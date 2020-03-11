Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Existing Tourist Visas till April 15

New Delhi: India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The suspension will come into effect from 12pm GMT (5.30pm IST) on March 13 at the port of departure.

The decision was taken at the meeting of group of ministers held here under the chairmanship of Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure," said an official government statement.

Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders has also been kept in abeyance till April 15.

Any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons may contact the nearest Indian mission, the release said, adding that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

