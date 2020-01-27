Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: Virus Scare Reaches Rajasthan, Doctor Kept in Isolation; China Premier Visits Ground Zero Wuhan as Toll Spikes to 80

Event Highlights Chinese Premier Visits Wuhan

Chinese Premier Visits Wuhan

Coronavirus Scare Reaches Rajasthan

Countries Scramble for Quick Evacuation

China Halts Group Tours Amid Outbreak

US Reports 5 Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 80



Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, meanwhile, paid his first visit to Wuhan since the city was struck by the outbreak of the deadly virus that has spread across the country and sparked global concern. Wearing a mask and blue plastic scrubs, Li was in Wuhan to "investigate and guide" ongoing efforts to control the virus, China's State Council said on its official social media account.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: A suspected case of coronavirus, which has sparked worldwide concerns with 80 deaths and nearly 2,000 confirmed cases, has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation. The state’s health minister Raghu Sharma said a doctor who returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China was kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital on suspicion of being affected by coronavirus.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, meanwhile, paid his first visit to Wuhan since the city was struck by the outbreak of the deadly virus that has spread across the country and sparked global concern. Wearing a mask and blue plastic scrubs, Li was in Wuhan to "investigate and guide" ongoing efforts to control the virus, China's State Council said on its official social media account. Jan 27, 2020 9:45 am (IST) Chinese Premier Visits Coronavirus Ground Zero Wuhan | Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in coronavirus hit Wuhan city, first such visit by top leader. Wearing a mask and blue plastic scrubs, Li was in Wuhan to "investigate and guide" ongoing efforts to control the virus in the city of 11 million people, which has been placed under an unprecedented quarantine, China's State Council said on its official social media account. The State Council, China's cabinet, said Li would meet with patients and medical staff on the frontline. The premier was appointed head of a working group to tackle the epidemic, which began at a market in Wuhan that was selling wild animals for food. Jan 27, 2020 9:45 am (IST) Chinese Premier Visits Coronavirus Ground Zero Wuhan | Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in coronavirus hit Wuhan city, first such visit by top leader. Wearing a mask and blue plastic scrubs, Li was in Wuhan to "investigate and guide" ongoing efforts to control the virus in the city of 11 million people, which has been placed under an unprecedented quarantine, China's State Council said on its official social media account. The State Council, China's cabinet, said Li would meet with patients and medical staff on the frontline. The premier was appointed head of a working group to tackle the epidemic, which began at a market in Wuhan that was selling wild animals for food. Jan 27, 2020 9:37 am (IST) Coronavirus Scare Reaches Rajasthan | Meanwhile, a suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said yesterday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS course in China, was kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital here on the suspicion of being affected by coronavirus. Directions were given to conduct a screening of all the family members of the patient, he added. In an official statement, the minister said a blood sample of the patient was sent to the National Virology Laboratory in Pune. Jan 27, 2020 9:30 am (IST) Countries Scramble for Quick Evacuation | The French Consulate also was considering an evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it's working on arranging a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan. French automaker PSA Group said it will evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them and then bring them to France. Japan was also making preparations to fly its nationals out of Wuhan. Jan 27, 2020 9:30 am (IST) China Halts Group Tours Amid Outbreak | Chinese travel agencies have been told to halt all group tours, and concern is growing over the potential impact of millions of people traveling back to the cities after the Lunar New Year holiday ends on Thursday. China's National Health Commission said anyone traveling from Wuhan is now required to register with community health stations and quarantine themselves at home for 14 days — the virus' maximum incubation period. Beijing has decided to delay the start of classes after the Lunar New Year holiday ends. That will extend to all schools in the capital from kindergartens to universities. Jan 27, 2020 9:28 am (IST) US Reports 5 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus | Meanwhile, the US has confirmed cases in Washington state, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona. Canada said it discovered its first case, a man in his 50s who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto. Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea each reported one new case Sunday, while Thailand reported three new cases. A notice from the US Embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will proceed directly to San Francisco. It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus." Jan 27, 2020 9:25 am (IST) Coronavirus Death Toll Jumps to 80 | The death toll of coronavirus shot up to 80 on Monday as the world watches its spread in China with a wary eye. While the US Consulate in Wuhan, the city at the heart of the epidemic, announced it will evacuate its personnel and some other Americans aboard a charter flight. China's health minister said the country was entering a “crucial stage" as “it seems like the ability of the virus to spread is getting stronger." Ma Xiaowei declined to estimate how long it would take to bring the situation under control, but said travel restrictions and other strict measures should bring results “at the lowest cost and fastest speed.”

In this January 26, 2020 photo, medical workers in protective gear help a patient get out of an ambulance in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. (Chinatopix via AP)



The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic has spiked to 80 with hundreds of new infections despite unprecedented quarantines and travel lockdowns, as foreign governments scramble to help their trapped citizens. The virulence of a contagion causing fear nationwide has prompted authorities to impose transport curbs around China to cut off transmission routes, and extend a national holiday to delay people travelling back to work.



With many thousands of foreigners trapped in the ground-zero city of Wuhan, which is under a virtual lockdown, the United States and France were among several countries formulating plans to evacuate their citizens by plane.



With the coronavirus also expanding globally, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus headed to Beijing to meet with government officials on the crisis.



"My WHO colleagues and I would like to understand the latest developments and strengthen our partnership with China in providing further protection against the outbreak," he said on Twitter.



Tedros last week stopped short of declaring the outbreak an international public health emergency, which would have prompted more concerted international action including possible trade or travel restrictions.



Cases have been reported as far afield as France, the United States and Canada, with various countries in Asia also detecting cases. Those infected had previously been in China.



The new additions to China's death toll came entirely from the epicentre province of Hubei, which on Monday reported 24 fresh fatalities.



Most fatalities and overall cases have been in Hubei, and the government says the deaths have largely been elderly or people already weakened by pre-existing health conditions.



But China's National Health Commission said on Monday that in addition to 2,744 confirmed infections nationwide -- an increase of 769 -- there were nearly 6,000 suspected cases and more than 30,000 people under medical observation.



Hardest-hit has been Hubei's capital Wuhan, where the virus is suspected to have come from animals in a market selling a wide range of exotic wild game.



Wuhan has been under virtual lockdown for days, with transport halted and citizens told to stay at home.



The national government decided it would extend the Lunar New Year holiday and related school closures beyond the original January 30 end date to "reduce population flows," state media reported.



The holiday was extended to February 2.



Several cities responded, with new school terms delayed in Beijing until further notice, and Shanghai postponing until February 17.



The city of Suzhou in eastern Jiangsu province also ordered companies to extend the end of the holiday until February 9.



Hundreds of millions of Chinese travel long distances to gather with family members for the holiday, a key concern for authorities struggling to corral the highly contagious pathogen.



The previously unknown virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.



At a press briefing in Beijing on Sunday, the head of China's disease control agency, Gao Fu, said it was "not as powerful as SARS," but officials warned it could be getting stronger.



Shandong province in the east and four cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an and Tianjin -- have announced bans on long-distance buses entering or leaving, while some provinces and cities made it mandatory to wear face masks in public.



The United States and France were among a host of countries making arrangements to get their citizens out of Wuhan, a major industrial and transport hub of 11 million people.



The crisis has overwhelmed Wuhan's hospitals prompting authorities to send hundreds of medical reinforcements including military doctors, and start construction on two field hospitals.



Speaking at a press conference and wearing a face mask, Wuhan's mayor Zhou Xianwang said Sunday the city's medical staff were "very strained and tired".



Some foreigners in Wuhan pleaded to be evacuated, saying they were short on supplies.



"We want to be evacuated as soon as possible, because either the virus, the hunger or the fear will kill us," Mashal Jamalzai, a political science student from Afghanistan studying in Wuhan told AFP.



The Wuhan meat market at the epicentre sold a vast range of unusual dinner fare including rats, snakes and hedgehogs.



On Sunday, the government said it was banning all trade in wildlife until the emergency is over, but conservationists called for Beijing to make the ban permanent to reduce the possibility of future outbreaks.