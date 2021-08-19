CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Booster Shots to be Available Across US Starting Sep 20; Maha has 7 High-burden Districts, Account for Bulk Cases
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Booster Shots to be Available Across US Starting Sep 20; Maha has 7 High-burden Districts, Account for Bulk Cases

Coronavirus Updates: Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

News18.com | August 19, 2021, 07:49 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Booster Shots to be Available Across US Starting Sep 20; Maha has 7 High-burden Districts, Account for Bulk Cases

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US government has said it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20 as the Delta variant sends infections soaring again. Seven districts, including Pune, account for the bulk of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, while half a dozen other districts have less than ten active cases currently.

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country, has 36 districts. And there is no active COVID-19 case in Nandurbar district as of now, while Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Wardha and Gondia districts have less than ten coronavirus patients under treatment, an official told PTI. Districts such as Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases of the infection.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the US is about to get even more extensive and the move is being driven by both the highly contagious variant and preliminary evidence that the vaccine’s protective effect starts dropping within months. Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

Aug 19, 2021 07:49 (IST)

READ | Himachal Pradesh Tightens Covid Curbs: E-registration Mandatory for Entry to State

Given the continued increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered more stringent checks on those entering the state directing monitoring of all…

Aug 19, 2021 07:43 (IST)

Biden Says Booster Shots Could Begin Next Month | US President Joe Biden has said that coronavirus booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20, pending approval by the FDA. The shots will be free and will be provided to people eight months after they received their second shot of the vaccine, the president said. The president downplayed criticism that Americans would be getting additional protection against COVID-19 while much of the world still waits for their first vaccination shots.

Aug 19, 2021 07:34 (IST)

Legal Action Against Governors Opposing School Mask Mandates, Biden Warns | With a new US school year beginning, President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned governors who oppose student mask requirements that they could face legal action for intimidating educators seeking to protect children against Covid-19. In the latest political flashpoint over the coronavirus pandemic, Republican governors in Florida and Texas, two of the country's largest states, have rejected recommendations by health authorities to require that students wear masks when they return to the classroom.

Aug 19, 2021 07:30 (IST)

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 in Mexico City. Mexico will ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections. 

Aug 19, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Assam Registers 639 New Covid-19 Cases, 15 Fresh Fatalities | Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,82,037 on Wednesday as 639 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,528, a health bulletin said.  Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 109, followed by Barpeta (65) and Golaghat (40). Barpeta, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts reported two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was reported in Bishwanath, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tinsukia.

Aug 19, 2021 07:18 (IST)

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Will Be Available In India By September, Says Director of ICMR-NIV

Presently, Phase II and III trials of COVAXIN are going on for children in the age group of 2-18 years. Hopefully, the results are going to be available very soon.

Aug 19, 2021 07:16 (IST)

Maha Has 7 High-burden Districts, Less Than 10 Active Cases in 6 Districts | Just seven districts, including Pune, account for the bulk of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, while half a dozen other districts have less than ten active cases currently. This information was revealed in a presentation made before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday. Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country, has 36 districts.
There is no active COVID-19 case in Nandurbar district as of now, while Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Wardha and Gondia districts have less than ten coronavirus patients under treatment,  said an official. Districts such as Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases of the infection.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Booster Shots to be Available Across US Starting Sep 20; Maha has 7 High-burden Districts, Account for Bulk Cases
People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during mass vaccination drive at Lalbaug area in Mumbai. (PTI)

In Kerala, after the government has allowed traders to open shops, locals in Thiruvananthapuram say they won’t celebrate Onam amid Covid-19 infections. Kerala on Wednesday reported 21,427 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 37,25,005. It also reported 179 deaths.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

