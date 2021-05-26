india

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Seeks 'Transparent' Probe Into Covid-19 Origin; Over 20 Crore Vaccine Doses Given in 130 Days in India
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Seeks 'Transparent' Probe Into Covid-19 Origin; Over 20 Crore Vaccine Doses Given in 130 Days in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.

News18.com | May 26, 2021, 07:52 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US Seeks ‘Transparent’ Probe Into Covid-19 Origin; Over 20 Crore Vaccine Doses Given in 130 Days in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The United States called for international experts to be allowed to evaluate the source of the coronavirus and the “early days of the outbreak” in a second phase of an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned on Monday that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. “Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based, and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak,” U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra said in a video message to the annual ministerial meeting of the World Health Organization.

Becerra did not mention China directly, where the first known human cases of COVID-19 emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December 2019. The origin of the virus is hotly contested. In a report issued in March written jointly with Chinese scientists, a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that “introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway”.

A WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, asking about a follow-up mission, told Reuters on Monday that the agency was reviewing the recommendations from the report at the technical level. “The technical teams will prepare a proposal for the next studies that will need to be carried out, and will present that to the Director-General for his consideration,” he said, referring to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

May 26, 2021 07:52 (IST)

READ | Mumbai Civic Body Says Got Bids for Pfizer Vaccine, But Company Denies, Says in Talks With Centre

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has received bids for the supply of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines in response to its global tender for one crore doses.

May 26, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Assam Reports Record 92 COVID-19 Deaths | Assam on Tuesday reported 92 COVID-19 deaths and detected 5,767 new cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 3,81,171, the National Health Mission bulletin said. This is the second time that the state recorded 92 fatalities on a single day. The same number of COVID-19 deaths had been registered in the northeastern state on May 17. With this, the coronavirus death toll in Assam has jumped to 2,915.

May 26, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Conduct Audit of Covid-19 Deaths: Gehlot Tells Officials | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government is not hiding the number of COVID-19 deaths and directed officials to conduct an audit of coronavirus fatalities in the state so that the reality is known. His remarks came hours after BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Colonel (retd) Rajyavardhan Rathore alleged that the Rajasthan government is under-reporting COVID-19 deaths. He claimed while government data showed that 3,900 COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rajasthan from April 1 to May 20, media reports state that there were more than 14,400 deaths during the period.

May 26, 2021 07:33 (IST)

May 26, 2021 07:18 (IST)

Three people were arrested yesterday, for selling Remdesivir for Rs 10,000 per vial in Bengaluru, which they had purchased at a lower price from Kerala. Twenty-five vials were seized from their possession, said DCP Bengaluru 

May 26, 2021 07:12 (IST)

We feel strongly that we should continue with investigation & go to next phase of investigation that WHO: Anthony Fauci

May 26, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Austria Bans Flight from Britain | Austria is restricting travel from Britain amid concern about a variant of the coronavirus found spreading there. Starting immediately, the Alpine nation's health ministry says only Austrians or residents of Austria will be allowed to enter the country from Britain. Starting June 1, all flights from the UK will be banned from landing in Austria.

May 26, 2021 07:03 (IST)

Ending Divide on Covid Vaccines Moral Imperative: South African President | Ending the divide between rich and poor nations in the provision of COVID-19 vaccines is a moral imperative, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told the World Health Assembly on Monday. "Millions of people in wealthier nations have been vaccinated, while billions of people in poorer countries still wait and are still vulnerable to infection, disease and death. We all need to work together to correct this," Ramaphosa said. "This is not only a moral imperative. Effective and comprehensive global vaccination is vital to ending the pandemic. None of us can hope to be safe unless we are all safe," he added. "This requires that we attend with urgency and purpose to the huge divide in the provision of the COVID-19 vaccines to the peoples of the world," the president said.

Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Jasarevic, noting Tedros’ remarks on March 30, said that further studies would be needed in a range of areas, including on the early detection of cases and clusters, the potential roles of animal markets, transmission via the food chain and the laboratory incident hypothesis.

Meanwhile, India crossed a major landmark yesterday, with more than 20 crore cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered so far, including the 18.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses that were administered on May 25 till 7 pm. Of these, 9,42,796 beneficiaries were aged 18-44 years, 16,90,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for their first dose, and 1,86,728 for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, and in the past 130 days 20,04,94,991 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.

As many as 6,20,47,952 persons aged between 45 to 60 years old have got their first dose and 1,00,24,157 people of the 45-60 age group have got their second dose so far. Another 5,71,19,900 beneficiaries aged above 60 years got their first dose, while 1,83,65,811 persons in the same age group received their second dose. Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh together have administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 years age group.

