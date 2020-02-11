Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: California Confirms 1st Case; Number of Infected in China Surpasses 42,600, Death Toll Crosses 1,000

Event Highlights Single-day Death Toll Crosses 100

More Test Positive in South Korea & US



Meanwhile, the first coronavirus infection was confirmed in San Diego, California in a person who was aboard the first US evacuation flight from Wuhan, China, local television station 10News reported, citing an official familiar with the situation. It would be the 13th case in the United States of people testing positive for the virus.

On Monday, the woman medical student, who arrived in Kerala from China's Wuhan region and was the first positive case from India for the novel Coronavirus (nCoV), was tested negative. "The blood test result of the first patient from Thrissur, from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) testing centre at Alappuzha, shows a negative result. But we need confirmation from the NIV at Pune," a senior medical officer said.



The death toll in China due to nCoV rose to 1,016 and the confirmed cases have gone up to 42,638, according to the commission. Among the deaths, 103 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying. A total of 3,996 patients infected with the coronavirus have been discharged from hospital till Monday after recovery, it said.



On Monday, 3,536 new suspected cases were reported and 849 patients became seriously ill, while 716 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the commission said.



As many as 7,333 patients remained in severe condition and 21,675 people are suspected of being infected with the virus. Over 4.28 lakh close contacts had been traced and more than 1.87 lakh others are still under medical observation, according to the commission.



By the end of Monday, 42 confirmed cases, including one death, have been reported in in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 18 in Taiwan. A team of international experts led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrived in China on Monday night to assist the Chinese health officials in containing the coronavirus outbreak. The team is led by Dr Bruce Aylward, a veteran of past public health emergencies.



Composed of international experts in various fields, the expert group will work with their Chinese counterparts to increase understanding of the epidemic and guide global responses, state-run People's Daily reported.



China and the WHO will form a joint expert team to conduct in-depth discussions on and evaluations of the novel coronavirus epidemic and the containment, a National Health Commission spokesperson said.



They will provide suggestions on joint prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak to China and other affected countries in the next step, Mi Feng, an official with the NHC, told a news conference in Beijing.



"We welcome international experts including those from the United States to take part in the joint expert team," Mi said, adding that appropriate arrangements for the team would be made after thorough consultation and communication.