Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 2,000 Dead in China; Passengers Leave Japan Cruise Ship as Quarantine Period Ends

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,000 on Wednesday after 132 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.
In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus. This brings the total number of cases in mainland China past 74,000.
Feb 19, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
Passengers Disembark from Virus-hit Japan Ship | People with luggages and workers in protective suits stand near buses used to transport passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
Feb 19, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
This is What a Medical Worker's Protective Gear Looks Like | An explanatory article by the South China Morning Post shows what the protective gear of medical workers in China looks like. "Goggles or face shield to prevent exposure of the eye mucosa to the virus. The goggles must fit the contours of the user’s face and be compatible with the respirator," the post states. (Image: SCMP)
Feb 19, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Hong Kong Reports 2nd Death | An elderly Hong Kong man who contracted the new coronavirus died on Wednesday, authorities announced, the second fatality from the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. "A 70-year-old male patient succumbed in Princess Margaret Hospital this morning," the Hospital Authority said.
Feb 19, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Singapore Unveils Budget to Deal With Virus' Effects | Singapore unveiled $4.6 billion in financial packages on Tuesday to deal with the impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has battered the city-state's economy and sparked fears of a recession. The financial hub has reported 77 cases of the virus, one of the highest figures outside mainland China, reports AFP.
Feb 19, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Japan's Machinery Orders, Exports Tumble | Japan's machinery orders tumbled at their fastest pace since 2018 while exports posted a 14th straight month of decline as the world's third-largest economy grappled with the widening impact of the coronavirus outbreak and a recent sales tax hike, reported Reuters.
Feb 19, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
WHO: Too Early to Say If Virus Will Affect Olympics | Despite a virus outbreak spreading from China, a top WHO official said it's much too soon to say whether the Tokyo Olympics are at risk of being cancelled or moved. Tokyo organisers and the International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said they have no contingency plans for the July 24-August 9 Summer Games.
Feb 19, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Asian-American Businesses Feel the Pinch | In major US cities, Asian American businesses are seeing a remarkable decline in customers as fear about the viral outbreak from China spreads. City and health officials are trying to staunch the financial bleeding through information campaigns and personal visits to shops and restaurants, emphasising that, with just 15 cases diagnosed in the entire country, there is no reason to avoid them, reports AP. (Image: Reuters)
Feb 19, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 15 More Cases | South Korea reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 46. Thirteen of the new cases are in the city of Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang province, with 11 of them tied to an earlier confirmed carrier, Reuters reports.
Feb 19, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Samsung to Benefit from Apple's Loss | Samsung Electronics stands to be a major beneficiary of the China production problems announced by rival Apple Inc on Monday, reaping the rewards of a decade-long bet on low-cost smartphone manufacturing in Vietnam, Reuters reports. Half of Samsung's smartphones are now made in Vietnam, whereas coronavirus has crippled the China operations of Apple.
Feb 19, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
WHO: No Cases of Virus in North Korea | There are no indications of any cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country.
Feb 19, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
People to Finally Leave Virus-hit Japan Ship | Around 500 passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama near Tokyo were set to disembark on Wednesday, although those sharing a room with people testing positive would have to stay on board longer, media and officials said, reported Reuters. The Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined in Yokohama since February 3. (Image: Reuters)
Feb 19, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Russia to Ban Entry of Chinese Nationals from Country | Russia will temporarily ban Chinese nationals from entering the country due to the virus outbreak centred in China, Russian authorities said. The entry ban goes into effect Thursday at midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT) for an indefinite period, stated a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. (Image: Reuters/Sputnik Photo Agency)
Feb 19, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
People in protective masks in Japan. (Reuters)
Most of the cases are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.
Wednesday's jump in the death toll was an increase on Tuesday's figures, although the number of new cases reported in Hubei were the lowest for a week.
A study released by Chinese officials claimed most patients have mild cases of the illness.
Outside of hardest-hit Hubei, which has been effectively locked down to try to contain the virus, the number of new cases has been slowing and China's national health authority has said this is a sign the outbreak is under control.
President Xi Jinping, in a phone call with the British prime minister, said China's measures were achieving "visible progress", according to state media Tuesday.
However, the World Health Organisation has cautioned that it was too early to tell if the decline would continue.
On Tuesday, the director of a hospital in the central Hubei city of Wuhan became the seventh medical worker to succumb to the COVID-19 illness.