Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: WHO Warns of ‘Hard Road Ahead’ to Beat Pandemic; China Reports Biggest Rise in Daily Covid-19 Cases in 5 Months

News18.com | January 07, 2021, 08:50 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: World Health Organization experts warned Wednesday there could be six months of “hard, hard road ahead” in 2021 before vaccines turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said that in many countries, the situation was very worrying - and would get worse. “A handful of countries are really seeing incredibly intense transmission,” notably in Europe and North America, with “some really scary numbers in terms of cases, hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care units”, she said.

Meanwhile, China reported the biggest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in more than five months on Thursday, driven by rising infections in Hebei province surrounding the capital Beijing. Hebei, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. This compared with 20 cases reported in the province a day earlier. Total new COVID-19 cases for all of mainland China stood at 63, compared with 32 reported a day earlier, marking the biggest rise in daily cases since 127 cases were reported on July 30.
Jan 07, 2021 08:50 (IST)
Covid Vaccine Expected to Arrive Early Next Week in Delhi, Immunisation Preparations Underway

The COVID-19 vaccine is likely to arrive in Delhi by early next week and robust preparations are underway to stock it in the required thermal environment and ensure effective roll-out of the…

Jan 07, 2021 08:43 (IST)

Work to Deliver 2 Crore Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine to 41 Places by Jan 8 Underway | A senior official of AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Co Ltd (AAICLAS) on Wednesday said the work to deliver two crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 41 destinations across the country from Pune by January 8 is underway. On the sidelines of a programme here, AAICLAS Chief Operating Officer K Selvakumar told reporters here, "In the first phase, two crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered from Pune to 41 destinations across the country with the help of more than 100 flights." This delivery is planned from January 6 to January 8.

Jan 07, 2021 08:29 (IST)

Mexico Reports Record One-day Case Rise | Mexico has reported a new high for a daily increase in coronavirus cases, with 13,345 newly confirmed infections reported Wednesday for the previous 24 hours. Officials also reported a near-record of 1,165 deaths related to Covid-19. The country has now seen about 1.48 million infections and almost 130,000 deaths so far in the pandemic. A low testing rate means that is an undercount, and official estimates suggest the real death toll is over 180,000.

Jan 07, 2021 08:14 (IST)

China Reports Highest Local Cases Since July as Travel to Hebei Province Blocked | China reported 63 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday – the highest single-day tally since July – as authorities try to stamp out an outbreak of the virus in a city of 11 million near Beijing. A recent outbreak in northern Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, has seen cases spike and prompted mass testing, school closures and travel links being cut into the province.

Jan 07, 2021 07:58 (IST)

England Sees Record Hospitalisations | The scale of the health emergency now facing the UK was laid bare on Wednesday night as figures showed that more than 1,000 people had died from the virus in the previous 24 hours and hospitals reported treating a record 30,000 Covid patients. The alarming rise in fatalities came two days after the prime minister ordered a draconian new lockdown, which was endorsed overwhelmingly in a Commons vote on Wednesday.

Jan 07, 2021 07:51 (IST)

READ | Emergency Approval in India to Help Supply Covid-19 Vaccine Across the Globe: AstraZeneca

Terming approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in India as an important milestone, drug major AstraZeneca on Wednesday said the development would also help in supplying the medication to countries around…

Jan 07, 2021 07:39 (IST)

Pak Registers 7% increase in Trade with Africa Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Qureshi | Pakistan has registered a 7 per cent increase in its trade with the African countries despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday. Qureshi made the comments during a virtual meeting of Pakistan's envoys in African countries, according to the Foreign Office.Underlining the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized the importance of economic diplomacy as a key component of modern diplomatic practice, it said.

Jan 07, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Arizona is Covid-19 ‘Hot Spot of the World’, Health Officials Warn | Arizona has become the Covid “hot spot of the world”, public health experts have warned five months after president Donald Trump held up the US state’s pandemic response as exemplary. “It’s way worse than July already, and it’s going to continue to get worse. We’re probably two weeks behind LA in terms of our situation,” Will Humble, head of the Arizona Public Health Association, said referring to Los Angeles County, where a coronavirus surge has created a shortage of oxygen.

Jan 07, 2021 07:18 (IST)

READ | Women's Healthcare Has Been Hit Hard By The Pandemic And it's Time to Push For Change

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed several fault-lines and socio-economic fissures that we tended to gloss over.

Jan 07, 2021 07:14 (IST)

Bihar Reports 408 New Covid-19 Cases, Five Fresh Fatalities | Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,55,096 as 408 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,420, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday. Two new fatalities each were reported from Patna and Jehanabad districts and one from Samastipur, it said.

Jan 07, 2021 07:07 (IST)

Sikkim Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally at 5,951 | At least 13 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the tally in the state to 5,951, an official said on Wednesday. Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from East Sikkim, three from West Sikkim and one from South Sikkim. Sikkim now has 464 active cases, while 5,263 patients have recovered from the disease and 95 migrated to other states.

Jan 07, 2021 07:05 (IST)

WHO Warns of ‘Hard Road Ahead’ to Beat Pandemic | World Health Organization experts warned Wednesday there could be six months of “hard, hard road ahead” in 2021 before vaccines turn the tide against the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, said that in many countries, the situation was very worrying - and would get worse. “A handful of countries are really seeing incredibly intense transmission,” notably in Europe and North America, with “some really scary numbers in terms of cases, hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care units”, she said. 

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a protective mask as she drives past a banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

The number of asymptomatic patients, who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but have yet to develop any symptoms, also rose to 79 from 64 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China since the outbreak first started in the city of Wuhan in late 2019 now stands at 87,278 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Authorities in Shijiazhuang, Hebei's capital, where most of the new cases are located, have launched mass testing drives and banned gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Travellers must present a negative nucleic acid COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours before boarding a train or an airplane in the province.

In the city of Dalian in Liaoning province, which has reported local infections in recent days, residents in medium or high-risk areas have been barred from leaving the city. Residents in other areas were told to refrain from unnecessary trips out of Dalian.

Authorities in Guangdong province late on Wednesday reported a patient infected with a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa.

Some scientists worry that COVID-19 vaccines currently being rolled out may not be able to protect against this variant because of certain mutations that have been observed.

