Coronavirus News Updates: India's Tally Rises, Records 43,263 Cases in 24 Hrs; Mumbai Sees Over 500 Cases for the 1st Time Since Jul 15

Coronavirus News Updates: At least 37 beneficiaries of Covid-19 vaccine experienced side effects, while 61 samples chosen have “consistent causal association to vaccination", revealed the Union health ministry’s latest analysis of adverse events following immunization (AEFI). As many as 88 cases of severe or serious side effects were selected for the examination, a report in Hindustan Times stated.

The government has been analysing AEFI instances in batches – this report pertains to 88 cases selected at random between January 16) when coronavirus vaccination was launched in India) and March 30. In this period, 64.3 million doses were administered, the report said, adding that there were five deaths too in this clutch of cases but these were not directly linked to the vaccine.

Quoting government’s analysis, the HT report stated that three deaths were coincidental and not linked to vaccination – such cases are when a cause of death other than a vaccine is established upon investigation. The two remaining deaths were classified by experts in the indeterminate category.

Here’s Latest News Related to Covid-19:

• Daily Covid cases in Mumbai surged beyond 500 on Wednesday for the first time since July 15. Cases in Maharashtra, too, rose to 4,174, mainly due to the spurt in Mumbai and Nashik. The surge in Mumbai (532) comes after cases dropped to the year’s lowest 196 on August 17 and has triggered fears of the third wave. However, a Times of India report quoted BMC officials as saying the higher numbers could be the result of more people testing themselves for Covid before travelling out of town for the 10-day Ganpati festival which begins on Friday.

• A report in Mid-day stated that active cases in Dadar, Byculla and Bandra have more than doubled in the past few weeks, while Parel, Worli, Lalbaug, Wadala, Sion, Andheri, Dahisar and Mulund have reported an over 50 per cent rise in new infections. G-north which comprises Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi, tops the list. Here, active cases have raced from 82 to 236. There are only 13 active cases in Dharavi, but Dadar and Mahim have 92 and 131 respectively, with high-rises reporting a sharp growth, the report added.

• Delhiites coughed up more than Rs 135 crore in fines with over eight lakh violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms in the last four months, officials said on Wednesday. The fines were imposed by Delhi government teams and police personnel, they said. Official data showed that enforcement teams of the city government’s revenue department and the Delhi Police booked over six lakh and two lakh people, respectively, in May-August for violating various Covid-related guidelines like not wearing masks, crowding and spitting in public places.

• The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 71 crore, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Wednesday. However, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, it said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore vaccinations from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6.

