Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Railways Cancels 23 Trains
The train services have also been called off due to non-occupancy.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Taking a step towards curbing mass movement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Central Railway has announced the cancellation of a number of trains.
India has so far reported 137 coronavirus cases and three people have died due to the viral disease.
The train services have also been called off due to non-occupancy. Here is a list of 23 trains that have been cancelled so far:
List of trains cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak:
11008 – Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express – from March 18 to March 30
11007 – Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express – from March 19 to March 31
11201 – LTT-Ajnj Express – Only on March 23 and March 30
11202 – Ajni-LTT Express – Only on March 20 and March 27
11205 – LTT-Nizamabad Express – Only on March 21 and March 28
11206 – Nizamabad-LTT Express – Only on March 22 and March 29
22135/22136 – Nagpur-Rewa Express – Only on March 25
11401 – Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express – From March 23 to April 1
11402 – Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express – From March 22 to March 31
11417 – Pune-Nagpur Express – Only on March 26 and April 2
11418 – Nagpur-Pune Express – Only on March 20 and March 27
22139 – Pune-Ajni Express – Only on March 21 and March 28
22140 – Ajni-Pune Express – Only on March 22 and March 29
12117/12118 – LTT-Manmad Express – From March 18 to March 31
12125 – Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express – From March 18 to March 31
12126 – Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express – From March 19 to April 1
22111 – Bhusaval-Nagpur Express – From March 18 to March 29
22112 – Nagpur-Bhusaval Express – From March 19 to March 30
11307/11308 – Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express – From March 18 to March 31
12262 – Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express – Only on March 24 and March 31
12261 – Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express – Only on March 25 and April 1
22221 – CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express – Only on March 20, 23, 27 and March 30
22222 – Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express – Only on March 21, 24, 26 and March 31
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Just Threw a Hilarious Caption Contest and Twitterati Hit a 'Home Run'
- Juhi Chawla on Why She Kept Her Wedding With Jay Mehta a Secret: Was Afraid of Losing My Career
- 'Viral' Exposure: Why the World is Suddenly Obsessed with Old Films Like 'Contagion' and 'The Flu'
- Coronavirus Work From Home Checklist: Everything About Apps, Toddlers, Podcasts, Honesty & More
- Do Not Fall For This Android Ransomware That Promises to Track Coronavirus Infected Nearby