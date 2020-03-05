Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Govt Orders Closure of All Primary Schools Till March 31
All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.
File photo of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
To prevent the possibility of spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government has ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
All Delhi government, aided, private and schools run by civic bodies will remain shut, said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.
"As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic)," Sisodia tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? Twitter Thinks So
- Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Attacked in Hyderabad Pub for Protesting Against Misbehaviour with Female Friend
- New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza First Drive Review - The Balancing Act
- Twitter Reminds of Boundary Count Rule After England Loses T20 World Cup Semi-finals to Rain
- WATCH: Artist Converts DNA Sequence of Covid-19 to Produce the 'Sound' of Coronavirus