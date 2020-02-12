Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Death Toll in China Reaches 1,110; 39 New Cases on Japan Cruise Ship

Two Japanese citizens evacuated from the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak have been diagnosed with the infection after initially testing negative. One of the two, a man in his 50s who returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan on the first Japanese evacuation flight on January 29, previously twice tested negative for the virus. However, a third test 12 days later found the man — who has been isolated in his hotel room since his return — was infected.
An ambulance from Japanese Self-Defence Force leaves the pier where the cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored, as dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus on board, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 11, 2020. (Reuters /Issei Kato)
In China, Hubei's health commission confirmed another 1,638 new cases in the central province, where the outbreak emerged in December. There are now more than 44,200 confirmed cases across China, based on previously released figures from the government.
The new virus is believed to have emerged last year in a market that sells wild animals in Hubei's capital Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak.
The virus was officially named "COVID-19" at a conference in Geneva held by the World Health Organization, where the body's chief said countries had a chance of stopping its global spread.
WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on yesterdaythat although 99 percent of cases are in China, where it remains "very much an emergency," it also "holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world." He urged countries to share data in order to further research the disease.
