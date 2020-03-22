Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's What You Can and Cannot Do in India's 80 Locked Down Districts

The Centre released a list of 80 districts across India that have reported cases of COVID-19 and have been placed under lockdown.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's What You Can and Cannot Do in India's 80 Locked Down Districts
Representative image.

The government of India has decided to lock down 80 districts that had reported positive cases of coronavirus. However, residents need not panic. Here is a list of services that you can still avail and things that you cannot do.

Will any kind of public transport ply?

No operation of public transport including private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, and e-rickshaws will be permitted. Only DTC buses will operate at not more than 25 percent capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services. Movement of inter-state buses, trains, and metro will be suspended.

Can I book Ola/Uber?

No, most states have placed a ban on public transport including taxis. Some states, however, will allow taxis to allow to go to hospitals and airports.

Will private cars and two-wheelers be allowed?

Yes, but only for those travelling for essential purposes. You may be stopped at airports and questioned.

Can I walk my dog in my colony?

Yes, but avoid groups and staying out for too long.

Will local stores operate?

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns and weekly bazaars will close their operations.

Will my maid or driver be able to come?

Yes, however it is advisable to stick to essential services. They may be questioned for venturing out of their homes.

Will roads from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana be free to commute?

The motorable and unmotorable borders of the NCT of Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed.

Will I be able to buy petrol?

Yes, petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies will continue to operate.

What if I have flight tickets for Delhi?

All international flights arriving to Delhi during this period will be suspended. Domestic flights, however, will remain operational.

What about places of worship?

All religious places of any denomination will be closed.

Can I go to a hospital?

Yes, hospitals and medical stores will remain open.

What if I need medicines?

Chemist shops and pharmacies will be open.

Can I order items for delivery?

Yes, e-commerce of all essential goods including food items, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, groceries, dairy products, general provision stores will be open. Take away and home delivery services of restaurants will be open.

Can journalists go out to report?

Yes, print and electronic media journalists can.

Will I able to withdraw money?

Yes, cashier and teller operations of banks (including ATMs) will be open. However, individuals need a self-declaration to venture out.

Will internet and couriers be suspended?

No, telecom, internet and postal services will continue to operate.

Can I go out in a group?

No. Any congregation of more than five people is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

What are the services and establishments excluded from this order?

Offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties, police, health, fire, prisons, fair price shops, electricity, water, municipal services, activities related to functioning of legislative assembly, pay and accounts office are exempted from this order.

What happens if I have animals?

Trade, commerce and logistics related to manufacturing, processing, transportation, distribution and storage of animal fodder and other goods and services, including their delivery, will continue.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

