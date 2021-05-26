Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Seeks ‘Transparent’ Probe Into Covid-19 Origin; Over 20 Crore Vaccine Doses Given in 130 Days in India

Jasarevic, noting Tedros’ remarks on March 30, said that further studies would be needed in a range of areas, including on the early detection of cases and clusters, the potential roles of animal markets, transmission via the food chain and the laboratory incident hypothesis.
Meanwhile, India crossed a major landmark yesterday, with more than 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered so far, including the 18.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses that were administered on May 25 till 7 pm. Of these, 9,42,796 beneficiaries were aged 18-44 years, 16,90,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for their first dose, and 1,86,728 for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and in the past 130 days 20,04,94,991 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.
As many as 6,20,47,952 persons aged between 45 to 60 years old have got their first dose and 1,00,24,157 people of the 45-60 age group have got their second dose so far. Another 5,71,19,900 beneficiaries aged above 60 years got their first dose, while 1,83,65,811 persons in the same age group received their second dose. Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh together have administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group.
