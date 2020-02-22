LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Delaying Nod for IAF Flight to Bring Back Indians from Wuhan, Says Report

News18.com | February 22, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Reports say China is deliberately delaying the grant of clearance for an Indian Air Force flight to bring back Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus COVID-19 which has claimed 2,345 lives in mainland China. “China is yet to grant clearance to flight carrying relief supplies which will also bring back more Indians from Wuhan… China maintains there is no delay but inexplicably the clearance has not been given,” news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus outbreak rose by 109 and another 397 new cases were reported nationwide, down from nearly 900 officially reported on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to over 77,000.
Feb 22, 2020 10:29 am (IST)

2nd Plane From Japan Ship Arrives in Hong Kong | A second plane with 82 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for more than two weeks landed early on Saturday in the Asian financial hub, where they will face a further 14 days of quarantine. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

Feb 22, 2020 10:21 am (IST)

Asymptomatic Woman Spreads Virus to 5 Relatives | A 20-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, traveled 400 miles(675 km) north to Anyang where she infected five relatives, without ever showing signs of infection.

Feb 22, 2020 10:13 am (IST)

China's Central Bank Attempts More Help to Economy | China's central bank will take further steps to support the virus-hit economy, including releasing more liquidity and lowering funding costs for firms, a vice governor of the bank told state media, reported Reuters.

Feb 22, 2020 9:57 am (IST)

US Prepares for Virus Pandemic | US is now preparing for the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus through US communities; that would force closures of schools and businesses. Health authorities are preparing medical personnel for the risk, Nancy Messonnier, an official with CDC said, reported Reuters.

Feb 22, 2020 9:50 am (IST)

Life in an Epidemic | Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China. (Reuters/Aly Song)

Feb 22, 2020 9:43 am (IST)

South Korea Reports 142 Cases | A total of new 142 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in South Korea, reported Reuters, almost all linked to outbreaks at a hospital in Cheongdo county and a church in Daego city, bringing the national tally to 346. Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported 2 cases in Busan.

Feb 22, 2020 9:39 am (IST)

Coronavirus Claims Life in Italy | An elderly man in the northern city of Padua has died after being infected with the coronavirus, becoming the first Italian victim of the disease, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, reports Reuters. Health authorities announced 15 cases of the virus in the wealthy northern region of Lombardy and 2 in Veneto. 

Feb 22, 2020 9:34 am (IST)

106 Deaths in Hubei Province, China | The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 106 new deaths, of which 90 were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, reports Reuters.

Feb 22, 2020 9:33 am (IST)

397 New Cases in China | Mainland China confirmed 397 new cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, stated the National Health Commission, reports Reuters. The recent figures are down from the 889 cases declared a day earlier, however, the drop is also attributed to a change in diagnostic methods. The total  number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is now 76,288.

Feb 22, 2020 9:25 am (IST)

China Yet to Clear Indian Plane to Wuhan | The Government of China is yet to grant clearance to the Indian flight which is supposed to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan, China, and also supply medical aid to the coronavirus epidemic-struck country. However, China (till Friday) continued to maintain that there was no delay from its side. (Image: The C-17 Globemaster assigned to bring back Indians from Wuhan)

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Delaying Nod for IAF Flight to Bring Back Indians from Wuhan, Says Report
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, China. (Image: Reuters)

The drop in new cases of the novel coronavirus came as officials in Hubei province -- whose capital city Wuhan is the epicentre the outbreak -- were ordered to revise figures to clear "doubt" around the data.

The number of new cases nationwide for February 19 was revised up to 820 up from 394 previously reported, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

It also adjusted upwards the total confirmed cases for February 20 by over 400 cases to 75,891.

The decision to amend Hubei's past data, which was announced on Friday by local authorities, is the latest in a string of changes made to Hubei's counting method -- further complicating efforts to track the spread of the illness.

Last week, Chinese health officials added patients from Hubei who had been diagnosed via clinical methods including lung imaging on top of those confirmed by lab tests.

But on Thursday, Hubei officials backtracked the decision and deducted 279 cases -- which they were ordered to re-add to the count on Friday.
