Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 25 New Fatalities in China, Death Toll Now at 131; Xi Says 'We're Fighting Demon'

Event Highlights US Developing Vaccine

Coronavirus Scare in India



In India, some suspected cases have been reported in Mumbai, Mohali, Ujjain and Delhi. However, none of them have been confirmed yet. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India was making all efforts to detect and check the spread of the virus. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the deadly virus after which the government said India has made a formal request to China for facilitating evacuation of Indians from Wuhan. The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, a release from the Union Health Ministry said.

Read More Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The number of confirmed deaths from China's viral outbreak has risen to 131, with authorities in central Hubei province on Wednesday reporting 25 new fatalities and 840 new cases. The latest figures from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 5,300, based on figures previously released by the central government.In India, some suspected cases have been reported in Mumbai, Mohali, Ujjain and Delhi. However, none of them have been confirmed yet. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India was making all efforts to detect and check the spread of the virus. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness to deal with the deadly virus after which the government said India has made a formal request to China for facilitating evacuation of Indians from Wuhan. The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, a release from the Union Health Ministry said. Jan 29, 2020 8:53 am (IST) 7 Infected With Coronavirus in Malaysia | Malaysia's health ministry said on Wednesday three more people had been infected with the new coronavirus, taking the total to seven, all of whom are Chinese citizens. The new cases involve a 4-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and the mother of two children confirmed infected earlier, the ministry said in a statement.Authorities said the mother had initially tested negative and had stayed in Malaysia to take care of her children - grandsons of a 66-year-old man who tested positive in Singapore for the coronavirus last week. Jan 29, 2020 8:51 am (IST) Coronavirus Stokes Asian Discrimination fFears in Canada's Biggest City | Canada has identified only three cases of the new coronavirus so far, but there are fears a more serious outbreak could stoke anti-Asian sentiment in scenes reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that killed dozens in the Toronto area in the early 2000s. More than 9,000 people signed a petition urging one of the area's school boards to keep children whose family members recently returned from China out of classrooms, and some businesses in Toronto's Chinatown are already recording a slowdown. Jan 29, 2020 8:32 am (IST) 4-year-old Infected With Coronavirus in Malaysia | Malaysia's health ministry said on Wednesday three more people had been infected with the new coronavirus, taking the total to seven, all of whom are Chinese citizens. The new cases involve a 4-year-old girl, a 52-year-old man and the mother of two children confirmed infected earlier, the ministry said in a statement. Authorities said the mother had initially tested negative and had stayed in Malaysia to take care of her children - grandsons of a 66-year-old man who tested positive in Singapore for the coronavirus last week. Jan 29, 2020 8:15 am (IST) MEA Approaches China Over Evacuation of Indians | The Ministry of External Affairs has made a formal request to China for facilitating evacuation of Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The Civil Aviation Ministry will make necessary arrangements for evacuation after the approval of Chinese authorities is received, it said. Air India has kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for evacuating Indian citizens from Wuhan city, an official source said Tuesday. Jan 29, 2020 8:10 am (IST) Odisha Sends Blood Samples of China-returned Man for Tests | Odisha government has sent the blood sample of a man who recently returned from China to New Delhi for coronavirus test, officials said on Tuesday. The man hailing from Puri district was working at a private company at a place about 600 km from Wuhan city in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease. He had returned Odisha on January 24/25 and on his own went to Capital Hospital on January 26 where his blood sample was collected. Jan 29, 2020 8:08 am (IST) Foreign Tourist Hospitalised in Goa | A man has been hospitalised in Goa as a precautionary measure for possible exposure to the novel Coronavirus during his recent visit to China, a senior official said on Tuesday. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the person was a foreign national who had come to Goa after visiting China. The man was admitted in the isolation ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with symptoms similar to novel coronavirus, officially called the 2019-nCoV, infection, he added. Jan 29, 2020 8:00 am (IST) Central Team Visits Tamil Nadu | A Central team of officials on Tuesday visited a state-run government hospital as part of efforts to assess preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus, even as the state government asserted that it is taking precautionary measures to address the issue. State Health Minister E Rajender said people should not believe rumours vis-a-vis the virus, asserting that there are no positive cases in the state. Jan 29, 2020 7:54 am (IST) Australia Scientists Grow Coronavirus outside China | For the first time, the novel coronavirus has been grown from a cell culture outside China, a "significant breakthrough" that may help combat the deadly virus which has claimed over 130 lives and infected thousands, Australian scientists said on Wednesday. The researchers from the University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital said the advance will allow accurate investigation and diagnosis of the virus globally. Jan 29, 2020 7:51 am (IST) US Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus | The United States said Tuesday it was developing a vaccine against a deadly virus that originated in China, and urged Beijing to step up its cooperation with international health authorities. The US government is keen to place its own teams on the ground to review the raw data and learn more about the pathogen, which has so far claimed more than 100 lives. "We have already started at the NIH and with many of our collaborators on the developing of a vaccine," National Institutes for Health (NIH) official Anthony Fauci told reporters. The process would take three months to start the first trial, three more months to gather data, before being able to move into its second phase. Jan 29, 2020 7:45 am (IST) Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. However, the virus that has so far killed 80 people and affected 2,744 in China is a novel strain and not seen before. It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city and is suspected to have spread to as far as the United States. Jan 29, 2020 7:44 am (IST) Nearly 4,000 Screened at Mumbai Airport | Five of them are in Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital, while two are in Pune's Naidu Hospital, officials said. One patient has been admitted in Civil Hospital in Nanded district in the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra, he said. So far, state officials have screened 3,997 people at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here to check their possible exposure to the new virus which originated from China's Wuhan city, officials said. No positive case of the deadly virus has been found in Maharashtra yet. Jan 29, 2020 7:42 am (IST) 8 Patients Under Observation in India | A total of eight patients, five of them in Mumbai, are under observation in Maharashtra for suspected coronavirus infection, a health department official said on Tuesday. Six patients were already under observation and two more people, who complained of cough and mild fever, symptoms similar to the coronavirus, were put under medical watch on Tuesday evening, he said. Jan 29, 2020 7:40 am (IST) Epidemiologically, the novel coronavirus is homologous to the virus discovered in a type of bat in 2017, said Zhong, adding that the 2019-nCoV probably has an intermediate host that may be a certain kind of wild animal. "The SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak lasted about six months, but I don't believe the novel coronavirus outbreak would last that long," said Zhong. The country has taken a series of powerful measures, especially early detection and early isolation. Jan 29, 2020 7:39 am (IST) The coronavirus can be passed between humans through close contact, Chinese medical experts say. The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak may reach its peak in one week or around 10 days, Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said. "It is very difficult to definitely estimate when the outbreak reaches its peak. But I think in one week or about 10 days, it will reach the climax and then there will be large-scale increases," Zhong told state-run Xinhua news agency. Jan 29, 2020 7:39 am (IST) Among the confirmed cases, 1,239 patients are in critical condition, official TV CGTN reported, adding that there are 9,239 suspected cases in the Chinese mainland.The Hubei province has reported 840 newly confirmed cases, indicating that the virus continues to spread at a faster rate.The death rate from the new coronavirus is not yet known, as more fatalities will likely be reported. Most patients who have died are above 60 and had pre-existing conditions, according to reports from local authorities. Jan 29, 2020 7:38 am (IST) The Chinese health authorities announced on Wednesday that 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions by the end of Tuesday. A total of 132 people have died from the disease, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. In Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital, 3,554 confirmed cases have been reported with 125 deaths as of Tuesday, it said. Jan 29, 2020 7:37 am (IST) 25 More Fatalities in China Coronavirus Claims 25 More Lives in China | The number of confirmed deaths from China's viral outbreak has risen to 131, with authorities in central Hubei province on Wednesday reporting 25 new fatalities and 840 new cases. The latest figures from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 5,300, based on figures previously released by the central government.

Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of Coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters)



A total of eight patients, five of them in Mumbai, are under observation in Maharashtra for suspected coronavirus infection, a health department official said on Tuesday. Six patients were already under observation and two more people, who complained of cough and mild fever, symptoms similar to the coronavirus, were put under medical watch on Tuesday evening, he said.



President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is battling a "demon" virus that has so far killed more than 100 people, as foreign nations prepared to evacuate their citizens and the US said it was developing a vaccine. Xi made his remarks during talks with the head of the World Health Organization in Beijing amid growing global concerns about a novel coronavirus that has infected thousands in China and reached more than a dozen other countries.



In a development that could cause more jitters abroad, Japan and Germany reported the first confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission outside of China. World markets outside Asia nevertheless rebounded following a global sell-off fuelled by the spread of the virus.



The infection is believed to have originated in a wild-animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where it jumped to humans before spreading rapidly across the country, prompting authorities to enact drastic nationwide travel restrictions in recent days. Countries are also concerned about the fate of thousands of foreigners stuck in Wuhan, a city of 11 million that has been sealed off by Chinese authorities in a bid to contain the disease.



A plane sent by Tokyo landed in the virus-stricken metropolis late Tuesday and was scheduled to repatriate Japanese nationals on Wednesday, the same day that a US aircraft is expected to bring American citizens back to their homeland.



The European Union will fly its citizens out aboard two French planes this week, and South Korea was due to do the same. Several other countries were assessing their options. "Chinese people are currently engaged in a serious struggle against an epidemic of a new type of coronavirus infection," Xi told WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Beijing.



"The epidemic is a demon, and we cannot let this demon hide," the Chinese leader said, pledging that the government would be transparent and release information in a "timely" manner.



His comments came as anger simmered on Chinese social media over the handling of the health emergency by local officials in central Hubei province. Some experts have praised Beijing for being more reactive and open about this crisis than it was during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic of 2002-2003.



But others say local cadres were more focused on projecting stability earlier in January than in adequately responding to the outbreak during regional political meetings. Since then, the number of cases has soared — doubling to more than 4,500 in the past 24 hours.



In Washington, US health authorities said a vaccine was in the works but would take months to develop. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called on Beijing to show "more cooperation and transparency," saying the US had offered its help three times — so far without success.



Contagion Abroad



The WHO last week stopped short of declaring the outbreak a global emergency, which could have prompted a more aggressive international response, such as travel restrictions.



Following the high-level talks with Xi in Beijing, the WHO said the two sides had agreed to send international experts to China "as soon as possible... to guide global response efforts." "Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is WHO's highest priority," Tedros said.



Until Tuesday, all reported cases in more than a dozen countries had involved people who had been in or around Wuhan. But in Japan, a man in his 60s apparently contracted the virus after driving two groups of tourists visiting from the city earlier in January, the health ministry said.



And a 33-year-old German man contracted the disease from a Chinese colleague from Shanghai who visited Germany last week, according to health officials. Vietnam has been investigating a possible case of human-to-human transmission.



The development came after countries including Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the Philippines announced tighter visa restrictions for people coming from China. China has taken its own drastic steps to stop the virus, which health officials say is passed between people through sneezing or coughing, and possibly through physical contact.



Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at China's National Health Commission, told the official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday that the outbreak could peak in a week or 10 days. Authorities sealed off Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province late last week, trapping more than 50 million people.



China has since extended the Lunar New Year holiday to keep people indoors as much as possible, and suspended a wide range of train services. On Tuesday, authorities urged Chinese citizens to delay any foreign travel "to protect the health and safety of Chinese and foreign people."



Ghost Town



Wuhan, meanwhile, has been turned into a near ghost town under a lockdown that has largely confined the industrial hub's residents to their homes. With a ban on car traffic, the streets were nearly deserted apart from the occasional ambulance -- although the city's hospitals are overwhelmed.



"Everyone goes out wearing masks and they are worried about the infection," said David, a Chinese man who works in Shanghai but found himself trapped in Wuhan after it was put under quarantine. He declined to give his family name.