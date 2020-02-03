Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Death Toll Rises to 361; Bengal Identifies 8 Who Travelled With Infected Kerala Passenger

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday. China's National Health Commission in its daily report on Monday said that 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2, taking the total number of infection to 17,205.
Feb 3, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday with some major shares quickly falling by the maximum daily limit as the country's investors got their first chance in more than a week to react to the spiralling coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 8.73 percent, or 259.83 points, to open at 2,716.70. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 8.99 percent, or 158.02 points, to 1,598.80. The scale of the plunge was remarkable even by the standards of China's notoriously volatile share markets, indicating deep concern over the viral outbreak's economic impact.
Feb 3, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Pakistan Resumes Flights with China | Pakistan today said it is resuming flights to and from China, days after it suspended them due to a rapidly spreading virus outbreak. Pakistan had suspended operations on Friday, a day after the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a global health emergency. “We are resuming flight operations with China, a China Southern Airlines flight with 145 passengers on board will land at 9 am at Islamabad International Airport on Monday,” additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by text message. A growing number of airlines have suspended flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak and shrinking demand.
Feb 3, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
1999 Under Observation in Kerala | In Kerala, 1, 999 people are under observation, 75 in isolation wards and 1, 924 are in quarantine. A total of 104 blood samples have been send for testing. Today onwards, the tests will be conducted at the Alappuzha Medical College Facility.
Feb 3, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Medical workers in protective suits lift an isolated patient from an ambulance as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China.
Feb 3, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Stocks Tumble in China | Stocks in mainland China plummeted more than 7% this morning as they returned to trade following an extended holiday amid an ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The Shanghai composite fell 7.31% while the Shenzhen component dropped 7.48%. The Shenzhen composite also declined 7.749%. The indexes all fell almost 9% in early trade.
Feb 3, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Tamil Nadu Gets Testing Facility for Coronavirus | A testing facility for the detection of novel coronavirus was unveiled at a premier state-run institute here on Sunday as over 800 people are under observation in homes and hospitals in Tamil Nadu. The testing facility was inaugurated at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine by state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar who said five blood samples have been received at the institute from the health authorities. Besides, four specimens had already been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for diagnosis, he said, adding the results will be available in 48 hours after the receipt of samples. "All of them (whose blood specimen have been collected) are clinically normal (does not exhibit symptom presently)," he said.
Feb 3, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
G7 Countries to Discuss Joint Response to Coronavirus Crisis | G7 countries will discuss a joint response to the coronavirus epidemic, Germany's health minister said yesterday. Jens Spahn said he had talked on the phone with his US counterpart and "we agreed that there should be a conference call, a discussion by G7 health ministers about this question with the aim of dealing with it together". Spahn added: "There is no point in each country deciding on measures alone". The Group of Seven (G7) comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Feb 3, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Bengal Govt Identifies 8 Passengers Who Travelled with Kerala Student Down with Coronavirus | Meanwhile, the West Bengal Health Department yesterday traced eight passengers who had travelled in the same flight as that of the coronavirus-affected Kerala resident and landed at the airport in Kolkata on January 23, a senior official said. These passengers were seated in the two rows in front and behind the Kerala resident's seat, he said. While two passengers, who had landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on January 23, were identified as residents of Asansol and Odisha, details of the other six were also traced yesterday, West Bengal Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Chakraborty said. Three passengers of that flight, who were sitting either in the front or the back four seats of the coronavirus affected-Kerala man, were identified as Chinese nationals, he said.
Feb 3, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
China Traces 1,89,583 Close Contacts | A total of 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery. The commission said 1,89,583 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 10,055 were discharged from medical observation on Sunday, with 1,52,700 others still under medical observation. By the end of Sunday, 15 confirmed cases had been reported in Hong Kong and eight in the Macao SAR and 10 in Taiwan it said.
Feb 3, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Confirmed Cases Soars to 17,205 | China's National Health Commission in its daily report today said that 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2, taking the total number of infection to 17,205. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 17,205 by the end of Sunday. Also on Sunday, 186 patients became seriously ill, and 147 people were discharged from hospital after recovery. The commission said 2,296 patients remained in severe condition and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.
Feb 3, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Death Toll in Coronavirus Jumps to 361, Confirmed Cases Soars to Over 17200 | The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday. China's National Health Commission in its daily report on Monday said that 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2, taking the total number of infection to 17,205. Among Sunday's deaths, 56 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and one from southwest China's Chongqing, the commission said.
People wearing face masks are pictured in London, Britain.
Among Sunday's deaths, 56 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and one from southwest China's Chongqing, the commission said. Total 5,173 new suspected cases were reported on Sunday, it said.
The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 17,205 by the end of Sunday. Also on Sunday, 186 patients became seriously ill, and 147 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.
The commission said 2,296 patients remained in severe condition and 21,558 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 475 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
Meanwhile, China is set to open a 1000-bed makeshift hospital built in record 10 days at Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province.
Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital was delivered on Sunday in Wuhan. It is dedicated to treating patients infected with the virus, Xinhua reported.
Another 2,300-bed makeshift hospital would be opened on Wednesday adjacent to it, the official media reported.
A total of 1,400 medical staff from the armed forces are tasked with treating patients in Huoshenshan Hospital starting from Monday, Xinhua reported.
In India, meanwhile, West Bengal identified eight people who had travelled with the infected Kerala resident. Kerala reported two cases of coronavirus.
The West Bengal Health Department on Sunday traced eight passengers who had travelled in the same flight as that of the coronavirus-affected Kerala resident and landed at the airport here on January 23, a senior official said.
These passengers were seated in the two rows in front and behind the Kerala resident's seat, he said.
While two passengers, who had landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on January 23, were identified as residents of Asansol and Odisha, details of the other six were also traced on Sunday, West Bengal Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Chakraborty said.
Three passengers of that flight, who were sitting either in the front or the back four seats of the coronavirus affected-Kerala man, were identified as Chinese nationals, he said.
One of the passengers was from New Delhi, while two others were from West Bengal, he added.