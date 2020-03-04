Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus Outbreak: CBSE to Allow Students to Carry Masks and Hand Sanitiser During Board Exams

The Board said it would allow students to carry masks and sanitiser in view of the spurt in the number of coronavirus cases reported in India.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
Representative Image (PTI)

New Delhi: Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

"Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

