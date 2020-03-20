Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Global Death Toll Rises to 9,881; With 427 Deaths in a Day, Italy Surpasses China's Figures

Image for Representation.



China for its part reported no new domestic cases for the first time since the virus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December, before spreading worldwide.



While there was a glimmer of hope in China, several nations tightened their borders and imposed lockdowns, trapping tens of millions of people in their homes.



World leaders also unleashed nearly a trillion dollars to prop up the teetering global economy, only to see the once-in-a-century pandemic seemingly spiral further out of control.



The death toll soared in Europe as Italy announced another 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

