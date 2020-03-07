Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 21 Cases on Ship off San Francisco; Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices

Event Highlights Life in an Epidemic: Activities Around the Globe

Pence said the ship will be brought to a non-commercial dock this weekend and all 3,533 passengers and crew will be tested.

Mar 7, 2020 9:20 am (IST) Hong Kong Govt Tells Residents to Defer Travel | The Hong Kong government has warned the city's residents to consider deferring all non-essential travel outside of the territory, as the coronavirus becomes increasingly prevalent around the world. It had already placed a red alert — the second-highest warning in Hong Kong -— on travelling to South Korea and the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions of Italy. However, the government said all travelers out of Hong Kong should now contemplate putting their plans on hold. However, the government said all travelers out of Hong Kong should now contemplate putting their plans on hold. Mar 7, 2020 8:36 am (IST) Life in an Epidemic | People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms outside an entrance of a closed park as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Shanghai, China. (Reuters/Aly Song) Mar 7, 2020 8:23 am (IST) Coronavirus Causes Toilet Roll Panic | In Australia, major grocers have restricted supplies to one pack per person. In Japan, rolls are chained to the wall in public toilets. In Hong Kong, armed robbers carried out a heist as supplies were delivered to a supermarket, reports Reuters. Toilet paper has emerged as the unlikely No.1 stockpiling target for people across Asia who are worried that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will lead to supply shortages. While other household products — including disinfectants, tissues and staples like rice and pasta — have also proved popular, it is the humble toilet roll that has inspired showdowns in supermarket aisles and countless social media memes. Sprinting shoppers, rationed mineral water and not a roll of toilet paper to be seen: panic-buying sparked by the #coronavirus soars in Los Angeles this week https://t.co/h9PKxUE6Ot pic.twitter.com/dGLAG7h2df — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 7, 2020 Mar 7, 2020 8:15 am (IST) PM Meeting to Take Place Today | A Prime Ministerial meeting will take place today to address the preparation against the coronavirus outbreak. The I&B Ministry will also take place in the meeting, apart from other officials. A total of 31 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India, till now. Mar 7, 2020 7:42 am (IST) Trump: Risk from Virus is Low | US President Donald Trump has said the overall risk to the American public from deadly Coronavirus remains low. I think at this point, the overall risk to the American public does remain low, Trump told reporters on Friday after he visited CDC headquarters in Atlanta. According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker at least 299 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the US and 14 people have died due to it. (Image: Reuters/Tom Brenner) Mar 7, 2020 7:34 am (IST) Facebook Closes London Offices till Monday | Facebook said on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus. "An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020," Facebook said in a statement. "We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then." Mar 7, 2020 7:30 am (IST) 21 People Test Positive on Ship off San Francisco Bay | Twenty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco Bay this week after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which was linked to previously confirmed COVID-19 infections. US Vice President Mike Pence, announcing results of the tests during a White House briefing, also said the cruise ship Grand Princess will be brought to an unspecified non-commercial port where all 2,400 some passengers and 1,100 crew members will be tested for coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) Mar 7, 2020 7:22 am (IST) 2 Health Screeners at LA Test Positive | Two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to their colleagues today and seen by Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were conducting secondary screenings of passengers arriving from overseas, including from China, and have been directed to self-quarantine until March 17, the email said. Mar 7, 2020 7:21 am (IST) South Korea Reports 147 New Cases | South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added. Mar 7, 2020 7:18 am (IST) 28 More Deaths in China | China on Saturday reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,070. There were 99 fresh cases of infection, with a rise in new cases outside the virus epicentre of Hubei province for the third day. Twenty-five new cases were reported outside Hubei, which remains under lockdown. Medical personnel don protective equipment as they prepare to test travellers on the Grand Princess cruise ship. (California National Guard/Handout via Reuters)



The Grand Princess has been stranded off the coast of San Francisco since Wednesday — when it was supposed to dock — after it emerged that two people who had been on the ship during its previous voyage had contracted the virus. One of them later died.



As the infection spreads globally, Facebook said it was shutting its London office and part of its Singapore base for "deep cleaning" after an employee in the Asian city state was diagnosed with coronavirus.



A staff member working at the US technology giant's Marina One office in Singapore was on Friday diagnosed with COVID-19, a spokesman told AFP.



"We have immediately closed the affected areas for deep cleaning and advised employees based in the affected area to work from home until 13 March," he said in an emailed statement.



The infected employee had also visited Facebook's London offices between February 24 and 26.



"We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then," the spokesman said.



The company said it was getting in touch with individuals who had direct contact with the person infected, and had asked them to self-isolate and monitor for any potential symptoms.



Facebook has already closed its Shanghai office until further notice, while employees in Italy and South Korea have been encouraged to work from home.



In addition, staff in the San Francisco Bay area have been "strongly recommended" to work from home starting from Friday.



Coronavirus has infected more than 100,000 people across 91 countries globally, according to an AFP tally, while more than 3,400 people have died.



A total of 163 people have currently tested positive for the virus in Britain, and two people have died, health authorities said Friday.