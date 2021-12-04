Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Up to 14 Omicron 'Suspects' in Mumbai; Canada Fears Restart of 'Severe Illness Trends' After 15 Test +ve for New Variant

Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Authorities across the world are rushing to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain’s spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. As concerns grow, the parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of Covid vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed. Meanwhile, Canada has Read More
A justice of Brazil’s top court ordered on Friday that President Jair Bolsonaro be investigated for comments linking COVID-19 vaccines to AIDS an assertion rejected by doctors and scientists.
A teenager who returned from Paris and a 41-year-old man who travelled to Barcelona, Spain, were on Friday found positive for Covid-19, taking the count of people who would be checked for the Omicron variant in the city to 14. The number also includes four contacts of the positive cases. One more traveller tested positive in Mumbai, but the BMC hasn’t included him in the tally of 14 as he lives outside the city limits, a Times of India report stated.
Canada has confirmed 15 cases of #Omicron variant of coronavirus and severe illness trends across the country could start to rise again, public health officials have said: Reuters
— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain’s spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections pushed South Africa’s total cases past three million.
A woman who returned to Chandigarh from South Africa two days ago allegedly broke home quarantine and went to a five-star hotel here, prompting authorities on Friday to order strict action against her for violating Covid protocols for travellers, especially those arriving from “at-risk” countries where Omicron variant has been detected. After returning from South Africa, the woman reached a housing society in Sector 48-B here on December 1, according to an official order.
Amid growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, a parliamentary committee has recommended that the efficacy of Covid vaccines must be evaluated and concerns with regards to the new strain developing immunoescape mechanism critically addressed. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, which presented its report on Friday, also recommended that the government should conduct more research and examine the need of administering booster doses of vaccines to contain the new strain of the virus. In its report, the committee said it apprehends that a rise in mutations in the virus may lead to reporting of more virulent and transmissible strain of the Covid virus in the country and strongly recommended the Union Health Ministry to adopt a zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy and closely track Covid cases across the country.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on health, which presented its report on Friday, also recommended that the government should conduct more research and examine the need of administering booster doses of vaccines to contain the new strain of the virus. In its report, the committee said it apprehends that a rise in mutations in the virus may lead to reporting of more virulent and transmissible strain of the Covid virus in the country and strongly recommended the Union Health Ministry to adopt a zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy and closely track Covid cases across the country.
The World Health Organisation said that the Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported so far. The UN body has warned that it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness, and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it.
Amid growing concerns, the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. “A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth,” she said at a Reuters event.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.