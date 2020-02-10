Assembly
Assembly
2020
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 908 Dead in China; Thousands Freed from Cruise Ship in Hong Kong After Virus Tests

News18.com | February 10, 2020, 8:06 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, Chinese health officials said today. There were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of the lethal infection on Sunday, China's National Health Commission said.

Ninety-one deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, two in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, according to the commission.
Feb 10, 2020 8:06 am (IST)

A passenger waves to media before leaving the World Dream cruise ship after a quarantine over concerns of coronavirus infections ended, at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Feb 10, 2020 7:59 am (IST)

Passengers of Quarantined Ship 'World Dream' in Hong Kong Allowed to Leave | Thousands of people stuck for four days on a cruise ship called the 'World Dream' in Hong Kong have been allowed to disembark after tests for coronavirus came back negative, stated a BBC report. About 3,600 passengers and crew were quarantined on the ship amid fears that some staff could have contracted the virus on a previous voyage. Chief port health officer Leng Yiu-Hong said all crew members, some 1,800 people, had tested negative for coronavirus, and that everyone would be allowed to disembark without the need to self-quarantine after leaving, according to the report.

Feb 10, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 908 in China | The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic has gone up to 908 and the number of confirmed cases rose over 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday. There were 97 deaths and 3,062 new confirmed cases of the lethal infection on Sunday, China's National Health Commission said. Ninety-one deaths were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, two in Anhui, and one each in Heilongjiang, Jiangxi, Hainan and Gansu, stated the commission.

Passengers from the cruise ship World Dream docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal leave the ship after being quarantined for Coronavirus in Hong Kong. (AP File Photo)

A total of 908 people have died of the disease and 40,171 confirmed cases of the outbreak were reported in 31 provincial-level regions so far, it said.

On Sunday, as many as 3,281 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery. So far, over 630 people, including 356 in Hubei, have been discharged, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying.

Meanwhile, thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus.

Health authorities in the semi-autonomous Asian financial hub said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from a quarantine imposed because of fears some staff could have contracted the deadly virus on a previous voyage and passed it on.

The World Dream carried three Chinese passengers to Vietnam between January 19 and 24 who were later found to be infected with the SARS-like coronavirus, which has killed more than 900 people in China since it emerged in December.

The government grounded the ship on its arrival in Hong Kong Wednesday while tests were carried out on the crew, but said the passengers need not undergo examination as they had no contact with the three sick holidaymakers on the January trip.
