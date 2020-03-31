Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Couple in UP’s Deoria Name Their Newborn Child ‘Lockdown' to Show Support for PM

The couple, hailing from Khukhundu hamlet in Deoria, also wants to send out a message to citizens to follow the guidelines issued for the lockdown.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 31, 2020, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: Couple in UP’s Deoria Name Their Newborn Child ‘Lockdown' to Show Support for PM
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lucknow: A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has named their newborn child 'Lockdown' in a bid to show support for the nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, hailing from Khukhundu hamlet in Deoria, also wants to send out a message to citizens to follow the guidelines issued for the lockdown.

The child was born on Monday during the ongoing lockdown in the country. Pawan, the father, said it is in the nation's interest to adhere to the guidelines of the lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh has 103 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, with 39 patients having tested positive from Gautam Buddh Nagar alone.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram