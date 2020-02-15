Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Indians Aboard Japan Ship Recovering; China Cleans, Locks Away Banknotes

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The Indian Embassy in Japan has announced that the health condition of three Indian passengers, who had tested positive for coronavirus aboard the cruise 'Diamond Princess' quarantined in Japan, has improved considerably. The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000, health officials said on Saturday.
The country's Health Commission said it received reports of 2,641 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 143 deaths on Friday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Feb 15, 2020 2:33 pm (IST)
Hundreds Protest in Hong-Kong Against Isolation Centres | Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched in multiple Hong Kong neighbourhoods on Saturday against government plans to potentially turn some buildings into coronavirus quarantine centres, demanding full closure of the mainland China border, reported Reuters. The protests, which escalated in June over a perceived tightening of Beijing's grip over the city, which Beijing denies, had lost their intensity in recent weeks as panic over the virus kept most people indoors.
Feb 15, 2020 2:29 pm (IST)
DGCA Asks For Additional Screenings | The Indian regulatory body Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries, PTI reported.
Feb 15, 2020 2:24 pm (IST)
China Confident Epidemic Will be Over Soon | China is confident the coronavirus epidemic will be over soon and that the impact will be only temporary on its economy, which will rebound strongly, Qin Gang, China's vice minister of foreign affairs said on Saturday. "The impact of the epidemic on the Chinese economy will be short term and temporary," he said at the Munich Security Conference, reported Reuters.
Feb 15, 2020 2:17 pm (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | Employees work on a production line manufacturing face masks at a factory in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. (Reuters)
Feb 15, 2020 2:12 pm (IST)
US to Send Evacuation Plane for Citizens on Japan Cruise | The United States will send an aircraft to Japan to bring back US passengers on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan, on board which the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred, the US embassy said. The aircraft will arrive in Japan on Sunday evening, the US embassy said in a letter to the American passengers, reported Reuters.
Feb 15, 2020 2:07 pm (IST)
More Sports Events Get Postponed | The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China has forced organisers to postpone the Maybank Championship Golf, which was scheduled to take place at the Saujana Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur from April 16 to 19, reported PTI. The Volvo China Open, a European Tour event in Guangdong, China, due to take place from April 20 to 23, has also been postponed.
Feb 15, 2020 2:02 pm (IST)
London Fashion Week Loses Attendance | Even as the London Fashion Week opened this week, it could not escape the negative effects of coronavirus, reported the Guardian. A majority of Chinese press and buyers could not attend the event, which is an important loss as China is responsible for a major chunk of sales. (Image: A model poses during the London Fashion Week 2020, Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Feb 15, 2020 1:35 pm (IST)
Blood of Recovered Could Cure the Infected | According to a report by the NY Times, a senior health official from China asked people, who had recovered from the deadly coronavirus, to donate their blood plasma, as it could be used to treat patients. The state-owned company, China National Biotec Group announced that the antibodies from such blood helped treat 10 critically ill patients, reducing their inflammation within 12 to 24 hours, the report added.
Feb 15, 2020 1:25 pm (IST)
China Cleans, Locks Away Banknotes | China is disinfecting and isolating used banknotes as part of efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 1,500 people, reported AFP. Banks use ultraviolet light or high temperatures to disinfect yuan bills, then seal and store the cash for seven to 14 days -- depending on the severity of the outbreak in a particular region -- before recirculating them, China's central bank said at a press conference. (Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)
Feb 15, 2020 12:51 pm (IST)
83 Isolated at Home in Odisha | The Odisha government has placed 83 people who have returned from novel Coronavirus (nCoV) affected countries since January 15 under home quarantine as a precautionary measure, PTI reported.
Feb 15, 2020 12:45 pm (IST)
Health of Indians Aboard Japan Ship Improves | The Indian Embassy in Japan has announced that the health condition of three Indian passengers, who had tested positive for coronavirus aboard the cruise 'Diamond Princess' quarantined in Japan, has improved considerably. The Embassy is in discussion with the Government of Japan to disembark the Indian nationals on the ship.
Happy to inform that health conditions of 3 Indians being treated for COVID-19 have improved and no new cases of infection of Indians on the ship. @IndianEmbTokyo is in discussion with #GOJ and ship company regarding the disembarkation modalities and welfare of Indians. @MEAIndia
Life in an Epidemic | Workers are seen next to a bed placed inside an office at a centre for disease control and prevention in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. (Reuters)
Feb 15, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)
San Diego Declares 'Local Emergency' | A 'local emergency' and 'public health emergency' has been declared by the San Diego County, in Southern California, to combat coronavirus concerns, reported CNN. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said these were a precautionary measure to protect the public's health.
Feb 15, 2020 12:12 pm (IST)
China's Lenders to Tolerate Bad Loans | China's central bank said on Saturday that the country's lenders will tolerate higher levels of bad loans, part of efforts to support firms hit by the coronavirus epidemic, reported Reuters. "We will support qualified firms so that they can resume work and production as soon as possible, helping maintain stable operations of the economy and minimising the epidemic's impact," Fan Yifei, said a vice governor at the People's Bank of China.
Feb 15, 2020 11:30 am (IST)
Hong Kong Disneyland to Give Vacant Sites for Quarantine | Hong Kong Disneyland will be extending help to the government amid the coronavirus outbreak, as it agrees to give out some of its vacant sites for setting-up of quarantine facilities, said city officials, reported CNN. "We need quarantine facilities for surveillance. We will leave no stones unturned … We have secured the company’s consent to use part of the site if it is needed,” said Edward Yau Tang-wah, head of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau.
Feb 15, 2020 11:17 am (IST)
Doctors Without Borders Sends Supplies to Wuhan | The international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is transporting specialised medical equipment to Wuhan, reported CNN. MSF is sending 3.5 metric tonnes (3.8 US tons) of equipment to Wuhan Jinyintan hospital.
Feb 15, 2020 11:05 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A cook serves food from a kitchen at the First People's Hospital of Xiaoshan Distrinct, Hangzhou, a designated hospital for novel coronavirus patients in Zhejiang province, China. (Reuters)
Feb 15, 2020 10:57 am (IST)
Thailand Reports One More Case | Thailand has recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 34 since January, a health ministry official said on Saturday, reported Reuters. The new case is a 35-year-old Thai woman, a medical personnel, who got the disease from contact with a patient, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control said.
Feb 15, 2020 10:50 am (IST)
India to Evacuate Citizens Aboard Japan Ship | The Indian Embassy in Japan on Saturday said it is making efforts to disembark all the Indians on board the cruise ship moored off the Japanese coast after the end of the quarantine period as authorities confirmed that 218 people, including three Indians, have been infected with the deadly disease on the ship, PTI reported. A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the quarantined ship that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month. (Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon)
Feb 15, 2020 10:45 am (IST)
Virus-infected Person in London Takes Uber | The very first person who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in London, arrived at the Hospital by taking an Uber taxi, stated a Guardian report. Now, two staff from the Lewisham Hospital in South London have been isolated due to coming in contact with the woman, who is a Chinese national who had recently come from China, the report added.
Feb 15, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
'Best Cruise Ever', Says Person Stuck For 2 Weeks on Westerdam | After nearly two weeks cast away in search of a port that would take them, passengers aboard the MS Westerdam cruise ship spoke of an ordeal that was anything but harrowing, reported Reuters. "Everyone says 'poor you'. But there was no poor you. We had free internet and free wine. We had three-course meals. There was so much choice," said Zahra Jennings, a retired staff nurse from Britain. How was it? "Lovely," she said.
Feb 15, 2020 10:22 am (IST)
US Official Says Work on Virus Drug 'Moving at Trump Time' | Work on testing and production of a coronavirus drug could start by late February, said White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Fox Business Network. He said the White House is “moving at Trump time” on a treatment drug, CNBC reported. He added that a vaccine could be ready by next November and that five large American companies were working to make 150 million doses of a vaccine.
Feb 15, 2020 10:10 am (IST)
JCB Suspends Overtime After Shortage from China | According to a Guardian report, JCB, a British MNC, has cut working hours and suspended overtime for 4,000 UK employees. This move arrives after the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a shortage in parts coming from China. Factory workers will work a 34-hour week until the problem gets solved. However, they will still be paid for a 39-hour week later in the year. (Image: Reuters/Henry Nicholls)
Feb 15, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
US to Test People With Flu Symptoms | The US will begin testing people identified by local health authorities as having flu-like symptoms for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said Friday, reported AFP. "CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has begun working with five public health labs across the US to tap into their ability to conduct community based influenza surveillance, so that we can begin testing people with flu-like symptoms for novel coronavirus," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official.
Feb 15, 2020 10:01 am (IST)
Japanese Man Gets Diagnosed After Visiting Hawaii | Hawaii health authorities began a search on Friday for anyone who may have had close contact with a Japanese tourist who fell ill on the island of Oahu and tested positive for a new coronavirus soon after returning to his home country, reported Reuters. The case came to public attention at a Honolulu news conference by Governor David Ige and senior state health officials, who said the man in question is believed to have become infected in Japan before embarking on his trip, or while en route to Hawaii.
Feb 15, 2020 9:58 am (IST)
First Case in Egypt, Africa | Egypt's health ministry on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa, reported AFP. The sufferer was not Egyptian, the ministry said in a statement, without specifying the nationality. "The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.
Feb 15, 2020 9:34 am (IST)
Life in an Epidemic | A worker installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back, inside a vehicle for a car-hailing service in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. (Image:Reuters)
Feb 15, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
IBM Won't Take Part in Conference | International Business Machines Corp on Friday said it had cancelled its participation in the RSA cyber security conference due to coronavirus-related concerns, Reuters reported. The event is scheduled to take place on February 24 to 28 in San Francisco.
The health of IBMers is our primary concern as we continue to monitor upcoming events and travel relative to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are cancelling our participation in this year's RSA conference.
US to Evacuate Americans Stuck on Japan Ship | The US State Department will evacuate American citizens and their families aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, that has been quarantined in a Japanese port for nearly two weeks as many passengers are infected with the novel coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. About 380 people will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to the United States, stated a Reuters report.
Feb 15, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Official Says Virus Could Affect US GDP | White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak in China could "maybe" knock two- to three-tenths of a percent off US GDP in the first quarter, reported Reuters. "We're thinking maybe in the first quarter we lose...two or three tenths of one percent of GDP," the National Economic Council director said in an interview on Fox Business Network.
Among the deaths, 139 were in Hubei Province, two in Henan and one in Beijing and Chongqing respectively, the commission said. Another 2,277 new suspected cases were reported Friday, said the commission.
Also on Friday, 849 patients became seriously ill, while 1,373 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 66,492 by the end of Friday, and 1,523 people have died of the disease, it said. The commission added that 11,053 patients remained in severe condition, and 8,969 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.
A total of 8,096 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
The commission said 513,183 close contacts have been traced, adding that among them 30,081 were discharged from medical observation on Friday, with 169,039 others still under medical observation.
By the end of Friday, 56 confirmed cases including one death reported in Hong Kong, 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 18 in Taiwan.
On Friday, the Chinese government had highlighted the continued drop of coronavirus disease, officially termed by the WHO as COVID-19, all over the country except in Hubei province.
Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the use of digital technology such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to better support epidemic monitoring and analysis, virus tracing, prevention and treatment, and resource allocation.
His call came amid deployment of robots in hospitals in Wuhan treating the virus patients to supply and other materials.