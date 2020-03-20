Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Global Death Toll Rises to 9,881; With 427 Deaths in a Day, Italy Surpasses China's Figures

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The global death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak has reached 9,881, with over 2,42,000 infections, drawing comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.
Italy surpassed China yesterday as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus as the UN chief warned "millions" could die if it spreads unchecked around the globe.
Mar 20, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
India Creates Chatbox for Coronavirus Queries | The government has created a chatbox for people who have queries about the novel coronavirus. More than 170 people in the country have been infected by the virus, while 4 have died. The number -- 9013151515 -- can be saved on Whatsapp, after which one will receive automated responses.
427 Deaths in 24 Hours in Italy | The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China, officials said on Thursday. Thursday's figure represented a slight improvement on the day before, when Italy recorded 475 deaths.
Mar 20, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | An empty store is seen near Times Square following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New York City, US. (Reuters/Jeenah Moon)
Mar 20, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Trump Says FDA Approves Chloroquine Treatment, But Apparently Not | US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, drugs used to treat malaria and severe arthritis, were approved by the FDA. However, hours later FDA issued a statement that while it had not been officially approved, clinical trials were underway to test its effectiveness on coronavirus patients.
Latest Updates About India on Coronavirus | In India, the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus is now at 173. Four people have also died due to the disease in India, termed COVID-19 by the WHO, according to the Health Ministry's website.
Mar 20, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
Trump Seeks Help from FDA | U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying it could lead to a breakthrough while a vaccine is still under development.
Global Death Toll Crosses 9,800 | The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now crossed 9,800 and more than 2.4 lakh infections have been reported worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University tracker. Countries are initiating lockdowns on services and public areas to limit the spread of the disease, officially termed COVID-19 by the WHO.
Mar 20, 2020 7:06 am (IST)
Delhi Metro Issues Advisory | The coronavirus pandemic, which is initiating lockdowns (partial or full) has also invoked similar measures in India. While various states are closing non-essential places like shopping malls, bars and clubs, public transport remains a concern. Thus, Delhi Metro has issued guidelines for people travelling in the metro -- such as not using the transport for non-essential things and maintaining social distancing.
Image for Representation.
China for its part reported no new domestic cases for the first time since the virus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December, before spreading worldwide.
While there was a glimmer of hope in China, several nations tightened their borders and imposed lockdowns, trapping tens of millions of people in their homes.
World leaders also unleashed nearly a trillion dollars to prop up the teetering global economy, only to see the once-in-a-century pandemic seemingly spiral further out of control.
The death toll soared in Europe as Italy announced another 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.