Coronavirus: Noida-based Healthcare Firm to Produce 10,000 Ventilators for Central Govt

A total of 126 passes have been issued by the General Manager of the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Industries Centre.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 1, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Lucknow: A Noida-based healthcare manufacturing company will manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month for the central government. Agva Healthcare will complete the job in a joint venture with Maruti Suzuki.

A total of 126 passes have been issued by the General Manager of the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Industries Centre.

A UP govemment spokesperson said the manufacturing unit in Noida's Sector 7 will manufacture 10,000 ventilators a month. Under the joint venture, the technology for manufacture will come from Agva Healthcare, while Maruti Suzuki will provide manpower and additional space and also help with mechanical parts (steel fabrication). The wiring and connector will be manufactured by Motherson Sumi, while BHEL will provide the PCB to be used in the ventilators. Another firm from Gurugram, SKH, will supply hardware.

