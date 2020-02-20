Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 2 Japan Ship Patients Dead; 2 Iranians Die in First Middle East Casualty

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is moored near Tokyo, have died, public broadcaster NHK said today, as a second group of passengers began disembarking after two-weeks quarantined onboard.
More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship, which has been quarantined since February 3, initially with about 3,700 people on board.
Feb 20, 2020 9:39 am (IST)
China May Sell-off HNA's Airline Assets | China plans to take over HNA Group Co and sell off its airline assets as the coronavirus outbreak has hit the conglomerate's ability to meet financial obligations, stated a Bloomberg report. The government of Hainan, the southern province where HNA is based, is in talks to take control of the group. (Image: Reuters/Regis Duvignau)
Feb 20, 2020 9:21 am (IST)
US Condemns China's Revoking Journo's Passes | The US on Wednesday condemned China's decision expelling three Wall Street Journal correspondents, saying mature and responsible countries understand that a free press reports facts and expresses opinion, reported PTI.The move had come after the WSJ published an op-ed which called China 'Asia's Real Sick Man', which Beijing had called racist.
Feb 20, 2020 8:54 am (IST)
Pets Abandoned After Wuhan Quarantine | After China placed Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, on virtual lockdown, many people have had to abandon their pets, and estimates of their number range to about 30,000. Weibo, China's microblogging website is now witnessing people asking others to take care of their abandoned pets, reports Cultura Colectiva.
Hong Kong Residents of Japan Ship to Face Quarantine |More than 100 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for over two weeks landed today in the Asian financial hub, where they will face a further 14 days of quarantine, reported Reuters.
Feb 20, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Two Patients From Japan's Virus Ship Dead | Two passengers from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo have died, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, as a second group of passengers began disembarking after two-weeks quarantined onboard, Reuters reported. More than 620 of the passengers on the Diamond Princess liner have been infected on the ship.
Feb 20, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
China Asks Recovered Patients to Donate Plasma | China is now asking recovered patients to donate their plasma for other coronavirus infected people, as the antibodies present in their blood have shown to aid speedy recovery of at least 10 patients till now, Bloomberg reports.
China's Death Toll Rises to 21,000 | China's central Hubei province confirmed 349 new cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 a day earlier and lowest since January 25, reported Reuters. The death toll rose by 108, down from 132 the previous day, bringing to total in China to over 2,100 deaths and 74,000 cases.
Feb 20, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
US Scientists Announce 'Breakthrough' Atomic Map | US scientists announced that they had created the first 3D atomic scale map of the part of the novel coronavirus that attaches to and infects human cells, a step toward developing vaccine and treatments, AFP reported. The team from University of Texas and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) first studied the genetic code of the virus and used it to develop a stabilised sample of a key part called the spike protein.
Feb 20, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
India's C-17 Globemaster to Leave Tomorrow | India's C-17 military transport aircraft will leave for Wuhan, the epicentre of China's coronavirus outbreak, tomorrow. The aircraft will evacuate more Indians from China, and also provide medical supplies to China, as promised earlier by the Ministry of External Affairs. (Image: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)
Feb 20, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Virus Reinfection May be Deadlier | The New York Post reports that some physicians working in Wuhan have said that medically-cleared patients are getting reinfected, stated Taiwa News. He said that medication used to treat the virus can result in negative effects on people's heart tissue, making them susceptible to cardiac arrest.
Protests in Ukraine Over Virus Evacuees | Dozens of protesters demonstrated outside a Ukraine hospital Wednesday, urging the government not to allow evacuees from virus-hit China to be quarantined in the facility, local media reported. A plane carrying 48 Ukrainians and 29 foreign nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan is due to land in Ukraine on Thursday, AFP reported.
Feb 20, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Virus Kills Two in Iran | Two people have died in Iran after testing positive on Wednesday for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, in the Islamic republic's first cases of the disease, AFP reported. They are also the first deaths from the COVID-19 virus in the Middle East and only the seventh and eighth outside China where the outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people.
NHK, citing a government source, said the passengers were a man and woman in their 80s.
Meanwhile, two people have died in Iran after testing positive on Wednesday for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, in the Islamic republic's first cases of the disease.
According to YJC news agency, a branch of state television, the pair who died were Iranian citizens and residents of the holy city of Qom.
They are also the first deaths from the COVID-19 virus in the Middle East and only the seventh and eighth outside China, where the outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people.
State news agency IRNA quoted Kianoush Jahanpour, a ministry spokesman, as saying the virus was detected in two elderly people with immunity problems in Qom, south of the Iranian capital.
"Following the recent cases of chronic respiratory diseases in Qom, two of the patients tested positive in preliminary tests," it quoted him as saying.
"Unfortunately both passed away in the intensive care unit due to old age and issues with their immune system."