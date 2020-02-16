LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China Death Toll Exceeds 1,600, But Fall in New Cases for 3rd Straight Day; Global Infections Top 69,000

News18.com | February 16, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,665 on Sunday after 142 more people died, although the number of new cases dropped for a third consecutive day. According to China's national health commission, there were 2,009 new cases reported across the country — the third day of declining cases after a spike earlier in the week due to a change in the way cases were counted. This brings its total number of confirmed cases to 68,500.

The outbreak began in December in Wuhan, capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei. It has since spread to more than 24 countries and prompted sweeping prevention measures from the Chinese government, including a lockdown of cities with a combined population of more than 60 million.
Feb 16, 2020 8:10 am (IST)

Xi Says China Must Maintain Economic, Social Order | China must make every effort to maintain economic and social control as it battles the coronavirus epidemic, and avoid causing panic that could lead to secondary "disasters," President Xi Jinping told senior officials earlier this month, reported Reuters.

Feb 16, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

Kim Jong Un Makes First Public Appearance After Outbreak | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 22 days amid an outbreak of coronavirus, to visit a national mausoleum and mark the anniversary of the late leader Kim Jong Il's birth, reported Reuters. (Image: Reuters)

Feb 16, 2020 7:52 am (IST)

Hong Kong to Evacuate Citizens from Japan Ship | The Hong Kong government will send an aircraft to Japan to bring back passengers from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred, reported Reuters. In a statement late on Saturday, the Security Bureau said chartered flights would return Hong Kong residents to the city for free once Japanese authorities had confirmed the plan. (Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon)

Feb 16, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

US Citizens Evacuated From Japan Ship to be Quarantined | The US Embassy in Tokyo said in a letter on Saturday to passengers that a chartered aircraft would arrive in Japan on Sunday evening, reported Reuters. The passengers will be required to undergo further quarantine of 14 days upon arriving in the United States and if they choose not to return on the aircraft, they would not be able to return home "for a period of time," the letter said.

Feb 16, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

WHO Says 'Impossible' to Predict Course of Virus | The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it is "impossible" to predict the direction that China's coronavirus will take, reported Reuters. WHO General Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern over the growing number of cases in that country.

Feb 16, 2020 7:32 am (IST)

China Gets 'Punk' Disinfection Tunnels | Recently, two special disinfection tunnels have been installed in Chongqing, southwest China. Located in the plant of Mexin Messon Doors Industry Co., Ltd, the tunnels can spray disinfectants automatically whenever someone passes, reported Reuters.The tunnels have two different styles, 'fairyland' and the high-tech 'punk tunnel'.

Feb 16, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

First Fatality in Europe | An 80-year-old Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in France, the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China, reported Reuters.

Feb 16, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Virus Death Toll Crosses 1,600 | The death toll from China's coronavirus reached 1,662 today after 139 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, PTI reported. The province's health commission also reported 1,843 fresh cases -- the third day that reported new infections declined in the province. More than 68,000 people have now been infected, with most deaths occurring in Hubei.

In this February 13, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, nurses in protective suits treat a patient in the intensive care unit at Ditan Hospital in Beijing, one of the hospitals in China's capital that are receiving COVID-19 patients. (Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via AP)

Many countries have also placed travel restrictions on recent visitors to China. After Chinese President Xi Jinping played a muted public role in the early days of the epidemic, state media published Saturday evening a speech Xi delivered February 3 in which he said he gave instructions on fighting the virus as early as January 7.

The disclosure indicates top leaders were aware of the outbreak's potential severity well before such dangers were made known to the public. It was not until late January that officials said the virus can spread between humans and public alarm began to rise.

In his speech, Xi also revealed that he ordered a lockdown of the virus epicenter: "On January 22, in light of the epidemic's rapid spread and the challenges of prevention and control, I made a clear request that Hubei province implement comprehensive and stringent controls over the outflow of people."

On January 23, Wuhan became the first city to impose an unprecedented halt on outbound transportation.

In Japan, some 400 Americans aboard the Diamond Princess, the quarantined cruise ship docked at Yokohama, were told to decide by Sunday morning whether they will stay or take chartered aircraft arranged by the US government to fly them back home.

The flights are expected Sunday evening.

Passenger Matthew Smith The Associated Press that he had already decided he and his wife are not taking the flights and will stay on the ship. "We are not going," he said in a reply on Twitter.

The 14-day quarantine for the ship is set to end as early as Wednesday and Smith said he would rather wait for that. Those taking the chartered planes will be taken to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, where they will have to undergo another 14-day quarantine.

So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for the virus 67 new cases were found Saturday. Those exhibiting symptoms such as fever and cough won't be allowed to board the evacuation flights, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said.

In Malaysia, an 83-year-old American woman who was a passenger on another cruise ship that was allowed to disembark in Cambodia has tested positive for the virus. The Malaysian Health Ministry said 145 passengers from the MS Westerdam flew to Malaysia on Friday.

The woman and her 85-year-old husband were found to have symptoms upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur airport and were taken to a hospital for further tests. The woman was diagnosed with the virus Saturday and her husband tested negative but was still under observation.

Cambodia said earlier that all the 1,455 passengers had tested negative for the virus. Many have already made onward flight connections. The ship's operator, Holland America, said in a statement that while the first results have been reported, "they are preliminary at this point and we are awaiting secondary testing for confirmation."

The Malaysian Health Ministry was planning a news briefing later Sunday.
