Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Virus Spreading 17 Times Faster Outside China, Warns WHO; Italy Death Toll Climbs to 148

Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: The World Health Organisation today warned that coronavirus was spreading 17 times faster outside China, urging governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic as it drained colour from India’s Holi festivities, closed Bethlehem's Nativity Church and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes. “This is not a drill. This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.
In Italy, the epicenter of Europe's outbreak, workers in latex gloves pinned closed notices on school gates, enforcing a 10-day shutdown of the education system. Italy's sports-mad fans are also barred from stadiums until April 3.
Mar 6, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
2 People Flee from Jammu & Kashmir Hospital | Two people, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea, fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, officials said on Thursday. They were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Samples were taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, they said.
Mar 6, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Are N95 Masks Most Effective? As the coronavirus threat looms over the world, people in various parts of the world are flocking to markets to buy surgical and N95 masks. This has created a price rise and shortage of masks even in India. So the question remains — what masks are most effective against coronavirus? The answer is N95 masks, as most droplets (the main transmitter of the disease) are less than 100 microns (0.1mm) across. While surgical masks are good at protecting large droplets from passing into one's mouth, N95 masks protect against particles bigger than 0.3 microns in diameter, reports SMCP. (Graphic by SMCP)
Mar 6, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
Latest Coronavirus Cases in India | In India, a total of 30 people have been found to be infected by coronavirus. In Delhi, 16 Italian tourists, and an Indian travelling with them has tested positive, another person working with Patym, with recent travel history to Italy, has also been infected. Six people in Agra and three in Jaipur have also tested positive for COVID-19. Three people in Kerala had positive for the disease earlier, but have now been recovered and discharged.
Mar 6, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Symptoms of Coronavirus | There are a range of symptoms that are displayed by people who are affected by coronavirus — fever, runny nose, cold, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhoea. However, COVID-19 has also known to be asymptomatic, which means that a person may be infected and still not display any symptoms at all. Coronavirus is known to afflict older people more. (Graphic by SCMP)
Mar 6, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
30 More Deaths in China | China reports 30 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, with fresh infections rising for a second straight day and 16 new cases imported from overseas. In total 3,042 people have died from the disease in China.
Mar 6, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Italy Death Toll at 148 | With 148 virus deaths, Italy has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. It has the world's oldest population after Japan; elderly are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Mar 6, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Florence Nightingale Show Underscores Hygiene Importance | A new exhibition on Florence Nightingale, the 'Lady with the Lamp', who tended wounded soldiers, shed light on her principles on hygiene, as the world battles coronavirus today. The show at the Florence Nightingale Museum within London's St Thomas' Hospital marked the bicentenary of Nightingale's birth. "The emphasis on sanitation, good hygiene, fresh air exercise, good food... no matter how much we advance, those fundamental foundational principles of Florence are still very much the basis of modern nursing," said Fiona Hibberts, from the Nightingale Academy, a nursing institution at the hospital. "It's the same old message. Wash your hands," she said, reported Reuters.
Mar 6, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Death Toll in S Korea Rises to 42 | South Korea confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday, up by 196 cases from late Thursday. The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said seven more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 42. (Image: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji)
Mar 6, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
WHO: Pull Out All Steps in Efforts | The global march of the new virus triggered a vigorous appeal Thursday from the WHO for governments to pull out all the stops to slow the epidemic, as it drained color from India's spring festivities, closed Bethlehem's Nativity Church and blocked Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes.
Mar 6, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Death Toll in US Rises to 12 | The death toll from coronavirus in the United States rose to 12 on Thursday with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, and 53 new cases broke out across the country, striking for the first time in Colorado, Tennessee, Texas and San Francisco.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
A government decree that took effect Thursday urged the country's famously demonstrative citizens to stay at least 1 meter (3 feet) apart from each other, placed restrictions on visiting nursing homes and urged the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.
Italy's death toll climbed Thursday to 148, and its confirmed cases to 3,858.
Iran, which has registered 107 virus deaths, also closed schools and universities and introduced checkpoints to limit travel between major cities. Iranians were urged to reduce their use of paper money. Iranian state TV also reported that Hossein Sheikholeslam, a 68-year-old diplomat who was an adviser to Iran's foreign minister, had died of the virus.
Amid the string of bad news, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged state television to offer happier programs to entertain those stuck at home.That directive appeared to be widely ignored, as school closures nationwide left many Italian children in the care of their grandparents. Parks in Rome overflowed with young and old, undercutting government efforts to shield older Italians from the virus that hits the elderly harder than others. Italy has the world's oldest population after Japan.