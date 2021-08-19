Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Booster Shots to be Available Across US Starting Sep 20; Maha has 7 High-burden Districts, Account for Bulk Cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The US government has said it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20 as the Delta variant sends infections soaring again. Seven districts, including Pune, account for the bulk of the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, while half a dozen other districts have less than ten active cases currently.
Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country, has 36 districts. And there is no active COVID-19 case in Nandurbar district as of now, while Dhule, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Wardha and Gondia districts have less than ten coronavirus patients under treatment, an official told PTI. Districts such as Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have less than 100 active cases of the infection.
Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the US is about to get even more extensive and the move is being driven by both the highly contagious variant and preliminary evidence that the vaccine’s protective effect starts dropping within months. Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.