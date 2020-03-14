Take the pledge to vote

Coronavirus
India
1-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Doctor Couple Who Returned from Saudi Arabia Quarantined in Assam Home

The couple, who work at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, will be under observation for the next 14 days.

PTI

Updated:March 14, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: Doctor Couple Who Returned from Saudi Arabia Quarantined in Assam Home
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Barpeta/Guwahati: A doctor couple, who returned from Saudi Arabia recently, has been quarantined for 14 days in their home in Assam's Barpeta district, officials said on Saturday.

The couple, who work at the Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, will be under observation of the state health department for the next 14 days, they said.

All the necessary tests regarding Coronavirus have been done and if any symptoms are found, necessary steps will be taken immediately, officials said.

The couple stays at a rented house in the Metuakuchi area of the Barpeta town.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked people to take precautions in the wake of the pandemic and not pay heed to any rumours.

"In case of any doubt or query, please call the Helpline number for #Assam-6913347770," he tweeted.

