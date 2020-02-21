Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 2 Australian Evacuees from Japan Cruise Test Positive Despite Clean Chit; Panic in Odisha Over Hong Kong Ships

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Two Australians evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus on their return home, despite being cleared in Japan, authorities said Friday. "We have two people who are positive for the COVID-19 virus. Those two people have mild illness," said Dianne Stephens, acting chief health officer for the Northern Territories.
Health officials in Canberra told AFP all 164 Australians who returned home earlier this week "were tested for COVID-19 in Japan and returned negative results".
Feb 21, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
Death Toll in China's Coronavirus Jumps to 2,236; Confirmed Cases Cross 75,400 | The death toll in China's novel coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 with 118 more deaths reported, mostly from the hard-hit Hubei province, while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,465, Chinese health officials said today. The number of deaths is higher than the previous day when 114 people died of the disease, but the country reported the lowest number of new infection cases in nearly a month, fuelling hopes that Beijing's epidemic control efforts were working.
Feb 21, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Japan and Singapore are on the brink of recession and South Korea today said its exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February as the outbreak upends global supply chains.
Feb 21, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Iranian women wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, as they walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran.
Feb 21, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Coronavirus to be Big Topic for G20 as China Reports Uptick in Cases | China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus today although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend which the World Health Organization (WHO) has called encouraging. The epidemic is set to be a major focus of discussion at a meeting on the weekend of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, amid rising risks to global growth.
Feb 21, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Odisha Locals Fear of Coronavirus After Hong Kong Ships Dock at Dharma Port | The residents of Bhadrak district of Odisha have expressed concern that the crew members of the two Hong Kong ships, that anchored at the Dhamra Port two days ago, might have been exposed to the deadly coronavirus.
Assuaging their concern, Bhadrak Additional District Magistrate Shyambhakt Mishra said the crew had undergone screening for the virus and there was no reason to panic. "I have also spoken to Dhamra Port Company Ltd (DPCL) authorities on the matter," he said.
Feb 21, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Asia-Pacific Airlines Could Lose $27.8 bn to Coronavirus | Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined USD 27.8 billion of revenue this year in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said yesterday. The estimate is based on projections of a 13-percent full-year decline in passenger demand, mostly in China, the trade body said. "This will be a very tough year for airlines," IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement. "Stopping the spread of the virus is the top priority."
Feb 21, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases on Japan Cruise Ship Rise to 634 | Meanwhile, another 13 people on board a cruise ship that was quarantined off the coast of Japan have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the country's health ministry said yesterday. Confirmation of the new cases, from 52 additional test results, brought the total number of infections diagnosed on board the Diamond Princess so far to 634, the ministry said in a statement.
Feb 21, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
Iran Announces 3 New Cases of Coronavirus After 2 Deaths | Iran said yesterday that three more people have been infected with the new coronavirus that originated in central China, following an announcement the day before that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom. All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency. Other news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the epidemic. Qom, located around 140 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a centre of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.
Feb 21, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
29 Foreigners Infected by Novel Coronavirus in China | Twenty-nine foreign nationals in China were infected with the novel coronavirus and 18 of them have recovered, a Chinese official said yesterday. Ding Xiangyang, deputy secretary-general of the State Council, told the media in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, that 18 of the 27 patients have been discharged from hospitals. Nine are in quarantine and receiving treatment at hospitals, and two others died due to infection, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Ding as saying. He, however, did not disclose the nationalities of the patients.
Feb 21, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
South Korea Confirms 52 More Coronavirus Cases, Total 156 | South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus today, taking its overall figure to 156 and making it the worst-infected country outside China. Altogether 39 of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said. More than 80 members of Shincheonji have now been infected, starting with a 61-year-old woman who developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services before being diagnosed.
Feb 21, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Some 164 Australians aboard the Diamond Princess were cleared for transfer from the ship to quarantine in Australia's remote north earlier this week. But hundreds of Japanese passengers were cleared and warned only to "stay at home unless absolutely necessary," and to "never use public" transport and use a mask if they do venture out. A total of six Australian evacuees have now been retested and the two — described as "an older person" and "a younger person" -- tested positive. Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said the public should not be concerned.
Feb 21, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
An eruption of new virus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly disease that has killed more than 2,200 people.
The World Health Organization warned nations they could face a serious problem if they fail to "hit hard now" against the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 75,000 in China and over 1,100 abroad.
China pointed to official numbers showing a drop in new cases this week as evidence that its drastic containment measures are working, but fresh cases emerged at two Beijing hospitals and more than 200 other cases in two prisons.
