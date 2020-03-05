Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Govt Orders Closure of All Primary Schools Till March 31

To prevent the possibility of spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic)," Sisodia tweeted.

