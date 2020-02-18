Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Toll Rises to 1,860; WHO Warns Against 'Blanket Measures' to Contain Virus

Event Highlights 13 US Citizens at 'High Risk'

Hubei reported 1,807 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of such cases to 59,989 in the province. Another 1,432 new suspected cases were reported from the rest of China.

Hubei reported 1,807 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of such cases to 59,989 in the province. Another 1,432 new suspected cases were reported from the rest of China.

13 US Citizens at 'High Risk' of Coronavirus Being Treated in Nebraska | Thirteen US citizens deemed "high risk" for the deadly new coronavirus are being treated at a federally designated facility in the University of Nebraska following their evacuation from a cruise ship in Japan, officials said. A total of 338 Americans were flown home from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan's Yokohama, touching down first at Travis Air Force Base in California shortly before midnight Sunday. The second flight arrived early Monday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Top World Health Organisation experts, including from the US, have joined the fight against the the virus, called COVID-19, in China. China confirmed that the 12-member WHO team includes Americans, as sought by the US.

Apple Warns China Coronavirus Will Cut iPhone Production, Sales | Apple Inc. is warning investors that it won't meet its second-quarter financial guidance because the viral outbreak in China has cut production of iPhones. The California-based company said Monday that all of its iPhone manufacturing facilities are outside Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and all have been reopened. But the company said production is ramping up slowly.

The outbreak, which has infected some 70,500 people in China and killed over 1,700, has battered manufacturing and tourism across the region and led to multiple travel restrictions including for flights and cruises. "If we are going to disrupt every cruise ship in the world on the off chance that there might be some potential contact with some potential pathogen then where do we stop?" said Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme.

WHO Warns Against Coronavirus 'Blanket Measures' | The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned against "blanket measures" over the novel coronavirus outbreak, pointing out the epidemic outside of China was only affecting a "tiny" proportion of the population. WHO also said that - with a mortality rate of around 2 percent -- COVID-19 was "less deadly" than other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). WHO officials rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted to avoid risking a new nest of infection like the one on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess off Japan. "Measures should be taken proportional to the situation. Blanket measures may not help," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

The province also saw 1,223 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 7,862. A total of 12,552 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery across China so far, it said. In view of human-to-human transmission of the disease, over 1.41 lakh people who have come in contact with the people who contracted the virus are still under medical observation, it said. By Monday, 60 confirmed cases including one death had been reported in Hong Kong 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 22 in Taiwan including one death. Feb 18, 2020 8:24 am (IST) trong> Coronavirus Death toll in China Climbs to Over 1860 | The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic climbed to 1,868 today as 98 more people died while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 72,436, officials said. Of the new deaths, 93 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus, three from Henan, and one each from Hebei and Hunan, said the National Health Commission. Hubei reported 1,807 new confirmed cases, taking the total number of such cases to 59,989 in the province. Another 1,432 new suspected cases were reported from the rest of China. Yesterday, 1,097 patients became seriously ill and 11,741 patients remained in severe condition, the commission said.

People wear face masks as protection from coronavirus in the main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China. (Reuters)



On Monday, 1,097 patients became seriously ill and 11,741 patients remained in severe condition, the commission said. Of the 41,957 patients hospitalised in Hubei, 9,117 were still in severe condition and another 1,853 in critical condition, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



The province also saw 1,223 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 7,862. A total of 12,552 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery across China so far, it said.



In view of human-to-human transmission of the disease, over 1.41 lakh people who have come in contact with the people who contracted the virus are still under medical observation, it said.



By Monday, 60 confirmed cases, including one death, had been reported in Hong Kong 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 22 in Taiwan, including one death.



Top World Health Organisation experts, including from the US, have joined the fight against the virus, called COVID-19, in China. China confirmed that the 12-member WHO team includes Americans, as sought by the US.



"The foreign experts on board the China-WHO Joint Mission have arrived in Beijing. They have started relevant activities. We have experts from the US in the mission," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media.



NHC said China has stepped up efforts to shore up weak spots as the epidemic prevention and control have entered the most crucial stage. "Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, remains the main battlefield," Wang Hesheng, deputy head of NHC, said. "Improving admission and survival rates and reducing infection and fatality rates are still the most urgent tasks."



Nine temporary hospitals with more than 6,960 beds have opened in Hubei. As of February 14, a total of 217 medical teams with 25,633 medical workers had been sent to Hubei, the Xinhua report said.



The WHO on Monday warned against "blanket measures" over the novel coronavirus outbreak, pointing out the epidemic outside of China was only affecting a "tiny" proportion of the population.



WHO also said that with a mortality rate of around 2 per cent, COVID-19 was "less deadly" than other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). WHO officials rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted to avoid risking a new nest of infection like the one on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess off Japan.