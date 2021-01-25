News18 Logo

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Biden to Reinstate Covid-19 Travel Bans; Israel Closes Skies to Air Travel to Prevent Virus Spread

News18.com | January 25, 2021, 08:14 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: President Joe Biden will announce he is re-imposing a Covid-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official said Sunday, as the new administration ramps up its pandemic response. Biden will also extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the United States, the official said, confirming US media reports.

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday announced a week-long ban on most incoming and outgoing flights in a bid to slow the spread of new variants of the novel coronavirus. The measure will begin at midnight from Monday into Tuesday and remain in effect until Sunday, a statement from the prime minister's office said. Exceptions will be made for cargo and firefighting flights, as well as trips for medical treatments, funerals and legal procedures. A panel of health and interior ministry officials will be able to issue exemptions on request "for humanitarian or personal needs", the statement said.
Jan 25, 2021 08:14 (IST)

Israel Closes Air Travel to Prevent Virus Spread | Israel on Sunday announced a week-long ban on most incoming and outgoing flights in a bid to slow the spread of new coronavirus variants, AFP reports. The measure will begin at midnight from Monday into Tuesday and remain in effect until Sunday, a statement from the prime minister’s office said.

Jan 25, 2021 08:03 (IST)

West Bengal's Covid-19 Tally Climbs to 5,68,103 | West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,68,103 on Sunday with 389 fresh cases, while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115, the health department said in a bulletin. The state now has 6,323 active cases, and it has reported a total recovery count of 5,51,665, it said. North 24 Parganas registered the highest number of three deaths, followed by Kolkata at two, among other districts.

Jan 25, 2021 07:50 (IST)

World Nears 100 Million Cases | The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 99 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the total moves rapidly towards a shocking 100 million people infected with Covid-19 in just over a year. The current total is 99,105,389 infections. At least 2,127,206 people have died. On average, around 650,000 coronavirus cases have been reported daily in the last week.

Jan 25, 2021 07:45 (IST)

Jharkhand Reports 54 new Covid-19 Cases, 109 Recoveries Today. 

Jan 25, 2021 07:30 (IST)

Community Case Confirmed in New Zealand | A community case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in New Zealand, with genome sequencing identifying it as of the South African variant of the virus. Investigators think the 56-year-old woman contracted the infection from a fellow guest at the Pullman hotel, where she was undergoing government-managed isolation.

Jan 25, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Covid-19 is Going to 'Continue to Change': Dr Murthy | Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy, US President Joe Biden's pick for Surgeon General, on Sunday said that the deadly COVID-19 is going to "continue to change" and the country has to be ready for it, calling for better genomic surveillance and more investment in contact tracing to deal with the crisis. Murthy, 43, who is playing a key role in shaping the COVID-19 policy of the Biden administration, said there is also a need to invest a lot more in testing and contact tracing, because these are also going to be essential.

Jan 25, 2021 06:54 (IST)

READ | Over 16 Lakh Healthcare Workers Received Covid-19 Vaccine Till Now, Says Health Ministry

Over 16 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received Covid-19 vaccine shots till Sunday evening, as per provisional reports, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Jan 25, 2021 06:52 (IST)

Over 3.34 Lakh Covid Cases in Odisha, CM Patnaik Hails Vaccination Drive in the State | Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,34,300 as 150 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,905, a health department official said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said during the day, "Odisha has emerged as a leading state in the vaccination drive with 1.5 lakh total vaccinated beneficiaries and 3452.81 vaccinations per million populace".

Jan 25, 2021 06:49 (IST)

US Passes 25 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 | The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus' wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world. The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second-most cases, with about 10.7 million.

Jan 25, 2021 06:47 (IST)

Mexico President Tests Positive for Coronavirus | Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has become the latest world leader to contract Covid-19. “I’m sorry to inform you that I’ve been infected,” the 67-year-old politician announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

File photo of US President Joe Biden from the inauguration ceremony. (Image: Reuters)

The decision came with the country in its third national coronavirus lockdown, initiated late December and extended on Tuesday until the end of the month due to a surge in Covid-19 deaths. Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced his government's intention to close the airport, as variants of the coronavirus have been detected in rising numbers.

"We're closing the skies hermetically, except for rare exceptions, to prevent the entry of virus mutations, and to ensure that we make swift progress with our vaccination campaign," he said ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Later Sunday, the health ministry announced it had identified cases of a coronavirus variant originating in Los Angeles. "In the health ministry's central virus laboratory, a variant from Los Angeles has been located using a sequencing process," the ministry said in a statement. "The person confirmed to have this variant has infected four other people."

Variants from South Africa and Britain have also been found in Israel. Since the rollout of vaccinations last month, more than 2.5 million of Israel's nine-million-strong population have been vaccinated, according to the health ministry. On Saturday, Israel began vaccinating teens aged 16-18, who need to sit final high school exams.

