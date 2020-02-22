Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: China Delaying Nod for IAF Flight to Bring Back Indians from Wuhan, Says Report

2nd Plane From Japan Ship Arrives in Hong Kong | A second plane with 82 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for more than two weeks landed early on Saturday in the Asian financial hub, where they will face a further 14 days of quarantine. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, China. (Image: Reuters)
The drop in new cases of the novel coronavirus came as officials in Hubei province -- whose capital city Wuhan is the epicentre the outbreak -- were ordered to revise figures to clear "doubt" around the data.
The number of new cases nationwide for February 19 was revised up to 820 up from 394 previously reported, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
It also adjusted upwards the total confirmed cases for February 20 by over 400 cases to 75,891.
The decision to amend Hubei's past data, which was announced on Friday by local authorities, is the latest in a string of changes made to Hubei's counting method -- further complicating efforts to track the spread of the illness.
Last week, Chinese health officials added patients from Hubei who had been diagnosed via clinical methods including lung imaging on top of those confirmed by lab tests.
But on Thursday, Hubei officials backtracked the decision and deducted 279 cases -- which they were ordered to re-add to the count on Friday.
