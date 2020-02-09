Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Modi Writes to Xi, Offers Condolence and Help as China Toll Mounts to 811

Event Highlights DGCA Suspends Alcohol Test at Kerala Airports

At 81, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in mainland China on Sunday has overtaken global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be stabilising.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered assistance and condolence to Chinese president Xi Jinping over the loss of more than 800 lives due to the new coronavirus that originated at a meat market in the city of Wuhan and has quickly ballooned into a global health crisis. In a letter to Xi, Modi, who was hosted by the Chinese leader in Wuhan in April 2018, also expressed appreciation for Beijing’s assistance in the evacuation of Indian students from Hubei province.At 81, the death toll from the novel coronavirus in mainland China on Sunday has overtaken global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be stabilising. Feb 9, 2020 5:33 pm (IST) China's finance ministry said all levels of government had allocated a total of 71.85 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) as of Saturday afternoon to fight coronavirus. The ministry will deploy the funds to ensure that members of public can afford diagnosis and treatment, it said in a statement on its website. The funds will also be used to ensure that efforts of every region to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, it added. Feb 9, 2020 5:31 pm (IST) DGCA Suspends Alcohol Test at Kerala ​Airports | Aviation regulator DGCA has stopped the pre-flight breathalyzer (BA) test for the aircrew operating out of Kerala's four airports during the next 15 days in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. The crew working in flights departing from any one of Kerala's four airports - Calicut, Kannur, Trivandrum and Cochin - will compulsorily undergo post-flight BA tests at the next immediate city where they land, an official said. Feb 9, 2020 4:43 pm (IST) 4th Person Tests Positive in England | A fourth person in England has tested positive for coronavirus, having contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British patient in France, England's Chief Medical Officer said. "The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus," Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said in a statement. Feb 9, 2020 4:26 pm (IST) Thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus. Health authorities in the Asian financial hub said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from a quarantine imposed due to fears that some staff could have contracted the deadly virus on a previous voyage and passed it on. Feb 9, 2020 4:25 pm (IST) Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China and a plane evacuating more than 200 people from the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic landed in Britain. The other three tested negative. The Health Ministry said further details would be released at a news conference later Sunday. Feb 9, 2020 4:19 pm (IST) Five persons with symptoms of coronavirus were rushed to hospital after they arrived in Pakistan from a flight from China, according to a media report. The suspected patients were on the Air China flight carrying 177 passengers, which landed in Islamabad on Friday, The Express Tribune reported quoting airport officials. The five passengers were segregated as their body temperatures registered above normal during thermal scanning at the airport, the paper said. Feb 9, 2020 4:17 pm (IST) PM Offers Condolences, Thanks Xi | In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences over loss of lives in China due to Coronavirus. He also conveys India's appreciation for China's assistance in evacuation of Indians from Hubei province: Sources Feb 9, 2020 2:15 pm (IST) 2 New cases in UAE | Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the UAE, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the deadly disease to seven, the country's health ministry has said. The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 811 on Sunday, while over 37,000 people have been confirmed as being infected with the virus that is wreaking havoc in China and has spread to more than 25 countries. The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said on Saturday that "two new cases of coronavirus" were detected in the country through a routine check-up system set according to standards set by the World Health Organization. Feb 9, 2020 1:55 pm (IST) Indian pharma firms are closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus in China as it could impact the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients in the country, if the situation in the neighbouring nation does not improve soon. China accounted for 67.56 per cent of total imports of bulk drugs and drug intermediates in 2018-19 at USD 2,405.42 million. "The situation is being closely monitored by all companies. The government is seized of the issue and all are working in an integrated way to deal with the situation." Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain told PTI. Feb 9, 2020 1:08 pm (IST) Many of China's usually teeming cities have almost become ghost towns during the past two weeks, as the Communist Party rulers ordered virtual lockdowns, cancelled flights, closed factories and kept schools shut. The sight of an economy regarded as a workshop to the world laid so low has also taken a toll on international financial markets, as shares slumped and investors switched into safe-havens like gold, bonds and the Japanese yen. Even on Monday, a large number of workplaces will remain closed and many white-collar workers will continue to work from home. Feb 9, 2020 1:08 pm (IST) China raised the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic in 2002/2003 and raising anxiety among people preparing to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year break. Struggling to contain the spread of the disease, authorities had told businesses to tack up to 10 extra days onto holidays that had been due to finish at the end of January as the rising numbers of dead and infected cast a pall over the country. Feb 9, 2020 1:06 pm (IST) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Sunday in Beijing: China: 811 deaths and 37,198 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. Japan: 96, Singapore: 40, Thailand: 32, South Korea: 25, Taiwan: 16, Malaysia: 16, Australia: 14, Germany: 14, Vietnam: 14, United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China, France: 11, United Arab Emirates: 7, Canada: 6, Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death United Kingdom: 3, India: 3, Italy: 3, Russia: 2, Belgium: 1, Nepal: 1, Sri Lanka: 1, Sweden: 1, Spain: 1, Cambodia: 1, Finland: 1 Feb 9, 2020 12:56 pm (IST) "We can't send any flight. No crew member agrees to go there either. So, we've told them [stranded Bangladeshis] to wait," Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com. The government has said that the number of Bangladeshis who wanted to return but could not be brought back is 171. Momen also denied reports that some of the stuck Bangladeshi nationals have complained of shortage of food and drinking water due to the lockdown, saying that the Chinese authorities were providing food and water to the 23 places where the Bangladeshis stay. He said that the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing was maintaining regular contact with the stranded Bangladeshis. According to a report in the Dhaka Tribune, the minister said that the government has spent a lot of time for those intending to return. Feb 9, 2020 12:55 pm (IST) Bangladesh has scrapped plans to bring back its 171 nationals stuck in coronavirus-hit China after it failed to arrange a flight following refusal from crew members to fly to the affected country, according to media reports on Sunday. State-run Biman Airlines' Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft on February 1 brought back 312 Bangladeshis, including 12 children and three infants in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, that has claimed 811 lives and infected over 37,000 others. Feb 9, 2020 12:41 pm (IST) A Chinese delegation's visit to Goa has been put on hold by tourism industry stakeholders here in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the neighbouring country, an official said on Sunday. The delegation, comprising photographers, models, online and offline booking experts and marketing strategists from China, was supposed to arrive here on Sunday, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) president Savio Messias told PTI. Feb 9, 2020 11:40 am (IST) Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday. Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also tested negative, they said. The remaining patient, who was admitted to the coronavirus isolation special ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, was discharged on Saturday after reports from Pune's National Institute of Virology verified he was not infected, hospital authorities said. Feb 9, 2020 11:39 am (IST) Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency will send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader will leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow. The UN health agency said the number of cases of the coronavirus in China is "stabilising", which is a "good news". It, however, cautioned that it was too early to make any predictions about whether the virus might have peaked. Feb 9, 2020 11:38 am (IST) One patient in Macao and one in Taiwan were discharged from hospital after recovery, it said. On Saturday, an American woman and a Japanese man became the first foreigners to have died from the new coronavirus in China. The 60-year old American citizen died in Wuhan, the US embassy here said, the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak in China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry last week said that 19 foreign nationals in China have been confirmed to have contracted the virus and undergoing treatment in hospitals. Two of them were discharged after recovery, the ministry said, without disclosing details. Earlier reports said that four Pakistanis and two Australians contracted the virus. A Japanese man hospitalised in Wuhan with pneumonia has also died, Japan's foreign ministry announced in Tokyo. Feb 9, 2020 11:37 am (IST) Hubei's capital Wuhan reported 1,379 new infections and 63 new deaths, and the cities of Xiaogan and Huanggang reported 123 and 100 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the provincial health commission. Hubei alone reported 27,100 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, with 780 deaths and 5,247 cases in severe or critical condition. Also, 1,439 patients have been discharged after recovery from the hospital, it said. Across China, 6,188 patients remained in severe condition and 28,942 people were suspected of being infected with the virus, it said. A total of 2,649 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery. Feb 9, 2020 11:37 am (IST) On Saturday, 600 people, including 324 in Hubei province, recovered and walked out of the hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. As per the data released by the commission, confirmed cases in Hubei, the ground zero of the epidemic, showed a drop perhaps for the first time since the virulent virus first emerged in the province in December. On Saturday, Hubei reported 2,147 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, the commission said. The figure is 694 less compared with the new confirmed cases reported in the previous day, it said. Feb 9, 2020 11:36 am (IST) A total of 811 people have died of the disease so far and 37,198 confirmed cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, according to the commission. The death toll surpassed the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS epidemic that started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in the mainland, Hong Kong and elsewhere. Among the 89 deaths, 81 were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, two in Henan, and one each in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Shandong, Hunan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, it said. Feb 9, 2020 11:35 am (IST) The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak rose to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, while over 37,000 people have been confirmed as being infected with the deadly virus that has spread to more than 25 countries. Eighty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday - the highest single-day death toll - and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection, China's National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Feb 9, 2020 11:07 am (IST) Traders in Hong Kong's border towns are lamenting plunging business during the coronavirus outbreak but some residents say they are enjoying the absence of crowds of Chinese mainlanders. The influx of migrants, tourists and traders has long been a controversial topic as the financial hub increasingly chafes under Beijing's authoritarian rule and the ever-rising cost of living. The polarisation is especially stark in towns along the city's border with mainland China. They have become huge draws for "parallel traders" who buy up tax-free goods for re-sale in China, a booming trade but one that worsens over-crowding and spiralling commercial rents. However, the coronavirus outbreak has closed all but two of the city's land borders with the mainland. Feb 9, 2020 10:24 am (IST) Scientists from the United States to Australia are using new technology in an ambitious, multi-million-dollar drive to develop a vaccine in record time to tackle China's coronavirus outbreak. The new virus has spread rapidly since emerging late last year in China, killing more than 800 people in the mainland and infecting over 37,000. Cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. Coming up with any vaccine typically takes years, and involves a lengthy process of testing on animals, clinical trials on humans and regulatory approvals. But several teams of experts are racing to develop one quicker, backed by an international coalition that aims to combat emerging diseases, and Australian scientists hope their's could be ready in six months. Feb 9, 2020 9:54 am (IST) Mainland China's death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic. However, the number of new cases reported over the last 24 hours on Sunday fell significantly from the previous period, something experts see as a sign the spread of the virus may be slowing. Feb 9, 2020 9:32 am (IST) China's National Health Commission called for the "reasonable use" of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against "excessive and disorderly" use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection. The statement was issued as China faces a severe shortage of equipment, including suits, masks and goggles, to protect medical workers from infection amid a newly identified coronavirus that has killed more than 800 people. Though supplies of protective clothing have improved, they are still insufficient, said the statement. Feb 9, 2020 9:28 am (IST) Thirty Filipinos returned to the Philippines on Sunday from Wuhan City in China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 800 in the mainland, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said. Twenty-nine adults and an infant flew on a chartered flight arranged by the foreign affairs and health departments which landed in Clark Air Base, located about 40 miles northwest of the capital, Manila. The returning passengers and a 10-member government team were transferred from the plane into buses that brought them to the nearby Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Tarlac province for a 14-day quarantine, the DFA said in a statement. There were about 300 Filipinos in Hubei, based on the Philippine government's estimate, but it said not all had wanted to be evacuated. Feb 9, 2020 8:52 am (IST) Singapore's central bank on Sunday said it had advised financial institutions in the city-state to take additional measures and precautions after the government raised its coronavirus alert level. Among its recommended measures, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said financial institutions should "continue to maintain effective internal controls across their operations should split team arrangements be implemented." It also advised them to anticipate and be prepared to manage any increase in demand for certain financial services, such as cash withdrawal or online financial services. Feb 9, 2020 8:48 am (IST) Over 3,000 Under Observation in Kerala | A day after withdrawing the 'state calamity' warning in the wake of the novel cornavirus (nCov) scare, the Kerala government on Saturday said over 3,000 people are still under observation. A day after withdrawing the 'state calamity' warning in the wake of the novel cornavirus (nCov) scare, the Kerala government on Saturday said over 3,000 people are still under observation.

Of the 3,114 people under watch, 3,099 are under home quarantine and 45 in hospitals as they had minor symptoms of the virus, state health minister KK Shailaja said. "Till now, 330 samples have been sent for testing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, of which 288 turned out to be negative. We are waiting for the rest of the results," the minister told reporters. Feb 9, 2020 8:46 am (IST) Hungarian police said Saturday it has busted a network of "fake news" websites that reported alleged coronavirus-related deaths in Hungary, so far free of reported infections from the deadly virus. A man and woman are suspected of "operating dozens of fake news portals and linked Facebook pages" claiming that several people have been infected and died from coronavirus, said a statement on the police website. The sites, whose articles carried sensational headlines, were aimed at increasing traffic and boosting advertisement revenue, said the police.

A medical worker in protective suit adjusts a drip bag for a patient at a hospital, following an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)



With 89 more people dying — most in Hubei, the province at the centre of the outbreak — the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), according to official figures.



The latest data came after the WHO said the last four days had seen "some stabilising" in Hubei, but warned the figures can still "shoot up".



Almost 37,200 people in China have now been infected by the virus, believed to have emerged late last year in Hubei's capital Wuhan, where residents are struggling to get daily supplies because of sweeping transport restrictions and instructions to stay inside.



The epidemic has prompted the government to lock down whole cities as anger mounts over its handling of the crisis -- especially after a whistleblowing doctor fell victim to the virus.



With much of the country still not back at work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, cities including financial hub Shanghai ordered residents to wear masks in public.



Michael Ryan, head of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said the "stable period" of the outbreak "may reflect the impact of the control measures."



While the death toll has climbed steadily, new cases have declined since Wednesday's single-day peak of nearly 3,900 people nationwide. On Sunday, the number of new cases was just over 2,600.



Millions of people are under lockdown in Hubei in a bid to stop the virus spreading. "The local government asked people to stay at home as much as possible, but there is not enough goods in shops each time we get there, so we have to go out frequently," said a woman surnamed Wei, who told AFP her husband was infected.



Wang Bin, from the ministry of commerce, said challenges included poor logistics, price increases and labour shortages. "It is difficult for the market supply to reach normal levels," he admitted at a press conference Sunday.



In Hubei province there is five days of guaranteed pork and egg supplies, and three days of vegetables, he said. Melissa Santos, a student from the Dominican Republic living in Wuhan, said she planned to go out to buy food for the first time in a week Sunday.



"I am a bit worried," she told AFP. "I have read that the virus can be transmitted very fast, in a few seconds." China drew international condemnation for covering up cases during the SARS outbreak, whereas the measures it has taken this time have been praised by the WHO.



But anger erupted on social media after the death of a Wuhan doctor who police silenced when he flagged the threat of an emerging virus in December. The doctor, 34, died early Friday, after contracting the virus from a patient.



Chinese academics were among those angered by his death, with at least two open letters posted on social media demanding more freedoms. "Put an end to the restrictions on freedom of speech," one letter demanded.



Beijing responded by sending its anti-graft body to launch an investigation, attempting to ease the anger. But Ian Lipkin -- a professor at Columbia University who worked with China on the SARS outbreak -- said earlier intervention could have made a key difference.



"This virus was percolating along without anyone realising it was there," he said. If the quarantine measures have been effective, the epidemic should peak within the next fortnight, Lipkin added -- but he warned there is also the risk of a "bump" in numbers when people return to work.



"If, in fact, the methods for containment have been adequate or effective at all... I think we will start to see some dramatic reduction in China around the third week of February," he said. Lipkin also said warmer weather would help to slow the number of cases.



Wuhan has converted public buildings into makeshift medical centres, and built two new field hospitals.



But Wuhan resident Chen Yiping told AFP her 61-year-old mother has severe symptoms and is still waiting for a hospital bed because there are "there are too many people in need of treatment". The first foreign victim in China was confirmed this week when an American diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan.



The only fatalities outside the mainland have been a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.



Several countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights. Air China announced Saturday it would cancel some of its flights to the US including from Beijing to New York and Washington.



Sixty-four people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan's coast have tested positive, with all passengers told to stay inside their cabins to prevent further infection.