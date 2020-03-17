Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Railways Cancels 23 Trains

New Delhi: Taking a step towards curbing mass movement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Central Railway has announced the cancellation of a number of trains.

India has so far reported 137 coronavirus cases and three people have died due to the viral disease.

The train services have also been called off due to non-occupancy. Here is a list of 23 trains that have been cancelled so far:

List of trains cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak:

11008 – Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express – from March 18 to March 30

11007 – Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express – from March 19 to March 31

11201 – LTT-Ajnj Express – Only on March 23 and March 30

11202 – Ajni-LTT Express – Only on March 20 and March 27

11205 – LTT-Nizamabad Express – Only on March 21 and March 28

11206 – Nizamabad-LTT Express – Only on March 22 and March 29

22135/22136 – Nagpur-Rewa Express – Only on March 25

11401 – Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express – From March 23 to April 1

11402 – Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express – From March 22 to March 31

11417 – Pune-Nagpur Express – Only on March 26 and April 2

11418 – Nagpur-Pune Express – Only on March 20 and March 27

22139 – Pune-Ajni Express – Only on March 21 and March 28

22140 – Ajni-Pune Express – Only on March 22 and March 29

12117/12118 – LTT-Manmad Express – From March 18 to March 31

12125 – Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express – From March 18 to March 31

12126 – Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express – From March 19 to April 1

22111 – Bhusaval-Nagpur Express – From March 18 to March 29

22112 – Nagpur-Bhusaval Express – From March 19 to March 30

11307/11308 – Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express – From March 18 to March 31

12262 – Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express – Only on March 24 and March 31

12261 – Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express – Only on March 25 and April 1

22221 – CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express – Only on March 20, 23, 27 and March 30

22222 – Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express – Only on March 21, 24, 26 and March 31

