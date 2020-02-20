Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 2 Japan Ship Patients Dead; 2 Iranians Die in First Middle East Casualty

The quarantined ship Diamond Princess is pictured through barbed wire at Yokohama port in Yokohama, near Tokyo. (Image: AP)



NHK, citing a government source, said the passengers were a man and woman in their 80s.



Meanwhile, two people have died in Iran after testing positive on Wednesday for the new coronavirus, the health ministry said, in the Islamic republic's first cases of the disease.



According to YJC news agency, a branch of state television, the pair who died were Iranian citizens and residents of the holy city of Qom.



They are also the first deaths from the COVID-19 virus in the Middle East and only the seventh and eighth outside China, where the outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people.



State news agency IRNA quoted Kianoush Jahanpour, a ministry spokesman, as saying the virus was detected in two elderly people with immunity problems in Qom, south of the Iranian capital.



"Following the recent cases of chronic respiratory diseases in Qom, two of the patients tested positive in preliminary tests," it quoted him as saying.



"Unfortunately both passed away in the intensive care unit due to old age and issues with their immune system."