Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Virus Spreading 17 Times Faster Outside China, Warns WHO; Italy Death Toll Climbs to 148

A government decree that took effect Thursday urged the country's famously demonstrative citizens to stay at least 1 meter (3 feet) apart from each other, placed restrictions on visiting nursing homes and urged the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.



Italy's death toll climbed Thursday to 148, and its confirmed cases to 3,858.



Iran, which has registered 107 virus deaths, also closed schools and universities and introduced checkpoints to limit travel between major cities. Iranians were urged to reduce their use of paper money. Iranian state TV also reported that Hossein Sheikholeslam, a 68-year-old diplomat who was an adviser to Iran's foreign minister, had died of the virus.



Amid the string of bad news, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged state television to offer happier programs to entertain those stuck at home.That directive appeared to be widely ignored, as school closures nationwide left many Italian children in the care of their grandparents. Parks in Rome overflowed with young and old, undercutting government efforts to shield older Italians from the virus that hits the elderly harder than others. Italy has the world's oldest population after Japan.

