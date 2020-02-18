Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Toll Rises to 1,860; WHO Warns Against 'Blanket Measures' to Contain Virus

13 US Citizens at 'High Risk' of Coronavirus Being Treated in Nebraska | Thirteen US citizens deemed "high risk" for the deadly new coronavirus are being treated at a federally designated facility in the University of Nebraska following their evacuation from a cruise ship in Japan, officials said. A total of 338 Americans were flown home from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan's Yokohama, touching down first at Travis Air Force Base in California shortly before midnight Sunday. The second flight arrived early Monday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
People wear face masks as protection from coronavirus in the main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China. (Reuters)
On Monday, 1,097 patients became seriously ill and 11,741 patients remained in severe condition, the commission said. Of the 41,957 patients hospitalised in Hubei, 9,117 were still in severe condition and another 1,853 in critical condition, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The province also saw 1,223 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 7,862. A total of 12,552 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery across China so far, it said.
In view of human-to-human transmission of the disease, over 1.41 lakh people who have come in contact with the people who contracted the virus are still under medical observation, it said.
By Monday, 60 confirmed cases, including one death, had been reported in Hong Kong 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 22 in Taiwan, including one death.
Top World Health Organisation experts, including from the US, have joined the fight against the virus, called COVID-19, in China. China confirmed that the 12-member WHO team includes Americans, as sought by the US.
"The foreign experts on board the China-WHO Joint Mission have arrived in Beijing. They have started relevant activities. We have experts from the US in the mission," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told media.
NHC said China has stepped up efforts to shore up weak spots as the epidemic prevention and control have entered the most crucial stage. "Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, remains the main battlefield," Wang Hesheng, deputy head of NHC, said. "Improving admission and survival rates and reducing infection and fatality rates are still the most urgent tasks."
Nine temporary hospitals with more than 6,960 beds have opened in Hubei. As of February 14, a total of 217 medical teams with 25,633 medical workers had been sent to Hubei, the Xinhua report said.
The WHO on Monday warned against "blanket measures" over the novel coronavirus outbreak, pointing out the epidemic outside of China was only affecting a "tiny" proportion of the population.
WHO also said that with a mortality rate of around 2 per cent, COVID-19 was "less deadly" than other coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). WHO officials rejected the suggestion that all cruises should be halted to avoid risking a new nest of infection like the one on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess off Japan.
