Coronavirus News LIVE Update: US CDC Urges Teens To Get Jabs as Hospitalisations Surge
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: US CDC Urges Teens To Get Jabs as Hospitalisations Surge

In the United States, the rate of hospitalization due to Covid-19 increased among adolescents in April to 1.3 per 100,000 people from a lower rate in mid-March.

News18.com | June 05, 2021, 08:00 IST
Coronavirus News LIVE Update: US CDC Urges Teens To Get Jabs as Hospitalisations Surge

Event Highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director urged teenagers to get vaccinated, as new data from the agency’s researchers showed one in three teenagers who were hospitalized due to Covid-19 early this year needed ICU admission.

Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra will be relaxed on the basis of COVID positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds, stated the order regarding lockdown relaxation.

As per the order, “all categories, classifications for five levels continue to remain the same. These levels of restrictions shall be applied based on two parameters: Case positivity rate and Percentage of oxygen bed occupancy.”

Jun 05, 2021 08:00 (IST)

US Lawmakers Hail Move to Send Covid Vaccines to India, Other Countries | Top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries.  I applaud the Biden Administration's commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most, Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said. As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge, Cornyn said in a tweet. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said as India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US vaccines to help its friend and important ally. 

Jun 05, 2021 07:50 (IST)

READ | Serum Institute Gets DCGI's Nod to Manufacture Covid Jab Sputnik V in India

The DCGI has granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine in India for examination, test and analysis with certain conditions, official sources…

Jun 05, 2021 07:47 (IST)

UPDATE | Uefa is currently in discussions with the UK government to ease coronavirus quarantine restrictions on overseas supporters for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 championships.

Jun 05, 2021 07:44 (IST)

Covid Positivity Rate Drops Below 4 pc in Jammu Due to Strict Containment Strategy |  The Covid positivity rate dropped to less than four percent in Jammu district due to the strict containment strategy adopted by the administration, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said. He said intensive testing in both rural and urban areas, coupled with other measures, has helped in the containment of COVID-19 spread. Garg said 70 dedicated teams have been pressed in for Covid testing in rural areas of the district. He said the administration has launched an online survey to collect data about persons in 45+ plus and divyang (persons with disabilities) categories, who have not yet taken Covid vaccine.

Jun 05, 2021 07:38 (IST)
Jun 05, 2021 07:33 (IST)

Nearly 6,500 Calls have been Placed on SDMC Covid Helplines so Far | Helpline numbers launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to provide psychological support to COVID-19 patients have received around 6,500 calls till date, the civic body said. Through these helplines, doctors have been trying to educate people and make them aware about the importance of mental health, officials said. In order to provide psychological support to coronavirus patients, the SDMC had recently started telecalling services in all four zones through helpline numbers, the civic body said in a statement. Toll-free number 1800115676 is for all citizens living in SDMC areas, while separate helplines are functional in each zone of the municipal corporation.

Coronavirus News LIVE Update: US CDC Urges Teens To Get Jabs as Hospitalisations Surge
Syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a new mass vaccination centre.

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said, “I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation.”

The rate of hospitalization due to Covid-19 increased among adolescents aged 12 to 17 in April to 1.3 per 100,000 people from a lower rate in mid-March, the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

The Jharkhand government approved a number of proposals including one month’s extra pay to Covid health workers and enhancement in honorarium for mid-day meal assistants. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Sorent. The Jharkhand government last month announced a Rs 103 crore incentive for frontline health workers.

The incentive will be equivalent to the basic salary of April 2020. Soren had earlier announced through social media one month’s additional salary to doctors and medical workers employed to contain the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here