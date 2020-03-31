Coronavirus Outbreak: Couple in UP’s Deoria Name Their Newborn Child ‘Lockdown' to Show Support for PM

Lucknow: A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has named their newborn child 'Lockdown' in a bid to show support for the nationwide lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, hailing from Khukhundu hamlet in Deoria, also wants to send out a message to citizens to follow the guidelines issued for the lockdown.

The child was born on Monday during the ongoing lockdown in the country. Pawan, the father, said it is in the nation's interest to adhere to the guidelines of the lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh has 103 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, with 39 patients having tested positive from Gautam Buddh Nagar alone.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube