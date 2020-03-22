Coronavirus Outbreak: Don't Force Students to Vacate Hostels, HRD Ministry Tells Universities

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development announced on Sunday that students should not be forced to leave varsity campuses amid the coronavirus outbreak. The official announcement came minutes after the central government issued a press release informing that all states had been directed to suspend non-essential passenger movement.

"Students who are still residing in hostels, especially international students, should be allowed to continue with their stay,” the HRD ministry announced.

The ministry advised students to take precautions against Covid-19.

This has come as a breather for students as passenger trains, metro services and inter-state bus travel has been suspended till March 31 across India.

In an earlier announcement, the government had said, "Teachers, researchers, non-teaching staff of schools, organisations are permitted and highly advised to work from home till 31st March 2020. The said period shall be counted as being on-duty for all Faculty members, teachers, researchers and non-teaching staff."

The same is applicable for ad-hoc teachers and contact teachers too, provided their contract is still valid up to 31st March 2020.

