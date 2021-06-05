Coronavirus News LIVE Update: US CDC Urges Teens To Get Jabs as Hospitalisations Surge

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director urged teenagers to get vaccinated, as new data from the agency’s researchers showed one in three teenagers who were hospitalized due to Covid-19 early this year needed ICU admission.

Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds, stated the order regarding lockdown relaxation.

As per the order, “all categories, classifications for five levels continue to remain the same. These levels of restrictions shall be applied based on two parameters: Case positivity rate and Percentage of oxygen bed occupancy.”