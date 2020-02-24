Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: S Korea Becomes Biggest Virus Centre Outside China; Italy Announces 3 Deaths

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: South Korea reported 161 more coronavirus cases Monday, taking the nationwide total to 763 and making it the world's largest total outside China. The country has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu last week.
Most of the country's cases are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, including 129 of Monday's confirmations, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.
Feb 24, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
China Records 150 Deaths, 409 New Cases | There have been 150 deaths in the past 24 hours, and 409 new cases of COVID-19 in China, reports The Guardian. Out of the total tally, 149 deaths were reported in Hubei province, as were 398 confirmed new cases. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in China to 77,150.
Feb 24, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Coronavirus Spread Results in Tumbling Oil Prices | Oil prices tumbled nearly three% towards a one-week low on Monday as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors fretting about a hit to demand, Reuters reported.
Feb 24, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Most Cases in South Korea are From Daegu City | Most of the coronavirus cases in South Korea are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu. As per the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two more people died, taking the total death toll to seven.
Feb 24, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
New Zealand Extends Ban on Arrival From China | New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk of exposure to coronavirus. The ban has been extended by a further eight days and would be reviewed, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Feb 24, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Four more cases in the UK | Four of the 32 British and Irish Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers have been tested positive for coronavirus strain COVID-19, the chief medical officer for England said. The fresh cases brought the total number of cases in the UK to 13, reports The Guardian.
Feb 24, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Iraqi people wear protective masks, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a hospital in Najaf. (Reuters/ Alaa al-Marjani)
Feb 24, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Italy Bans Public Gatherings | Authorities in Italy raced on Sunday to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe by sealing off the worst affected towns and banning public gatherings. The number of those infected by COVID-19 jumped above 100.
Feb 24, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Italy Announces Three Deaths Due to Coronavirus | While the number of Coronavirus cases continue to mount, the head of Italy's civil protection department, Angelo Borrelli, said that 152 people had now tested positive for the virus, including the three deceased.
Authorities have decided to shut schools throughout the affected areas for a week.
IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva | The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, said International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday after a two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.
"Global growth was poised for a modest rebound to 3.3 per cent this year, up from 2.9 per cent last year," she added.
Feb 24, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 161 New Cases | With 161 fresh cases of COVID-19, the total number of infected patients in South Korea rises to 763, health authorities said on Monday. The official announcement comes a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.
Iran's Neighbours Impose Travel Bans | Iran's confirmed death toll from the new coronavirus rose to eight on Sunday, the highest outside China. The increased tally has prompted the neighbouring countries 'temporarily' shut borders with Iran.
People wearing face masks are pictured in London, Britain.
Two more people had died, it added — both of them connected to a second cluster around a hospital in Cheongdo — taking the toll to seven.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday raised the country's virus alert to the highest "red" level, in a bid to strengthen the government response to the spiralling outbreak.
The government has extended kindergarten and school holidays by one week nationwide and plans to enforce tighter two-week monitoring of arrivals from China.
Meanwhile, an elderly cancer patient became the third person known to be infected with the coronavirus to die in Italy, health officials said on Sunday, as the number of people contracting the virus continued to mount.
The death of the woman in a hospital in the small city of Crema in Lombardy, the centre of Italy's coronavirus scare, followed that of a 77-year-old woman on Saturday and a 78-year-old man on Friday, the first victim of coronavirus in Europe.
The head of Italy's civil protection department, Angelo Borrelli, said during a news conference that 152 people had now tested positive for the virus, including the three deceased.