india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Imposes Curfew Till May 18; Not a Time to Worry About Profits, Says WHO, Supports TRIPS Waiver
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Imposes Curfew Till May 18; Not a Time to Worry About Profits, Says WHO, Supports TRIPS Waiver

News18.com | May 11, 2021, 08:10 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Imposes Curfew Till May 18; Not a Time to Worry About Profits, Says WHO, Supports TRIPS Waiver

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand has imposed a corona curfew till May 18 as the rising number of Covid-19 cases continue to be a cause of concern. With 37 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth, far ahead of much bigger states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, according to an analysis by an NGO. With 3,728 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in Uttarakhand which has a population of one crore, the number of deaths per lakh people in the state comes to 37 which places it ahead of all other Himalayan states including Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim where the ratio is 28 deaths per lakh population. Other Himalayan states like Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have far lesser rates of 18, 11, 8, 7 , 4, and 2 COVID deaths per lakh population respectively, analysis of latest official data by city-based organisation Social Development for Communities Foundation said here on Monday.

When viewed on the national scale, Uttarakhand’s COVID death rate of 37 per lakh population places it in the ninth position in the country, far ahead of much bigger states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal which rank 27th and 20th respectively with 8 and 14 deaths per lakh population. Delhi, Goa and Puducherry have most deaths per lakh population, as per the analysis. Deaths of COVID-19 patients of 36 states and union territories as released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare forms the basis of this analysis, NGO chief Anoop Nautiyal said. Uttarakhand recorded its highest COVID-19 fatalities in a day on Sunday with 180 people succumbing to the virus across the state. “This is a mammoth number for a small state like ours. This dwarfs the earlier high of 151 deaths reported on May 6,” Nautiyal said.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the global health body strongly believes that Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver to Covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) should be done. In October last year, India and South Africa, along with 57 members of WTO proposed a waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS agreement for prevention, containment, and treatment of COVID-19.

Read More
May 11, 2021 08:10 (IST)

Airlift of medical supplies from France, Singapore, Amsterdam & within India continues

May 11, 2021 08:02 (IST)

India's Vaccination Hopes Come Crashing Down with Huge Dip after Peak Inoculation in April | On April 5, India’s Covid-19 vaccination touched its peak. On that day, 43,00,966 people were administered with covid-19 vaccine doses. The day raised hope that the only remedy to the covid-19 disease, the vaccine, will soon be administered to every eligible Indian. From May 1, people aged between 18 to 45 were also made eligible for inoculation in the third phase.

May 11, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Mizoram reports 173 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 7796. 

Active cases 1854
Total discharges 5920
Death toll 22

May 11, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Mizoram reports 173 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 7796. 

Active cases 1854
Total discharges 5920
Death toll 22

May 11, 2021 07:57 (IST)

Mizoram reports 173 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 7796. 

Active cases 1854
Total discharges 5920
Death toll 22

May 11, 2021 07:52 (IST)

'Nepal is Being Overwhelmed by Covid. We Need Help': PM Oli

Nepal is battling a new and brutal wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said as he appealed to the UK and other developed nations on Monday to urgently provide his country with essential medical items, life-saving drugs and vaccines to combat the pandemic. In an opinion piece published in The Guardian newspaper, Oli, who lost a confidence vote in Nepal’s House of Representatives on Monday, said the rise in the number of infections posed a serious challenge to the country’s citizens and the entire health service system.

May 11, 2021 07:36 (IST)

FIR filed against people for violating Covid safety norms in Badaun | An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people for violating #COVID19 protocols during the funeral procession of a religious leader in Badaun. FIR was lodged under IPC 188 and other relevant sections of IPC

May 11, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Panic in UP, Bihar Towns After Bodies of Covid Suspects Found Floating in Rivers

Several bodies, decomposed, bloated, and suspected to be of people who succumbed to covid-19, were on Monday found floating in the river Ganga in a Bihar district. Officials in Chausa block of Buxar, which borders Uttar Pradesh, rushed to the spot of the unseemly sight upon hearing the news.

May 11, 2021 07:30 (IST)

More and more health care workers are turning into patients. Over the last 10 days, more than 1000 health care workers have been infected: Dr T N Suresh general secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association

May 11, 2021 07:26 (IST)

Delhi Healing But Road to Recovery Very Long | Delhi on Monday reported 319 more Covid-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, even as the positivity rate slid to 19.10 per cent. At 19.10 percent, the city’s Covid-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20 percent mark since April 17.

May 11, 2021 07:22 (IST)

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to convene a special session of the Parliament over the Covid crisis.

May 11, 2021 07:20 (IST)

Western Command dedicates three Covid care hospitals to the nation

May 11, 2021 07:17 (IST)

READ | Max 50 in Weddings, 5 in Funerals, Malls; Cinemas Shut: Full List For Karnataka Lockdown 2.0

Strict lockdown-like restrictions came into place in Karnataka from Monday as it continues to battle deadly second wave of coronavirus.

May 11, 2021 07:06 (IST)

21 under-trial prisoners at Udala Sub-jail in Odisha test positive for Covid-19

May 11, 2021 07:02 (IST)

Covid-19 Update: 11 patients died in Ruia Govt Hospital Tirupati due to a reduction in pressure of oxygen supply, says Chittoor District Collector Harinarayan. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

May 11, 2021 06:59 (IST)

Today, the focus needs to be on getting control of virus transmission, bringing cases & deaths down. There's a lag period of approx 2-3 weeks b/w peak in cases & peak in deaths. It goes without saying when cases come down, so will deaths, says Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist

May 11, 2021 06:56 (IST)
 

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds | US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adolescents (12-15 years) in another important action in the fight against pandemic: FDA

May 11, 2021 06:53 (IST)

Covid 19 Live Updates: WHO Chief Scientist says India's Covid-19 figures worrying, calls for exercises to report actual numbers

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand Imposes Curfew Till May 18; Not a Time to Worry About Profits, Says WHO, Supports TRIPS Waiver
Image for representation.

Trade experts say WTO negotiations on a waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines could take months – provided they can overcome significant opposition from some member countries. Pointing that this time is crucial, Dr Swaminathan said: “So yes, we would like to see that happening very quickly at the WTO that needs to be also accompanied by a technology transfer because vaccines are complex things to manufacture and it will take a long time for a company to learn from scratch if a patent is not implemented.”

Scientists like Swaminathan have repeatedly said that the only way to combat this pandemic successfully is through a massive global vaccination campaign on a scale and timeline never before undertaken. This requires the production of effective tools and technologies to fight COVID-19 at scale and coordinated global distribution efforts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here