Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 33 Cases Reported on Egypt Cruise Ship; Man Who Attended Event With Trump Tests Positive

Here's Where You Can Track Global Virus Cases, Deaths | A unique tracker by John Hopkins University displays all countries where coronavirus has spread to. It also displays the number of deaths that have occured around the globe due to COVID-19. As of now, more than 1 lakh people have been infected due to coronavirus, while around 3,500 have died. (Image: John Hopkins Uni)
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Event Highlights
Representative image. (Reuters)
The first cases emerged after a Taiwanese-American woman who had been on the cruise tested positive for the coronavirus upon her return home.
In total, 171 people were on board the boat including 101 passengers and 70 crew, Zayed said. Of the 45 suspected cases from the boat announced over the past two days, 19 were foreign nationals.
Meanwhile, a person who attended a gathering of top US political conservatives — including President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence — has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Saturday.
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is one of the country's largest annual gatherings of political conservatives, attracting thousands, and in addition to Trump and Pence the February 26-29 event near Washington also featured several Cabinet members and top White House officials.
“The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," the event's organiser American Conservative Union tweeted, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The individual is quarantined and under medical care in New Jersey.
“This attendee had no interaction with the President or the Vice President and never attended the events in the main hall,” the statement added.
The global death toll due to the virus has reached 3,586 with the number of those infected peaking over one lakh.
-
07 Mar, 2020 | Australia in South Africa AUS vs SA 254/750.0 overs 258/445.3 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
06 Mar, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka SL vs WI 155/620.0 overs 158/317.0 oversWest Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
06 Mar, 2020 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India IRE vs AFG 172/620.0 overs 133/515.0 oversAfghanistan beat Ireland by 11 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Mar, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh BAN vs ZIM 322/343.0 overs 218/1037.3 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 123 runs (D/L method)
-
04 Mar, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka WI vs SL 196/420.0 overs 171/1019.1 oversWest Indies beat Sri Lanka by 25 runs