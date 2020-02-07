Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Another 41 Test Positive on Japan Cruise, China's Death Toll Soars to 636

Event Highlights India Rice Rates Hit 4-month High

As many as 73 people died on Thursday, while another 3,143 new cases of infection were reported, which took to 31,161 the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection from 31 provincial-level regions, the commission said. Also, a total of 1,540 patients infected with the virus had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Thursday, it said, highlighting that a large number of people are getting cured. Meanwhile, another 41 people on board a cruise ship off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, Japan's health minister said on Friday.

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The Death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 636 with 73 mortalities on Thursday, while the total number of confirmed cases crossed 31,000, Chinese health officials said on Friday. Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, reported 69 deaths on Thursday while Jilin, Henan, Guangdong and Hainan provinces reported one each, China's National Health Commission said. Feb 7, 2020 8:25 am (IST) India Rice Rates Hit 4-month High | Meanwhile, rice export prices in India edged up to the highest level in more than four months this week, helped by healthy demand from African countries, while markets in Thailand and Vietnam grapple with the new coronavirus outbreak. India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $370-$375 per tonne this week, the highest since the last week of September. Export prices were up from $369-$373 quoted in the previous week, also supported by an appreciation in rupee. The Thai baht plunged to a seven-month low on Jan. 30, weighed down by the spread of the coronavirus that threatened the country's tourism sector, a key driver of growth. Feb 7, 2020 8:18 am (IST) China Central Bank says Coronavirus Impact on Economy Will be Temporary | China's central bank today said the impact from the coronavirus outbreak will be temporary and the country's economy remains resilient. The central bank, in a statement issued ahead of a press briefing, said China is fully confident and capable of coping with any possible impact from the outbreak, which has killed more than 600 people and infected tens of thousands.

Feb 7, 2020 8:13 am (IST) Hong Kong Art Fair Cancelled | Meanwhile, Hong Kong has cancelled Art Basel, a major cultural and business event for the city, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The annual art fair, which drew more than 80,000 people last year, had been scheduled to take place from March 19 to 21. Organizers say "our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected around the world. We remain committed to Hong Kong and look forward to welcoming you to the next edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, which will take place March 25 to March 27, 2021." Feb 7, 2020 8:11 am (IST) Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor, who died of deadly coronavirus today: Feb 7, 2020 8:06 am (IST) Coronavirus Kills 'Hero' Chinese Doctor Who First Sounded Alarm | A Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who was one of the eight whistleblowers who warned other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by the police, died of the epidemic yesterday, official media reported. Li, a 34-year-old doctor who tried to warn other medics of the epidemic, died of coronavirus yesterday in Wuhan, the state-run Global Times reported. Lin was the first to report about the virus way back in December last year when it first emerged in Wuhan, the provincial capital of China's central Hubei province. Feb 7, 2020 8:02 am (IST) Death Toll Rises to 636; 31,161 Confirmed Cases | Meanwhile, the death toll in mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat. There have been 31,161 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. Feb 7, 2020 7:58 am (IST) Japan Finds 41 More Coronavirus Cases on Ship | Japan today reported 41 new cases of coronavirus on a cruise ship that's been quarantined in Yokohama harbor. Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan. Before Friday's 41 confirmed cases, 20 passengers who were found infected with the virus were escorted off the Diamond Princess at Yokohama near Tokyo. About 3,700 people have been confined aboard the ship.

Yokohama: Officials in protective suits talk near the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. Health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday. The 10 will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment. AP/PTI(AP2_6_2020_000086B)



The new cases raise the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.



Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.



The Chinese officials said 19 foreign nationals living in the country have been confirmed of contracting the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, but did not disclose their nationalities. The deceased on Thursday also included Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistle-blowers who warned other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by the police.



Li, the 34-year-old doctor, died due to coronavirus on Thursday in Wuhan. He was the first to report about the virus back in December last year when it emerged in Wuhan. He dropped a bombshell in his medical school alumni group on the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and quarantined in his hospital.



Soon after he posted the message, Li was accused of rumour-mongering by the Wuhan police. He was one of the several medics targeted by the police for trying to blow the whistle on the deadly virus in the early weeks of the outbreak.



Meanwhile, China on Thursday opened a new 1,500-bed makeshift hospital especially built for virus patients, days after a 1,000-bed hospital started functioning with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan.



Chinese officials argue that the death toll and confirmed cases are rising in Hubei province because of lack of enough hospitals and beds. Officials also started setting up tent hospitals and mobile clinics to treat the growing number of patients. China also lodged diplomatic protests to countries over cancellation of flights to China due to virus fears.



"As some countries have taken such excessive steps as suspending flights, ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) has also issued bulletins and encouraged all countries to follow WHO recommendations," a spokesperson said.



"We deplore and oppose those countries who went against WHO's professional recommendations and ICAO's bulletins and have lodged stern representations with them," she said.



Several international airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights to China over fears of the virus spreading across the world, a move which Beijing described as being against WHO guidelines. Several countries including India and the US have also announced travel bans.