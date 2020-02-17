Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 1,770 Dead in China; Robbers Steal Toilet Rolls as Panic-buying Hits Hong Kong

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China reported 105 new deaths due to the new coronavirus on Monday, pushing the overall death toll to 1,770, as officials announced stringent measures such as closing non-essential public venues and traffic restrictions to control the epidemic in the worst-hit Hubei province.
The National Health Commission said 2,048 new cases of the virus have been confirmed, taking the total number of COVID-19 infected cases to 70,548, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Of the new deaths, 100 were from Hubei Province, three in Henan, and two in Guangdong.
Read More
Feb 17, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
People Fight to Buy Meat in Wuhan | In a video released by Reuters, people can be seen jostling to buy meat at a supermarket in Wuhan, located in the Hubei province of China. As the city remains blocked due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, people in panic are shopping and stocking their homes with supplies, despite assurances by the Chinese government that supplies remain steady.
Feb 17, 2020 9:41 am (IST)
Cats in China Wear Masks | As the coronavirus outbreak gets worse, social media is abuzz with people sharing photos of their pet cats also wearing mouth masks to be sheltered from the disease. Pictures of the cats show a human-sized mouth mask on cats, with two tiny holes cut out for the eyes, to protect them from the disease, News18.com reports. Read more here.
Company Scrambles to Track Cambodia Cruise Ship Passengers | Holland America Line said it is working with governments and health experts to track passengers who disembarked from its Westerdam cruise ship docked in Cambodia after an American woman tested positive for coronavirus in Malaysia. The cruise line, which is owned by cruise giant Carnival Corp, said none of the other 1,454 passengers and 802 crew have reported any symptoms, reported Reuters. "Guests who have already returned home will be contacted by their local health department and be provided further information," a statement from the company said.
Feb 17, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Robbers Steal Toilet Rolls in Hong Kong | Armed robbers who stole hundreds of toilet rolls were being hunted by Hong Kong police on Monday, in a city wracked by shortages caused by coronavirus panic-buying. Toilet rolls have become hot property in the densely packed business hub, despite government assurances that supplies remain unaffected by the virus outbreak. Supermarkets have found themselves unable to restock quickly enough.
Feb 17, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
Govt to Examine Villages Bordering Nepal for Coronavirus | Teams have been constituted by the Union Health Ministry, for examination of villages bordering Nepal for coronavirus, reported All India Radio. Villages that bordering Nepal in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal will be inspected. They will also be made aware about the disease, and its precautionary measures. Five teams of doctors from the National Centre for Disease Control, Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and others, have been set up.
Japanese Manufacturers Gloomy | Worries about the spread of the coronavirus and its hit to the global economy kept Japanese manufacturers' mood gloomy in February, a Reuters poll found, even as firms shook off previous worries about the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war. The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's key tankan quarterly survey, found business confidence across the sectors weak over the next 3 months, as the coronavirus added to uncertainty over the global outlook and the October national sales tax hike.
Feb 17, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
'Contactless' food pick-ups by McDonalds, Starbucks | With the coronavirus outbreak in China continuing to spread, McDonald's, Starbucks and other fast-food companies are ramping up "contactless" pickup and delivery services to keep their workers and customers safe, the companies said, reported Reuters. Customers order remotely, on mobile phones or by computers in store, and employees seal the meals in bags and put them in a special spot for pickup without human contact, McDonald's says on its website. (Image: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
Feb 17, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
India Will Soon Send Medical Supplies to China | The Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri expressed his solidarity with China, and its fight against the novel coronavirus. He also said that India, in its effort to assist in the crisis, will soon send medical supplies to China.
US Evacuation Efforts | A bus believed to carry the US passengers of the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, leaves the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo in Japan. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
Feb 17, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
First Death Occurs in Taiwan | Taiwan reported its first death from the new coronavirus Sunday, as the death toll from the outbreak rose to 1,665 inside mainland China, reported AFP. A 61-year-old man from central Taiwan with underlying health problems but no recent overseas travel history died in hospital on Saturday after testing positive for the virus, officials confirmed.
Feb 17, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Malaysia Says it Correctly Diagnosed American from Westerdam | Malaysia insisted on Sunday that it had correctly diagnosed coronavirus in an elderly American woman from the Westerdam cruise ship despite all passengers having been given a clean bill of health when they disembarked in Cambodia, reported PTI. The vessel was at sea for two weeks and barred from Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand over fears it might be carrying the virus which originated in China and has killed more than 1,600 people.
Feb 17, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Germans Released from Quarantine | Over a hundred German nationals were Sunday released from quarantine at a military base near Frankfurt airport, two weeks after flying in from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, reported PTI. "All the people concerned have been allowed to leave the quarantine zone and rejoin their families," secretary of state for health Thomas Gebhart told a press conference.
Feb 17, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Infected US Citizens Won't be Evacuated | A US official has said that those Americans infected with the novel coronavirus on the quarantined cruise ship 'Diamond Princess' moored off the coast of Japan, "aren't going anywhere". While stating that 40 US citizens had been infected on the ship, Anthony Fauci, a senior official at the National Institutes for Health said that those infected, or even showing symptoms of having COVID-19, will not be a part of rescue operations, and would instead be treated at hospitals in Japan.
Feb 17, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,700 | The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic reached 1,770 on Monday after 100 more people died in the hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,933 new cases. At least 70,400 people have now been infected nationwide.
People wearing masks are seen at a subway station in Shanghai, China. (Reuters)
Though 10,844 people had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said in its daily report that 7,264 people were still suspected to be infected by the deadly virus. By Sunday, 57 confirmed cases including one death had been reported from Hong Kong, 10 in Macao, and 20 in Taiwan including one death.
Hubei, where 18 cities with over 50 million people are under lockdown since January 23, announced a slew of more stringent measures to control the epidemic, including enforcing province-wide traffic restrictions on all non-emergency vehicles and closing all non-essential public venues.
A circular by the provincial government said the health screening campaign should be strengthened and no one should be missed. Also, companies should not resume production unless allowed by local authorities. Those that have resumed work including public institutions should follow strict prevention measures. The measures came as the situation remains "grave", the circular added.
However on Sunday, the commission announced a significant drop in new cases, suggesting that epidemic control measures were taking effect. "In Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, the proportion of severe cases among the confirmed cases fell from a peak of 32.4 per cent on January 28 to 21.6 per cent on February 15," Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the NHC, said during a media briefing.
Meanwhile, a 12-member team of World Health Organisation experts began assisting their Chinese counterparts to control the virus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said international experts were now on the ground in China to understand the outbreak and inform the next steps in the global response.
Ghebreyesus also met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference. He said "given the misinformation about the novel coronavirus epidemic, WHO has communicated with some companies including Google to ensure that the public will get the authoritative information from the WHO".
He said one of the goals of the joint mission is to rapidly inform the public of the next steps and preparedness activities in China and globally. "Particular attention will be paid to understanding the transmission of the virus, the severity of disease and the impact of ongoing response measures."
In Beijing, the NHC said the joint mission will pay field visits in China's three provincial-level regions to learn the implementation and effectiveness of the epidemic control measures.