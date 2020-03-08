Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 33 Cases Reported on Egypt Cruise Ship; Man Who Attended Event With Trump Tests Positive

Event Highlights Maldives Confirms First 2 Cases



The ship arrived in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor on Thursday from Aswan, further upstream, and was towed to a position outside the city and placed under quarantine, state media reported.

The first cases emerged after a Taiwanese-American woman who had been on the cruise tested positive for the coronavirus upon her return home.



In total, 171 people were on board the boat including 101 passengers and 70 crew, Zayed said. Of the 45 suspected cases from the boat announced over the past two days, 19 were foreign nationals.



Meanwhile, a person who attended a gathering of top US political conservatives — including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday.



The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is one of the country's largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, attracting thousands, and in addition to Trump and Pence the February 26-29 event near Washington also featured several Cabinet members and top White House officials.



“The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," the event's organiser American Conservative Union tweeted, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The individual is quarantined and under medical care in New Jersey.



“This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall,” the statement added.



The global death toll due to the virus has reached 3,586 with the number of those infected peaking over one lakh.