Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China Quarantines 94 on Seoul Flight; US Forces in S Korea Report 1st Case

News18.com | February 26, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China quarantined 94 air passengers arriving from Seoul after three people on the flight were discovered to have fevers, state media reported Wednesday. The three passengers, all Chinese, arrived in the city of Nanjing on Tuesday morning and were discovered after customs personnel boarded the aircraft on landing to screen passengers for symptoms, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

The three were immediately sent by ambulance to a hospital for isolation and testing, while 94 people who had sat near them on the plane were sent to a hotel to be quarantined, CCTV said.
Feb 26, 2020 9:06 am (IST)

Schools in Japan Shut |  All public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido will be shut for a few days from Thursday. Hokkaido has 35 confirmed cases, the highest number in Japan outside of Tokyo.

Feb 26, 2020 8:59 am (IST)

Austria Records First Case | Austria placed a hotel in the Alpine city of Innsbruck under lockdown after an Italian receptionist working there contracted the virus. The woman and her partner have both been quarantined in a hospital in Innsbruck where they tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the country's first cases after an outbreak in northern Italy.

Feb 26, 2020 8:56 am (IST)

Chinese Cities Implement Strict Measures | Several Chinese cities raised alert and implemented strict entry measures by asking all foreign visitors to undergo quarantine amid rising fears of the fast-spreading outbreak of COVID19 in Japan and S.Korea. 

Feb 26, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

San Francisco Declares Local Emergency | San Francisco has declared a local emergency over the coronavirus, despite having no cases, Reuters reports. It comes after US officials urged Americans to prepare for the spread of infections within their communities.

Feb 26, 2020 8:43 am (IST)

COVID-19 May Enter South America | Brazil is investigating what could be its first case of COVID19, also the first in South America. In the state of São Paulo, a 61-year-old patient who reportedly returned from a trip to Italy tested positive and now awaits the results of a second test. 

Feb 26, 2020 8:27 am (IST)

Switzerland Reports First Case | Switzerland reports first case of new coronavirus. 

Feb 26, 2020 8:17 am (IST)

406 New Cases in Mainland China, 52 dead | Chinese authorities have reported 406 fresh cases, a drop on Monday’s 508, bringing the total number of cases in mainland China to 78,064, and 2,715 dead. Out of 406, 401 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. As many as 52 people died from COVID-19 in Hubei province. 

Feb 26, 2020 8:14 am (IST)

Borders Stay Open as Italy Outbreak Spreads South | European neighbours pledged to keep borders open Tuesday despite the new coronavirus spreading down the country to Tuscany and Sicily and a surge in the number of infected people.

Feb 26, 2020 8:07 am (IST)

Air Canada Extends Suspension of Flights | Air Canada announced on Tuesday it is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Feb 26, 2020 8:00 am (IST)

Algeria Announces First Case | Algerian authorities on Tuesday announced the country's first case of the novel coronavirus, in an Italian citizen who arrived in the country on February 17.

Feb 26, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

US forces in South Korea Report First Case | A US soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, commanders said Wednesday, the first US serviceman to do so.

Feb 26, 2020 7:48 am (IST)

Number of Cases in Italy Rises to 322 | The total number of cases in Italy rose to 322 from 229 on Monday, with the vast majority from Lombardy and Veneto, the economic powerhouse of the country that include the financial capital Milan and the tourist hotspot Venice.

Feb 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

COVID-19 Spreads in South Italy | Italy's coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north. The death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320. 

Feb 26, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Iran Death Toll Rises to 16 | Iran's coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside mainland China. The virus has jumped to about 30 countries and territories, with some three dozen deaths outside China. 

Feb 26, 2020 7:33 am (IST)

China Quarantines Over 90 People | China quarantines as many as 94 people on Seoul flight after 3 show fever, AFP reports. 

Feb 26, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

South Korea Reports 169 Fresh Cases | South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, total tops 1,100. 

Feb 26, 2020 7:28 am (IST)

US Braces for Coronavirus | The United States told Americans to begin preparing for the proliferating coronavirus to spread within the country as outbreaks in Iran, South Korea and Italy escalated. 

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China Quarantines 94 on Seoul Flight; US Forces in S Korea Report 1st Case
Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. (Image: Reuters)

None of the three people with fevers had any history of travel to Wuhan, the city where the outbreak originated.

South Korea is among the countries that have reported a surge in cases in recent days even as the number of fresh cases declines at the epicentre of the disease in China.

Seoul reported the country's 11th death from the virus and 169 new infections Wednesday, taking its overall tally to 1,146 cases — by far the largest tally outside China.

Most of China has been placed under travel restrictions since late January, with hard-hit Hubei province under virtual quarantine, and local governments have required travellers from other parts of the country to submit to health checks and quarantines.

But China has become increasingly wary of arrivals from outside the country, with Qingdao, a coastal city across the Yellow Sea from South Korea, announcing Monday that arrivals from abroad must now quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Meanwhile, a US soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, commanders said Wednesday, the first US serviceman to do so.

The soldier is stationed at Camp Carroll, 30 kilometres north of Daegu, the city that is the epicentre of the outbreak in the South, US Forces Korea said in a statement, adding that he had been put in self-quarantine at his off-base residence.

Algerian authorities on Tuesday announced the country's first case of the novel coronavirus, in an Italian citizen who arrived in the country on February 17.

“One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality,” the North African country's health ministry said.

State television said the infected person had been placed in isolation, without offering further details.
