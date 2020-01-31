Coronavirus Outbreak: ITBP Creates 600-Bedded Facility in South Delhi
A team of doctors will be present at the facility, which has about 600 beds and has been prepared in the wake of the cornavirus outbreak.
ITBP prepares 600-bedded facility in Delhi to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by coronavirus.
New Delhi: Border guarding force ITBP has prepared a 600-bedded facility in Delhi to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday.
The facility is operational in an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area, its spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.
A team of doctors will be present at the facility, which has about 600 beds and has been prepared in the wake of the cornavirus outbreak, he said.
Special arrangements have been made to host children and women at this quarantined facility, Pandey said.
Those kept at the centre will be provided with food, water and other basic amenities.
The about 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China under the command of the Union home ministry.
The Army has setup a similar facility in nearby Manesar.
