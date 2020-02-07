Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Another 41 Test Positive on Japan Cruise, China's Death Toll Soars to 636

India Rice Rates Hit 4-month High | Meanwhile, rice export prices in India edged up to the highest level in more than four months this week, helped by healthy demand from African countries, while markets in Thailand and Vietnam grapple with the new coronavirus outbreak. India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety was quoted around $370-$375 per tonne this week, the highest since the last week of September. Export prices were up from $369-$373 quoted in the previous week, also supported by an appreciation in rupee. The Thai baht plunged to a seven-month low on Jan. 30, weighed down by the spread of the coronavirus that threatened the country's tourism sector, a key driver of growth.
Yokohama: Officials in protective suits talk near the cruise ship Diamond Princess anchored at Yokohama Port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. The 3,700 people on board faced a two-week quarantine in their cabins. Health workers said 10 more people from the Diamond Princess were confirmed sickened with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday. The 10 will be dropped off as the ship docks and transferred to nearby hospitals for further test and treatment. AP/PTI(AP2_6_2020_000086B)
The new cases raise the number of confirmed infections on board the ship to at least 61, said Katsunobu Kato.
Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people on board the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined after a former passenger, who disembarked in Hong Kong last month, was diagnosed with the virus.
The Chinese officials said 19 foreign nationals living in the country have been confirmed of contracting the novel coronavirus as of Thursday, but did not disclose their nationalities. The deceased on Thursday also included Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, one of the eight whistle-blowers who warned other medics of the coronavirus outbreak but were reprimanded by the police.
Li, the 34-year-old doctor, died due to coronavirus on Thursday in Wuhan. He was the first to report about the virus back in December last year when it emerged in Wuhan. He dropped a bombshell in his medical school alumni group on the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat that seven patients from a local seafood market had been diagnosed with a SARS-like illness and quarantined in his hospital.
Soon after he posted the message, Li was accused of rumour-mongering by the Wuhan police. He was one of the several medics targeted by the police for trying to blow the whistle on the deadly virus in the early weeks of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, China on Thursday opened a new 1,500-bed makeshift hospital especially built for virus patients, days after a 1,000-bed hospital started functioning with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms in Wuhan.
Chinese officials argue that the death toll and confirmed cases are rising in Hubei province because of lack of enough hospitals and beds. Officials also started setting up tent hospitals and mobile clinics to treat the growing number of patients. China also lodged diplomatic protests to countries over cancellation of flights to China due to virus fears.
"As some countries have taken such excessive steps as suspending flights, ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) has also issued bulletins and encouraged all countries to follow WHO recommendations," a spokesperson said.
"We deplore and oppose those countries who went against WHO's professional recommendations and ICAO's bulletins and have lodged stern representations with them," she said.
Several international airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, have cancelled flights to China over fears of the virus spreading across the world, a move which Beijing described as being against WHO guidelines. Several countries including India and the US have also announced travel bans.
