Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE: 908 Dead in China; Thousands Freed from Cruise Ship in Hong Kong After Virus Tests

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Passengers from the cruise ship World Dream docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal leave the ship after being quarantined for Coronavirus in Hong Kong. (AP File Photo)
A total of 908 people have died of the disease and 40,171 confirmed cases of the outbreak were reported in 31 provincial-level regions so far, it said.
On Sunday, as many as 3,281 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery. So far, over 630 people, including 356 in Hubei, have been discharged, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the commission as saying.
Meanwhile, thousands of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark on Sunday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus.
Health authorities in the semi-autonomous Asian financial hub said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from a quarantine imposed because of fears some staff could have contracted the deadly virus on a previous voyage and passed it on.
The World Dream carried three Chinese passengers to Vietnam between January 19 and 24 who were later found to be infected with the SARS-like coronavirus, which has killed more than 900 people in China since it emerged in December.
The government grounded the ship on its arrival in Hong Kong Wednesday while tests were carried out on the crew, but said the passengers need not undergo examination as they had no contact with the three sick holidaymakers on the January trip.
-
09 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa SA vs ENG 256/750.0 overs 257/843.2 oversEngland beat South Africa by 2 wickets
-
08 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 273/850.0 overs 251/1048.3 oversNew Zealand beat India by 22 runs
-
07 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa SA vs ENG 71/211.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
05 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 347/450.0 overs 348/648.1 oversNew Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
-
04 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa ENG vs SA 258/850.0 overs 259/347.4 oversSouth Africa beat England by 7 wickets