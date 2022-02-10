The health ministry on Thursday said that there has been a reduction of 80 percent of current daily cases after the country witnessed a peak of infections last month. The ministry also said that four states in the country is reporting more than 50,000 active cases.

“Four states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka - have more than 50,000 active cases of Covid-19. 11 states have active cases between 10,000 and 50,000,” Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said during a weekly press briefing today.

The health ministry also said that 11 states and Union Territories in the country are reporting between 10,000 to 50,000 active cases while 21 states and UTs are less than 10,000 active cases.

On January 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 percent, which has now decreased to 4.44 percent, indicating that the current rate of infection spread has come down significantly, Aggarwal added.

The ministry added that there has been a reduction of cases and positivity rate across the country.

Four States of Concern

Despite the decreasing Covid infections, the centre said that states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are still reporting a large number of cases.

Dr VK Paul, Member of Niti Aayog said that the overall Covid situation is optimistic, but the country cannot lower the guard.

“There is a mixed picture of the pandemic that is visible. There is optimism and caution… The pandemic situation seems optimistic as of now, however some states including Kerala, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower the guard," Dr Paul said.

He also said that the country should remain vigilant. “We have learned a great deal about his pandemic and the virus, but the world doesn’t know everything about this virus. The world should remain united to fight this virus and should continue to use the tools that are at our disposal,” he said.

On the question of precaution dose for everyone in the country, Dr VK Paul said that the proposal is being considered.

“The scientific need for precautionary dose for everyone is being considered. Just because someone else is doing it, doesn’t mean we do,” Paul said.

Currently, the country is administering precaution dose to health care, frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities.

Paul added that India’s first homegrown Messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine is being developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals and is currently under final clinical trials.

The health ministry further said that over 171.28 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered while over 96 percent of the adult population have been given first dose.

78 percent of the population have been given the second dose while 1.61 crore precaution doses have been administered, it added.

