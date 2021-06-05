Coronavirus News LIVE Update: US CDC Urges Teens To Get Jabs as Hospitalisations Surge

US Lawmakers Hail Move to Send Covid Vaccines to India, Other Countries | Top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries. I applaud the Biden Administration's commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most, Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said. As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge, Cornyn said in a tweet. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said as India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US vaccines to help its friend and important ally.