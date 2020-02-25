Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 60 More Cases in S Korea; Virus Forces Fan Ban at Italian Football Games

Event Highlights China's Death Toll Rises to 2,663

For the previous three days, KCDC had reported triple-digit increases each morning as the outbreak took hold in South Korea, the world's 12th-largest economy.

South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days in the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's morning updates. The country now has 893 cases, the KCDC said — the largest national total anywhere outside China — adding one more person had died, taking the toll to eight.For the previous three days, KCDC had reported triple-digit increases each morning as the outbreak took hold in South Korea, the world's 12th-largest economy. Feb 25, 2020 8:25 am (IST) Another Person from Japan Ship Dies | Fourth person from quarantined Japan ship dies, reports AFP. #BREAKING Fourth person from quarantined Japan ship dies: local media pic.twitter.com/7271O3xhx1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 25, 2020 Feb 25, 2020 8:20 am (IST) Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy. (Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo) Feb 25, 2020 7:59 am (IST) Virus Impact on Australia to be Worse than Bushfires | "The impact of the coronavirus will be more significant than the bushfires and it plays out more broadly across the Australian economy," says Australia's treasurer, Josh Frydenberg. Feb 25, 2020 7:44 am (IST) Matches in Italy to be Played Behind Closed Doors | Upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of rapidly increasing coronavirus, the Italian sports minister announced. Inter Milan announced their Europa League match with Ludogorets on Thursday would be played with no fans present. Feb 25, 2020 7:37 am (IST) 508 New Cases in Hubei Province | China's National Health Commission reported 508 new confirmed cases, with all by nine in hard-hit Hubei province.

It is up from Monday's 409 cases nationwide, AFP reports. Feb 25, 2020 7:32 am (IST) China Reports 71 Deaths | China on Tuesday reported another 71 deaths from the novel coronavirus, the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks, which raised the total death toll to 2,663. Feb 25, 2020 7:26 am (IST) COVID-19 Kills Another in Italy | Rapid acceleration of cases in Italy going from three on Friday to 220 on Monday is concerning, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. Fourth person died in Italy as infections mount in the country. Italy reports fourth coronavirus death as infections mount #AFP https://t.co/iQnMdgOUBC

📸 Andrea Pattaro pic.twitter.com/K6z3nNUMoa — AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) February 24, 2020 Feb 25, 2020 7:21 am (IST) Global Markets Plunge Over Fears of Pandemic | As coronavirus death toll climbed, markets went into a tailspin over fears of a global pandemic even when China eased curbs with no new cases reported in Beijing and other cities. Feb 25, 2020 7:17 am (IST) 60 More Cases in South Korea | South Korea reported 60 more novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase for four days. The country now has 893 cases, the largest national total outside mainland China, where the total death toll stands at 8.

People wear face masks as protection from coronavirus in the main shopping area, in downtown Shanghai, China. (Reuters)



The country has an advanced medical system, a free press and a strong culture of public accountability, and observers say that its health statistics can be treated with confidence. Of the latest cases, 49 are in the southern city of Daegu and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, KCDC said.



In Italy, upcoming matches in Italian Serie A and the Europa League will be played behind closed doors to combat the spread of coronavirus, the sports minister announced on Monday evening.



"Following the demands of the sports world and knowing that the ban on sporting events open to the public remains in force in six regions of northern Italy, we have agreed to the holding of matches behind closed doors," said Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.



The United States and South Korea said Monday they were considering scaling back a military exercise planned for this spring because of the coronavirus epidemic.



The commander of US forces in South Korea, General Robert Abrams, and the head of that country's joint chiefs of staff, General Park Han-ki, "are looking at scaling back the command post training due to concerns about the coronavirus," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a news conference.

