question of what timing is best for the shots.
The doctors’ concerns came a day after government medical advisers said there was evidence that a new variant of the virus first identified in southeast England carries a greater risk of death than the original strain.
Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said Friday “that there is evidence that there is an increased risk for those who have the new variant,” which is also more transmissible than the original virus. He said the new strain might be about 30% more deadly, but stressed that “the evidence is not yet strong” and more research is needed.
Research by British scientists advising the government said although initial analyses suggested that the strain did not cause more severe disease, several more recent ones suggest it might. However, the number of deaths is relatively small, and fatality rates are affected by many things, including the care that patients get and their age and health, beyond having COVID-19.
Britain has recorded 97,329 deaths among people who tested positive, the highest confirmed virus toll in Europe and the fifth-highest in the world.
The U.K. is in a lockdown to try to slow the latest surge of the virus, and the government says an end to the restrictions will not come soon. Pubs, restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and many shops are closed, and people are required to stay largely at home.
The British government is considering tightening quarantine requirements for people arriving from abroad. Already travelers must self-isolate for 10 days, but enforcement is patchy. Authorities are considering requiring arrivals to stay in quarantine hotels, a practice adopted in other countries including Australia.
“We may need to go further to protect our borders,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday.