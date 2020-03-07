Coronavirus Outbreak: Kuwait Suspends Flights From India, 6 Other Countries
Many countries, including India, have imposed restrictions on flights to and from various other nations, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Image for representation. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Kuwait on Saturday suspended operations of all flights to and from India and six other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The General Administration of Civil Administration has issued a circular to airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport in this regard.
The watchdog has decided to suspend "all flights to and from Bangladesh, the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt, for one week," it said in a release.
The suspension is part of measures taken to stem spreading of coronavirus, as per the release, which was posted on the regulator's Twitter handle.
Among other airlines, Kuwait's Jazeera Airways flies to India.
