Coronavirus Outbreak: Lessons India Can Learn from Singapore and Hong Kong

Most countries are finding it hard tackle the coronavirus outbreak but there are some who have been able to contain it with swift and decisive action. India, which has reported 28 coronavirus cases so far, need not look too far for examples.

Dr Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organisation’s health emergencies programme, praised Hong Kong and Singapore for their effective measures taken in the wake of spread of COVID-19. Both the South-Asian countries have set new examples for all other nations by taking timely measures.

The government of Singapore is constantly releasing the details of the infected patients in press releases. All the information has been collated in a database and released in the form of website wuhanvirus.sg.

The portal has accumulated all the information related to patients’ workplace, symptoms, hospitals they were admitted in and the graphic data — https://www.wuhanvirus.sg

The website was set up by a local programming school UpCode Academy. The government of Hong Kong has also taken similar steps in order to keep the people aware about the patients and their history. Their website contains a detailed list of the positive cases of coronavirus, along with a map —https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/index.html

Many netizens have requested the Indian government and the health ministry to follow the footsteps of their neighbours. On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) had expressed concerns over the increasing coronavirus cases in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan.

