Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Booked for Organising Yatra Attended by 5,000 People in Maharashtra's Satara

The five people are members of the Bavdhan Yatra Sanyojan Samiti that organises the Bavdhan Yatra some 230 km from Mumbai. No arrests have been made yet.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Representative image

Mumbai: Five people were booked in Satara in Maharashtra for violating social distancing rules in place to tackle the coronavirus outbreak by organising a religious event on March 13 in which over 5,000 people participated, police said on Sunday.

These five are members of the 'Bavdhan Yatra Sanyojan Samiti' that organises the 'Bavdhan Yatra' in Wai in Satara, some 230 km from the metropolis.

"Despite an order by the collector banning such gatherings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, they went ahead and organised the yatra in which over 5,000 people from different parts of the state took part," Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Satpute told PTI.

Police identified them as Rajendra Abaji Bhosle (president), Deepak Dilip Nanaware (vice president), Ankush Jagannath Kumbhar (secretary), Sachin Appaso Bhosle (treasurer) and Sambhaji Shivaji Dabhade (member).

An official said they have been booked under section 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and section 153 of the Maharashtra Police Act, but no arrests have been made as yet.

