Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 15 Kerala Students Who Returned from China Show No Symptoms, Allowed to Go Home

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Fifteen students from Kerala who returned to Kochi from China were allowed to go back to their homes by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection. Their samples have been collected for detailed lab testing. Before allowing them to leave the Kalamassery government medical college hospital, doctors advised them to remain home quarantined for 28 days.
China announced that the death toll on the mainland increased to 722 on Saturday, including the American. It said 3,399 more people had been diagnosed with the virus over the last 24 hours, reversing two days of declines, raising the total number of cases on the mainland to 34,546.
Feb 8, 2020 5:30 pm (IST)
15 Kerala Students Stranded in China's Hubei Reach Kochi | Fifteen students from the state who returned here from China were allowed to go back to their homes by doctors as none of them had symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection, officials said today.
Feb 8, 2020 5:04 pm (IST)
Stranded Chinese Stay on Bali as Few Take Flight to Wuhan | Thousands of Chinese tourists stranded on the Indonesian island of Bali appeared happy to extend their holiday as only a few dozen boarded a repatriation flight back to the coronavirus-stricken city of Wuhan.
Feb 8, 2020 4:55 pm (IST)
Medical staff, wearing protective suits, hold medical waste as they exit the Special Isolation Ward set up to provide treatment to novel coronavirus patients at Kochi Medical college.
Feb 8, 2020 4:30 pm (IST)
France Confirms 5 New Cases of Coronavirus | France has confirmed five additional cases of the new virus spreading from China, including one child. The announcement Saturday by Health Minister Agnes Buzyn brings the total number of people confirmed with the virus in France to 11.
Feb 8, 2020 4:03 pm (IST)
American Dies of Coronavirus in China | The US Embassy in Beijing says a 60-year-old American citizen diagnosed with the new virus died in Wuhan, apparently the first American fatality of the outbreak.
Feb 8, 2020 2:15 pm (IST)
Anxious Singapore shoppers formed long lines at grocery stores Saturday and cleared the shelves of essential items, after the city-state raised its alert level over China's coronavirus outbreak. Since emerging late last year, the virus has killed over 700 people and infected more than 34,000 in China, and spread to many other countries. Singapore, which has reported 33 cases, raised its alert level Friday to "orange" -- the same as during the deadly 2003 SARS outbreak, indicating the virus is severe and passes easily between people. The announcement triggered panic in the city-state of 5.7 million starting late Friday, with shoppers -- many wearing masks -- rushing to stock up on items including rice, noodles and toilet paper.
Feb 8, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)
34,800 People Infected Globally | A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally. The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing. China: 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December. Japan: 89, Singapore: 33, Thailand: 32, South Korea: 24, Australia: 14, Germany: 13, UnitedStates: 12, Taiwan: 16, Malaysia: 15, Vietnam: 13, France: 6, United Arab Emirates: 5, Canada: 6, United Kingdom: 3, India: 3, Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death, Russia: 2, Italy: 3, Britain: 3, Belgium: 1, Nepal: 1, Sri Lanka: 1, Sweden: 1, Spain: 1, Cambodia: 1, Finland: 1
Feb 8, 2020 12:17 pm (IST)
7 New Cases n Thailand | Thailand reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including three Thais and four Chinese. The new cases brought the total reported in the country to 32, among the world's highest number of infections outside of China. One of the Thai cases was part of the group of 138 evacuated from China's coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan on Tuesday, Suwannachai told reporters.The other two Thais had exposure to tourists, he said. Among the four Chinese, three are members of the families of previously reported cases, while the other is a tourist from a "risky area" in China, said Suwannachai. Among the 32 cases Thailand has reported so far, 23 are Chinese while nine are Thais.
Feb 8, 2020 12:09 pm (IST)
Demand for masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear has risen up to 100-fold and prices have soared due to the China coronavirus, producing a "severe" disruption in global supply, WHO chief said on Friday. The situation has been made worse by people who are not medical workers buying the protective gear for their own use, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "When supplies are short and demand is high, then there could be bad practices like hoarding in order to sell them at higher prices, and that's why we ask for solidarity," Tedros told a Geneva briefing.
Feb 8, 2020 11:08 am (IST)
US electric carmaker Tesla's factory in China's financial hub of Shanghai will resume production on February 10 with assistance to help it cope with a spreading epidemic of coronavirus, a Shanghai government official said on Saturday. Many factories across China shut in late January for the Lunar New Year holiday that was originally due to end on Jan. 30 but which was extended in a bid to contain the spread of the new flu-like virus that has killed more than 700 people. Tesla warned on Jan. 30 that it would see a 1-1.5 week delay in the ramp-up of Shanghai-built Model 3 cars as a result of the epidemic, which has severely disrupted communications and supply chains across China.
Feb 8, 2020 10:56 am (IST)
Japanese Man Dies of Suspected Coronavirus in China | A Japanese man with a suspected coronavirus infection has died in hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said Saturday. The man in his 60s had been hospitalised due to severe pneumonia and the hospital reported his death to the Japanese embassy in China, the ministry said in a statement. Chinese medical authorities said the man was highly likely to have been infected with the new coronavirus but "it is difficult to make a definitive judgement," the statement said.
Feb 8, 2020 10:47 am (IST)
Over 200 Indians on Quarantined Japan Ship, Says Bengal Man in SOS | At least six passengers and several crew members from India are among the 3,700-plus people who are onboard the luxury cruise currently quarantined near Yokohama port in Japan, with 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus. While no Indian has so far tested positive for the deadly virus, panic is on the rise. On Friday, a West Bengal man on board the ship posted SOS messages on social media, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ask the Japanese government to keep those infected separately from the uninfected onboard the ship.
Feb 8, 2020 10:45 am (IST)
Hong Kong on Saturday began enforcing a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China, a dramatic escalation of its bid to stop the deadly new coronavirus from spreading. The vast majority of people crossing the border are expected to self-quarantine and will face daily phone calls and spot checks by officials, with up to six months in prison for those found in breach of the isolation period. Authorities hope the prospect of quarantine will virtually halt cross-border traffic while allowing the city to remain stocked with food and goods from the mainland, where the virus has now killed more than 700 people.
Feb 8, 2020 10:42 am (IST)
US Citizen Dies of Coronavirus | A US citizen has died from the new coronavirus at the epicentre of the epidemic in China, the US embassy said Saturday, in what appears to be the first confirmed foreign death from the outbreak. "We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP.
Feb 8, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
China is doing a good job on its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has taken the lives of large number of people, President Donald Trump has said, adding that the US was helping them out. "China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi and we talked mostly about the coronavirus," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "I think they are doing a very professional job."
Feb 8, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
15 Kerala Students Stranded in Hubei | Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said on Saturday. The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here, they said. When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances.
Feb 8, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Forty health care workers were infected with the novel coronavirus by patients at a single Wuhan hospital in January, a new study has found, underscoring the risks to those at the frontlines of the growing epidemic. One patient who was admitted to the surgical department was presumed to have infected 10 health care workers, according to the paper that was authored by doctors at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Friday.
Feb 8, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
Trump Praises China | China is doing a good job on its fight against the deadly coronavirus that has taken the lives of large number of people, President Donald Trump has said, adding that the US was helping them out. "China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi and we talked mostly about the coronavirus," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. "I think they are doing a very professional job." The Chinese, Trump said, were in touch with the World Health Organization and also the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Feb 8, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
US Offers USD 100 Million Assistance to China | The United States on Friday offered up to USD 100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus. "This commitment -- along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector -- demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. "We encourage the rest of the world to match our commitment. Working together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat," he said. Pompeo, who has frequently criticized China on issues from human rights to its overseas infrastructure spending, said the United States would provide the assistance either directly or through multilateral organizations.
Feb 8, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
3 More Cases Reported from Quarantined Japan Ship | With three more cases being reported from the quarantined Japanese cruise ship, the number of the infected people on-board has risen to 64. The ship, with over 3,500 passengers, was sealed off last week after a passenger was found to be infected with the virus.
Feb 8, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Two Dozen Countries Affected by Virus | The virus has spread to two dozen countries, prompting several governments to ban arrivals from China and urge their citizens to avoid travelling to the country. Some have recommended their citizens leave China. Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China. At least 61 people on board a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with thousands of passengers and crew facing a two-week quarantine.
Feb 8, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
China has struggled to contain the current virus despite having placed some 56 million people under effective lockdown in Hubei and its provincial capital, Wuhan. Other cities far from the epicentre have also taken measures to keep people indoors, limiting the number of individuals who can leave their home. Friday's death of a 34-year-old Wuhan doctor who was punished for raising the alarm about the virus in December sparked an outpouring of grief and anger over the government's handling of the crisis.
Feb 8, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Coronavirus Deaths Crosses SARS Toll | The number of deaths from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago. Another 86 people died from the virus, according to the national health commission, with all but five in hard-hit Hubei province, where the disease emerged in December.
Feb 8, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
3.45 Lakh 'Close Contacts' Traced | The commission said 3.45 lakh 'close contacts' have been traced, adding that among them, 26,702 were discharged from medical observation on Friday. Over 1.89 lakh others are still under medical observation.
Feb 8, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
By the end of Friday, 26 confirmed cases, including one death, have been reported in Hong Kong. Macao reported 10 cases, while Taiwan reported 16 cases, it said. A total of 4,214 new suspected cases were reported and 1,280 patients became seriously ill, and 510 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission. It added that 6,101 patients remained in severe condition, and 27,657 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. As many as 2,050 people have been discharged from hospital after recovery.
Feb 8, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 720 Mark | The death toll in China due to coronavirus continues to goes up as it jumped to 722 on Friday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 34,546, Chinese health authorities have announced. Eighty-six deaths were reported from mainland China, with 3,399 cases on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions, the National Health Commission said. Among the deaths, 81 are in Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, two in Heilongjiang, as well as one in Beijing, Henan and Gansu, the commission said.
Medical staff in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)
A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese foreign ministry said, adding that it was "difficult" to confirm if he had the illness.
The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.
Nearly 35,000 people have been infected by the new strain, which is believed to have emerged in a market selling wild animals in Wuhan last year before spreading across China.
The epidemic has prompted the government to lock down cities home to tens of millions of people, as anger mounts over its handling of the crisis, especially after a whistleblowing doctor fell victim to the virus.
Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, on a visit to quarantined Wuhan this week, instructed officials to take a "wartime" approach as they implement drastic measures that include combing the city for feverish residents.
With panic spiralling around the globe -- more than 320 cases have emerged in nearly 30 other countries -- researchers are racing to find treatments and a vaccine to fight the virus.
While the World Health Organization is set to give the disease a name within days, China's National Health Commission said it would temporarily call it "novel coronavirus pneumonia," or NCP.
Hong Kong began enforcing a two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China, under threat of both fines and jail terms.
Most people will be able to be quarantined at home or in hotels but they will face daily phone calls and spot checks.
The financial hub has 25 confirmed cases with one patient who died earlier this week.
The city has been on edge as the virus has revived memories of the SARS outbreak that killed 299 in the semi-autonomous city.
The SARS epidemic left profound psychological scars and saddled residents with a deep distrust of authorities in Beijing who initially covered up the outbreak.
In the last week, Hong Kong has been hit by a wave of panic-buying with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of staple goods such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser, rice and pasta.
Similar scenes were seen in Singapore on Saturday as shoppers cleared grocery store shelves after the city-state, which has 33 confirmed cases, raised its alert level over the virus.
China has expanded its own measures far from the epicentre, with cities hundreds of kilometres from Hubei telling residents that only one person per household can leave the house every two days to buy supplies.
On Saturday, Shanghai became the latest jurisdiction to order residents to wear masks in public places, warning that those who don't cooperate will be "seriously" dealt with according to the law.
Anger over the government's handling of the health emergency erupted on social media on Friday after the death of a Wuhan doctor who was silenced by police after he had raised the alarm about the emerging virus threat in December.
The government responded by sending its anti-graft body to Wuhan to launch an investigation after the death of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who contracted the disease while treating a patient.
Other governments around the world have hardened their defences, with several countries banning arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights.
Asian cruise ships have become a focal point. Sixty-four people aboard the Diamond Princess off Japan's coast have tested positive and passengers aboard the ship have been asked to stay inside their cabins to prevent new infections.