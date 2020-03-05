Coronavirus Not Air-Borne, Not Everyone Needs to Wear Mask, Says UP Health Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh held a review meeting on Thursday in Lucknow, where he said that Coronavirus is not an air-borne disease and hence not everyone needs to wear a face mask. People need not panic about the situation as preventive measures are being taken by the state government and also the six people from Agra which had tested positive at KGMU have not been yet confirmed by the NIV Lab in Pune, he added.

Speaking to media at Annexe, Jai Pratap Singh said, “As of now 820 beds have been reserved for isolation across government hospitals in the stat, also seven medical colleges are roped in to provide the isolation facility if needed. Thorough screening is being done at the Indo-Nepal border and till date around 10 lakh people have been screened.”

Speaking over the panic and apprehension in public regarding COVID-19, Singh stated, “We would like to make it clear that people need not panic about the situation and also wearing N95 masks is compulsory only for the people who have symptoms and are in quarantine, their family members and relatives who are in close proximity with them can wear normal masks."







“People should take precautions but need not panic about it,” he added. While talking about the number of cases in the state, Singh claimed that 175 samples were taken from different parts out of which 157 have been tested negative while reports of the rest are still awaited.

Six patients from Agra and one from Ghaziabad who showed symptoms of COVID-19 and they were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital respectively in the national capital.

“Corona is not airborne or vector-borne. People should take precaution and there is no need to panic. We are working on the containment of the virus and sanitizing everything that could have possibly come in contact with the people showing symptoms, “ said Dr Mithlesh Chaturvedi, Director Communicable Diseases.

The Uttar Pradesh government on January 27 directed officials to set up 10-bed isolation wards in every district hospital and medical college of the state as a precautionary measure to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus. However, so far, six cases have been confirmed in UP.

