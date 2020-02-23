Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: DGCA Extends Screening to Passengers Arriving from Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia & Malaysia

With the inclusion of the four more countries, fliers from as many as 10 nations would be screened at Indian airports.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
A thermal screeening device checks passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong in view of outbreak of Novel coronavirus (CoV) in China, at an airport in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airports and airlines on Saturday that passengers arriving in flights from countries like Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia must be screened, as part of efforts to prevent spreading of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

With the inclusion of the four more countries, fliers from as many as 10 nations would be screened at Indian airports.

Already, passengers travelling in flights from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore are being screened at Indian airports in the wake of the respiratory virus.

In a communication issued on Sunday, the DGCA said it has been decided to expand universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The screening must be ensured immediately "once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the health and family welfare ministry, it said.

In this regard, the watchdog said all airlines should make in-flight announcement in flights coming from these countries.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government's directives.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which is the joint venture company managing and operating the city airport, said it is already screening passengers from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

The death toll due to the epidemic climbed to 2,345 with 109 more fatalities reported, while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288, according to Chinese health officials.

Cases of the virus infection have been reported in many countries, including India.

