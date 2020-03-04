Coronavirus Outbreak: CBSE to Allow Students to Carry Masks and Hand Sanitiser During Board Exams

New Delhi: Students appearing for class 10 and 12 board examination will be allowed to carry masks and hand sanitiser in the exam centre in view of coronavirus scare, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

"Face masks and sanitisers may be carried by students in the examination centre," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on February 15.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.