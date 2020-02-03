Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Death Toll Rises to 361; Bengal Identifies 8 Who Travelled With Infected Kerala Passenger

People wearing face masks are pictured in London, Britain.



Among Sunday's deaths, 56 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and one from southwest China's Chongqing, the commission said. Total 5,173 new suspected cases were reported on Sunday, it said.



The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 17,205 by the end of Sunday. Also on Sunday, 186 patients became seriously ill, and 147 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.



The commission said 2,296 patients remained in severe condition and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.



Meanwhile, China is set to open a 1000-bed makeshift hospital built in record 10 days at Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province.



Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital was delivered on Sunday in Wuhan. It is dedicated to treating patients infected with the virus, Xinhua reported.



Another 2,300-bed makeshift hospital would be opened on Wednesday adjacent to it, the official media reported.



A total of 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients in Huoshenshan Hospital starting from Monday, Xinhua reported.



In India, meanwhile, West Bengal identified eight people who had travelled with the infected Kerala resident. Kerala reported two cases of coronavirus.



The West Bengal Health Department on Sunday traced eight passengers who had travelled in the same flight as that of the coronavirus-affected Kerala resident and landed at the airport here on January 23, a senior official said.



These passengers were seated in the two rows in front and behind the Kerala resident's seat, he said.



While two passengers, who had landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on January 23, were identified as residents of Asansol and Odisha, details of the other six were also traced on Sunday, West Bengal Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Chakraborty said.



Three passengers of that flight, who were sitting either in the front or the back four seats of the coronavirus affected-Kerala man, were identified as Chinese nationals, he said.



One of the passengers was from New Delhi, while two others were from West Bengal, he added.