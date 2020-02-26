Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: China Quarantines 94 on Seoul Flight; US Forces in S Korea Report 1st Case

Passengers wearing masks are seen on a train at Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China. (Image: Reuters)



None of the three people with fevers had any history of travel to Wuhan, the city where the outbreak originated.



South Korea is among the countries that have reported a surge in cases in recent days even as the number of fresh cases declines at the epicentre of the disease in China.



Seoul reported the country's 11th death from the virus and 169 new infections Wednesday, taking its overall tally to 1,146 cases — by far the largest tally outside China.



Most of China has been placed under travel restrictions since late January, with hard-hit Hubei province under virtual quarantine, and local governments have required travellers from other parts of the country to submit to health checks and quarantines.



But China has become increasingly wary of arrivals from outside the country, with Qingdao, a coastal city across the Yellow Sea from South Korea, announcing Monday that arrivals from abroad must now quarantine themselves for 14 days.



Meanwhile, a US soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, commanders said Wednesday, the first US serviceman to do so.



The soldier is stationed at Camp Carroll, 30 kilometres north of Daegu, the city that is the epicentre of the outbreak in the South, US Forces Korea said in a statement, adding that he had been put in self-quarantine at his off-base residence.



Algerian authorities on Tuesday announced the country's first case of the novel coronavirus, in an Italian citizen who arrived in the country on February 17.



“One case was confirmed positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), out of two suspected cases (both) of Italian nationality,” the North African country's health ministry said.



State television said the infected person had been placed in isolation, without offering further details.

