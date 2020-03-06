Coronavirus Outbreak: 9 More Indian Airports to Have Thermal Screening, Total Rises to 30

New Delhi: In the backdrop of coronavirus spreading in India, thermal screening has been expanded to nine more airports in India besides the existing 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Initially, the thermal screening started in seven airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

The ministry also said that a day-long national level training workshop on COVID-19 was organised by the Health Ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The workshop was attended by at least 280 health officials from all states and hospitals of railways, defence, and paramilitary forces. It was also virtually attended by 1,000 nodes across the country.

With one more person testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday the number of cases has reached 31. This includes four in Delhi-NCR. The person confirmed with the infection has a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia.

"The patient is in hospital quarantine and stable. There are now have 31 confirmed cases in the country. This includes 16 Italian nationals," Health Ministry said.

As per the latest advisory, all international passengers irrespective of nationality are mandated to undergo universal medical screening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.